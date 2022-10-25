Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
Bellin offering COVID-19 boosters to everyone 5 and older
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Everyone 5 and older can now get the new COVID-19 booster shot through Bellin Health. The Green Bay-based health system announced Friday that it is offering Pfizer's bivalent booster to everyone 5 and older, and Moderna's bivalent booster to everyone 6 and older. "Bivalent" means the...
Fox11online.com
HSGT: Appleton North, Kimberly, Xavier, Notre Dame, Pulaski post wins
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Thursday was sectional semifinal night in girls volleyball and boys soccer. In volleyball, Xavier beat three-time Division 2 defending state champ Luxemburg-Casco 3-0, while in Division 1 action Appleton North swept Kaukauna and Kimberly outlasted Green Bay Southwest 3-2. In soccer, Notre Dame beat Fox Valley...
Fox11online.com
Arts program is making a difference in patient care
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- Bellin's Expressive Arts in Medicine (BEAM) Program takes a new approach to wellness and healing. The idea is to care for the whole person - mind, body and soul. BEAM offers live musical and dance performances to patients, their families and friends. The program also supplies art...
Fox11online.com
Crafters and DIYers support Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity
BELLEVUE (WLUK) -- Help support Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity's home ownership program with RePurpose for a Reason 2022. The event is Thursday, November 10 from 6-8 p.m. online or at the Habitat ReStore located at 1967 Allouez Avenue in Bellevue. What is RePurpose for a Reason? Crafters, DIYers,...
Fox11online.com
Bonfire victim: Brandon's aunt says after talking to him, he sounds like himself
(WLUK) -- We continue to receive updates from Brandon Brzeczkowski Aunt Jen. Brandon was severely injured in that bonfire explosion in Shawano County on October 14th. The family shared more photos of Brandon with us- doing what he loves- hunting. Jen talked to Brandon Tuesday night- saying his voice finally...
Fox11online.com
Halloween has brought wide range of weather to Northeast Wisconsin
(WLUK) -- Halloween has seen a huge range of weather in Northeast Wisconsin, with one of those extremes having been just in the last few years. "Typical" weather on Halloween in Green Bay is what you would expect for the middle of the fall. The 30-year average high is 50.4...
Fox11online.com
Door County Y's capital campaign goal well within reach
STURGEON BAY (WLUK) -- The finish line is in sight for the Door County Y. The Heart of the Community Capital Campaign project has raised $9.9 million for the revitalization of the Door County Y Sturgeon Bay center. That leaves $350,000 left to raise of its $10.3 million goal. Campaign...
Fox11online.com
Grants will have a positive impact on women, girls in Green Bay area
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Nearly a dozen area nonprofits aimed at positively impacting women and girls received more than $81,000 in grants. The Women's Fund of Greater Green Bay issued the grants to the 11 nonprofits. The grant recipients are:. Boys & Girls Club of Greater Green Bay | Girls...
Fox11online.com
Little Chute students help decorate the village, continue tradition
LITTLE CHUTE (WLUK) -- Little Chute got a bit of a refresh Tuesday with the help of a group of high school students. The students replaced about 40 village planters as part of a school service project. The planters had previously been taken care of by Little Chute's Garden Club,...
Fox11online.com
Door County high school students explore manufacturing career opportunities
STURGEON BAY (WLUK) -- A Door County group is looking to spark students' interest in manufacturing work to close out "Manufacturing Month." The Door County Economic Development Corporation put together a career-awareness event as part of Wisconsin's Manufacturing Month. Some Door County high school students toured the Hatco plant in...
Fox11online.com
Ashwaubenon Hy-Vee looks to hire nearly 100 part-time workers ahead of November opening
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- With a new grocery store coming to the Green Bay area in less than two weeks, Hy-Vee is looking to fill nearly 100 jobs. In all, the Ashwaubenon store is expected to create more than 500 jobs for the area. If you are looking for a job,...
Fox11online.com
Gov. Evers nominates Bay of Green Bay for National Estuarine Research Reserve
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The process in making a Green Bay site a National Estuarine Research Reserve (NERR) took a step forward. Governor Tony Evers says he will nominate the Bay of Green Bay to become a NERR in a letter. The full nomination document will be submitted to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) in late November.
Fox11online.com
COMMENTARY: Making A Difference for the Freedom, Denmark communities
Greetings, everyone, and thank you for watching. I am pleased to be able to share these encouraging Making A Difference stories with you. Freedom High School alumni Nic and Nikki Smith donated their vehicle to the Freedom High School auto club. The Calumet County Veterans Service Office recommended a veteran in need. Several students got to work and replaced the alternator, belts and battery, installed all new brake components, added brand new tires, changed the oil, spark plugs and other needed fluids. Through this collaborative act of kindness, this veteran was able to drive away in nicely refurbished automobile.
Fox11online.com
Appleton program helps minority students prepare for workforce
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WLUK) -- Around 100 freshmen and sophomores from Appleton-area high schools are attending a program to prepare for the workforce. The program is hosted by Pointters Community Initiatives, a non-profit organization made to create opportunities for minorities. No matter a person's race, there are career opportunities available...
Fox11online.com
Shawano businesses bring Halloween fun to Main Street
SHAWANO (WLUK) -- Students in Shawano got a little taste of Halloween Wednesday. The students and staff of Sacred Heart Catholic School held their Halloween Spirit Parade. Students and staff got into their Halloween costumes and trick-or-treated at businesses near the school. Stubborn Brothers, Old Glory Candy, Associated Bank, Fire...
Fox11online.com
Rising ingredient costs push Appleton bakery to raise prices
(WLUK) -- Prices have been rising across the nation, and consumers and businesses are feeling the impact. Owner of Whisk and Arrow Nea Hahn says the price increase in baking ingredients has caused her bills to climb. “Last year at this time, my bill for eggs and butter was anywhere...
Fox11online.com
Thousands of brook trout to be released into Lakewood waters
LAKEWOOD (WLUK) -- Thousands of little trout are on their own in the Northwoods after being released into streams in the area. Inside the Lakewood Fish Hatchery, about 6,500 brook trout are getting ready to leave. "Moving day in northern Oconto County. We're working with our cooperator group, Northern Oconto...
Fox11online.com
Community weighs in on the future of Pamperin Park
HOWARD (WLUK) -- Children lined up Wednesday -- not just for their turn on the slide at the playground -- but also to cast their vote on the future of Pamperin Park. The playground has been a community staple for over 25 years. Its age brings strong sentimental value but also calls for revitalization, according to park staff.
Fox11online.com
Money expert breaks down ways to save and budget ahead of the holiday shopping season
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Many people have holiday spending on their minds. Brad Roethlisberger, a financial advisor with Capital Credit Union, joined FOX 11's Emily Deem on Good Day Wisconsin to share some helpful advice when it comes to budgeting this holiday season:. Plan, plan, plan, budget, budget, budget. Start...
Fox11online.com
Hy-Vee announces opening date for Ashwaubenon store
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- A new grocery store will open in Ashwaubenon soon. For months, crews have been working to transform the former Shopko store in Bay Park Square Mall into a Hy-Vee grocery store. The Ashwaubenon store will feature fresh produce, full service meat and seafood department, beer, wine and...
