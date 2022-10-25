Greetings, everyone, and thank you for watching. I am pleased to be able to share these encouraging Making A Difference stories with you. Freedom High School alumni Nic and Nikki Smith donated their vehicle to the Freedom High School auto club. The Calumet County Veterans Service Office recommended a veteran in need. Several students got to work and replaced the alternator, belts and battery, installed all new brake components, added brand new tires, changed the oil, spark plugs and other needed fluids. Through this collaborative act of kindness, this veteran was able to drive away in nicely refurbished automobile.

DENMARK, WI ・ 20 HOURS AGO