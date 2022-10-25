ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coleman, WI

Comments / 0

Related
Fox11online.com

Bellin offering COVID-19 boosters to everyone 5 and older

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Everyone 5 and older can now get the new COVID-19 booster shot through Bellin Health. The Green Bay-based health system announced Friday that it is offering Pfizer's bivalent booster to everyone 5 and older, and Moderna's bivalent booster to everyone 6 and older. "Bivalent" means the...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

HSGT: Appleton North, Kimberly, Xavier, Notre Dame, Pulaski post wins

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Thursday was sectional semifinal night in girls volleyball and boys soccer. In volleyball, Xavier beat three-time Division 2 defending state champ Luxemburg-Casco 3-0, while in Division 1 action Appleton North swept Kaukauna and Kimberly outlasted Green Bay Southwest 3-2. In soccer, Notre Dame beat Fox Valley...
KIMBERLY, WI
Fox11online.com

Arts program is making a difference in patient care

ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- Bellin's Expressive Arts in Medicine (BEAM) Program takes a new approach to wellness and healing. The idea is to care for the whole person - mind, body and soul. BEAM offers live musical and dance performances to patients, their families and friends. The program also supplies art...
ASHWAUBENON, WI
Fox11online.com

Crafters and DIYers support Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity

BELLEVUE (WLUK) -- Help support Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity's home ownership program with RePurpose for a Reason 2022. The event is Thursday, November 10 from 6-8 p.m. online or at the Habitat ReStore located at 1967 Allouez Avenue in Bellevue. What is RePurpose for a Reason? Crafters, DIYers,...
BELLEVUE, WI
Fox11online.com

Halloween has brought wide range of weather to Northeast Wisconsin

(WLUK) -- Halloween has seen a huge range of weather in Northeast Wisconsin, with one of those extremes having been just in the last few years. "Typical" weather on Halloween in Green Bay is what you would expect for the middle of the fall. The 30-year average high is 50.4...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Door County Y's capital campaign goal well within reach

STURGEON BAY (WLUK) -- The finish line is in sight for the Door County Y. The Heart of the Community Capital Campaign project has raised $9.9 million for the revitalization of the Door County Y Sturgeon Bay center. That leaves $350,000 left to raise of its $10.3 million goal. Campaign...
STURGEON BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Grants will have a positive impact on women, girls in Green Bay area

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Nearly a dozen area nonprofits aimed at positively impacting women and girls received more than $81,000 in grants. The Women's Fund of Greater Green Bay issued the grants to the 11 nonprofits. The grant recipients are:. Boys & Girls Club of Greater Green Bay | Girls...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Little Chute students help decorate the village, continue tradition

LITTLE CHUTE (WLUK) -- Little Chute got a bit of a refresh Tuesday with the help of a group of high school students. The students replaced about 40 village planters as part of a school service project. The planters had previously been taken care of by Little Chute's Garden Club,...
Fox11online.com

Door County high school students explore manufacturing career opportunities

STURGEON BAY (WLUK) -- A Door County group is looking to spark students' interest in manufacturing work to close out "Manufacturing Month." The Door County Economic Development Corporation put together a career-awareness event as part of Wisconsin's Manufacturing Month. Some Door County high school students toured the Hatco plant in...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Gov. Evers nominates Bay of Green Bay for National Estuarine Research Reserve

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The process in making a Green Bay site a National Estuarine Research Reserve (NERR) took a step forward. Governor Tony Evers says he will nominate the Bay of Green Bay to become a NERR in a letter. The full nomination document will be submitted to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) in late November.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

COMMENTARY: Making A Difference for the Freedom, Denmark communities

Greetings, everyone, and thank you for watching. I am pleased to be able to share these encouraging Making A Difference stories with you. Freedom High School alumni Nic and Nikki Smith donated their vehicle to the Freedom High School auto club. The Calumet County Veterans Service Office recommended a veteran in need. Several students got to work and replaced the alternator, belts and battery, installed all new brake components, added brand new tires, changed the oil, spark plugs and other needed fluids. Through this collaborative act of kindness, this veteran was able to drive away in nicely refurbished automobile.
DENMARK, WI
Fox11online.com

Appleton program helps minority students prepare for workforce

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WLUK) -- Around 100 freshmen and sophomores from Appleton-area high schools are attending a program to prepare for the workforce. The program is hosted by Pointters Community Initiatives, a non-profit organization made to create opportunities for minorities. No matter a person's race, there are career opportunities available...
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Shawano businesses bring Halloween fun to Main Street

SHAWANO (WLUK) -- Students in Shawano got a little taste of Halloween Wednesday. The students and staff of Sacred Heart Catholic School held their Halloween Spirit Parade. Students and staff got into their Halloween costumes and trick-or-treated at businesses near the school. Stubborn Brothers, Old Glory Candy, Associated Bank, Fire...
SHAWANO, WI
Fox11online.com

Rising ingredient costs push Appleton bakery to raise prices

(WLUK) -- Prices have been rising across the nation, and consumers and businesses are feeling the impact. Owner of Whisk and Arrow Nea Hahn says the price increase in baking ingredients has caused her bills to climb. “Last year at this time, my bill for eggs and butter was anywhere...
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Thousands of brook trout to be released into Lakewood waters

LAKEWOOD (WLUK) -- Thousands of little trout are on their own in the Northwoods after being released into streams in the area. Inside the Lakewood Fish Hatchery, about 6,500 brook trout are getting ready to leave. "Moving day in northern Oconto County. We're working with our cooperator group, Northern Oconto...
LAKEWOOD, WI
Fox11online.com

Community weighs in on the future of Pamperin Park

HOWARD (WLUK) -- Children lined up Wednesday -- not just for their turn on the slide at the playground -- but also to cast their vote on the future of Pamperin Park. The playground has been a community staple for over 25 years. Its age brings strong sentimental value but also calls for revitalization, according to park staff.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Hy-Vee announces opening date for Ashwaubenon store

ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- A new grocery store will open in Ashwaubenon soon. For months, crews have been working to transform the former Shopko store in Bay Park Square Mall into a Hy-Vee grocery store. The Ashwaubenon store will feature fresh produce, full service meat and seafood department, beer, wine and...
ASHWAUBENON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy