First snow of the season falls in Colorado Springs, could be rare sight through 2022
Though Colorado Springs' first snowfall came only as a dusting in most parts of the city, a winter storm making its way across the state blanketed swaths of the higher terrain with as much as 9 inches of snow Thursday. Flurries persisted during the morning hours in the city but...
Average first snowfall of the season for Colorado Springs is today!
With snow possible on Thursday, our first snowfall of the season in Colorado Springs could come right on time...climatologically speaking.
What is Colorado’s ‘Jewel in the Rockies?’
Many Coloradans might not know that a rare example of a 15th-century castle sits high on a hill in Douglas County, overlooking the entire Front Range. But what's the story behind this massive stone castle?. The Early Years. In the 1890s, the land where the castle sits belonged to two...
WATCH: Man hit by car in Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs School District 11 held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday for one of several planned preschool classrooms set to open in phases in the coming months. Reward offered in homicide case. 2 suspects killed by Douglas County deputies at RTD train station in Colorado. Updated: 4 hours ago. 2...
Three Colorado cities dubbed top 'canna-cation' spots
Ten years after Colorado voted to legalize marijuana, cannabis remains popular among the state's tourists. While Colorado was once one of the only places in the country where marijuana could be purchased legally by members of the public, that's changed quite a bit in recent years, with recreational weed now sold in 19 states, plus DC and Guam. That being said, with the plant not being legal everywhere, some people will opt to travel to partake.
Colorado city dubbed a 'top spot to raise a family' in nationwide analysis
When it comes to picking a spot to raise a family, factors like school ratings, public safety, recreation opportunities, and socio-economic aspects tend to be very important. According to Storage Cafe, there's a city in Colorado that parents should consider when picking a new place to live. In a data...
WATCH: Colorado Springs school district to add at least 250 free preschool seats
2 suspects killed by Douglas County deputies at RTD train station in Colorado. 2 suspects killed by Douglas County deputies at RTD train station in Colorado. KKTV 11 News at Noon (Recurring) Updated: 8 hours ago. An alleged threat happened at a D-11 school in Colorado Springs. 2 suspects killed...
Crash closes I-25 on-ramp from Bijou in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash closed a busy on-ramp in the downtown Colorado Springs area on Thursday. Colorado Springs Police are reporting they received the call at about 6:20 p.m. for the incident. As of 7 p.m., the on-ramp from Bijou to northbound I-25 was closed for the investigation.
Colorado Springs Utilities responding to a power outage affecting over 1,800 customers
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) is responding to a power outage affecting over 1,800 customers. The affected area is east of Powers between N Carefree Circle and Barnes Rd. CSU says crews are estimating that the problem will be fixed around 6:41 p.m. The Colorado Springs...
Family of drowned kayaker demands more safety regulations for Colorado’s deadliest body of water
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- In September, Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced that 2022 was the deadliest year on record for Colorado's water. Out of the entire state, Lake Pueblo State Park was the deadliest body of water. Since then, two more people lost their lives while on Lake Pueblo. Now, the family of one The post Family of drowned kayaker demands more safety regulations for Colorado’s deadliest body of water appeared first on KRDO.
Operator hands over Lake Pueblo North Shore Marina
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said it will take possession of the North Shore Marina at Lake Pueblo State Park after the current operator surrendered her contract to the state on Tuesday, Oct. 25. According to CPW, the current operator of the marina, Connie Jack with Colorado Marine and Boat Works, signed […]
The 12 Best Restaurants in Colorado Springs
The Colorado Springs area is famous for its natural beauty, from the red rock formations in the Garden of the Gods to nearby Pikes Peak, a spot so scenic it inspired the lyrics to "America the Beautiful." Whether you're looking for a brunch spot to fuel up before a day of exploring or you've worked up an appetite and are ready for some Colorado cuisine and craft beer in a state that's famous for it, the Colorado Springs food scene boasts all kinds of tasty options.
CPW rescues truck from Lake Pueblo
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A water rescue at Lake Pueblo became an interesting job for Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) divers on Tuesday, Oct. 25. According to CPW, a red pickup truck backed up too far down the boat ramp and sank into the water. CPW said, “luckily there were no injuries.” Crews were able to […]
Aspergillus Linked to Colorado Springs Dispensary Recall
Nearly 200 harvest batches of medical marijuana from a Colorado Springs dispensary have been flagged by state regulators over potentially unsafe levels of aspergillus, mold and yeast. In a public health advisory notice issued October 26, the Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division warns consumers about 181 harvest batches from Colorado Springs...
Colorado voters to decide on third-party companies delivering alcohol to customers
Colorado Springs firefighters kept a blaze near Astrozon and South Academy small and prevented it from spreading to nearby structures. The cyclist was seriously injured in the crash, which happened in a northwest Colorado Springs neighborhood Wednesday. Updated: 8 hours ago. The latest traffic update from 11 News This Morning.
A million pounds of trash cleaned from Colorado Springs homeless camps this year
Clean-up crews in Colorado Springs have collected more that a million pounds of trash and debris this year caused by homeless camps.
Which Colorado Springs Restaurant Is the 2022 Burger Week Champ?
(Colorado Springs, CO) There are plenty of good burger places in Colorado Springs, but only one champion. One week a year, burger restaurants around the city compete for the honor of being named Colorado Springs Indy Burger Week Champ. The people of Colorado Springs vote for their favorite burger, and one deserving eatery goes home with the coveted award.
WATCH: 2 adults die at Lake Pueblo on Sunday
One woman dead after a head-on collision on I-25. Concerns in Colorado this Halloween with rainbow fentanyl. KKTV 11 News at 5:30 (Recurring) Preventing future wildfires after five blazes sparked in two days. Updated: 6 hours ago. KKTV 11 News at 5:30 (Recurring) Updated: 8 hours ago. WATCH: Shooting at...
Amazon hiring for 850 jobs in Colorado Springs
(DENVER) — Amazon is hiring across Colorado. There will be a total of about 3,500 open positions, including more than 2,550 Amazon jobs in the Denver area and about 850 Amazon jobs in Colorado Springs, Amazon said on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The company will host a Warehouse Hiring Event from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. […]
