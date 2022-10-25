Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
New ‘Soda Springs’ in Mills Is Now Open for All Your Soft Drink Needs
Not everyone is a coffee drinker, but sometimes you still need that boost of caffeine to get you through your day. The brand new Soda Springs has you covered. The new soda (pop?), shop is now open. Located at 4461 West Highway Street, in Mills, Soda Springs has just about everything your heart could ever need or desire to quench your thirst.
Casper’s Morad Park Ponds Tested For Harmful Cyanobacteria
The City of Casper has closed small ponds along the southeast pathway at Morad Park due to an investigation of potential harmful cyanobacterial bloom in the water, according to a news release from the city. Those ponds are closed to humans and pets, but the trails and the park are...
3 Great Burger Places in Wyoming
If you live in Wyoming or you plan on visiting this beautiful state soon and you also happen to love going out with your friends from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Wyoming that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Video Catches Ghosts In Action At Fort Caspar
Have you ever had that creepy sensation that someone is right behind you, but when you turn around, there's nothing there?. How about when you know the history of what happened at a certain location and you keep telling yourself that ghosts aren't real, but things start to happen. What...
Can You Actually Use The Now Rare Burning Barrel In Wyoming?
When I was a kid, taking our trash out consisted of me carrying the trash to the burning barrel and lighting it on fire. That method of waste management is frowned upon, but since there are so many waste removal companies you really don't need to burn the trash. In...
Casper Kids Will Love Spookley The Square Pumpkin
Not only is October the month we watch scary movies, carve pumpkins, go trick-or-treating and get a major sugar rush. It's also the month that is set aside to raise awareness to bullying. October has been National Bullying Prevention Month, since 2006. Bullying is something that most everyone has dealt...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 10 Best Restaurants In Casper Wyoming
Look no further than Casper, Wyoming, if you’re seeking a foodie destination that will surprise you. This little village boasts a wide variety of gastronomic offerings. From locally sourced fine dining to unique international fare, you won’t be disappointed with what you find here. With its wide variety...
mybighornbasin.com
Forbes Marks Natrona County as Poorest County in Wyoming
Despite the state’s second biggest city residing within its borders, the median income of Natrona County makes it the “poorest county in Wyoming,” according to an analysis by Forbes magazine. Forbes magazine has compiled several lists determining the poorest, most poverty-stricken counties in each of the 50...
oilcity.news
New soda shop Soda Springs opens in Mills
MILLS, Wyo. — People looking for a tasty treat have a new option, as Soda Springs — a locally owned soda shop — recently opened in Mills. Owners Perry and Ana Dayton are originally from Utah, but have lived in Wyoming for the last decade and in Natrona County for the last two years.
VIDEO: First Snow Frosts Casper Mountain on Sunday
This year, for the first time in a long time, Casper really got a pretty incredible fall. We got the trees. We got the leaves. We got the colors of the wind. But it was only a matter of time before the Wyoming Winter reared its ugly head. And that's exactly what happened on Sunday in various parts of central Wyoming, including on top of Casper Mountain.
Make Some Moolah Selling Used Glass Jars to the Milk House Farmers Market in Mills
The Milk House farmer's market put out a call on Facebook for used glass pints. Got any glass pints, quarts, half gallons or jam jars stashed away? Maybe they've started encroaching on the Tupperware and spice cabinet's turf?. If you're looking to get rid of your glass, the Milk House...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Casper (WY) Officials Balk at Price of New Fire Station
Casper Star Tribune, Wyo. Oct. 26—Casper firefighters want the city to replace the nearly 50-year-old old Fire Station One in downtown Casper — but city council members have reservations about the price tag. The brown-brick building, located at the intersection of First and David Streets, was built in...
Don’t Pack up Your Culottes Yet; Warm Weekend in Natrona County
The National Weather Service predicts sunny skies for the next seven days. Temps range between 30 and 60 degrees with a light breeze to boot. Day Weather Podcast said, "Pretty quiet weather Friday through Halloween..." Wyoming Ghost Busters. New BBQ Supply Store Opens in Casper Just in Time for Grilling...
Wyoming Police On High Alert For Halloween This Year
Every day you worry about your child's safety and every day it seem that more and more things are popping up for you to worry about. Sometimes you just have to take a deep breath, teach them right from wrong and hope they make good choices. I know, easier typed than done.
New Leadership at the Natrona Collective Health Trust
There will be a new CEO for the Natrona Collective Health Trust starting November 1, following the resignation of Meridith Brenton. Her name is Beth Worthen. “I am excited to work with our truly impressive NCHT team, to build on the momentum that Meredith has created,” said Worthen. “We have a great deal of work ahead of us to bring lasting change to the way we support the mental wellbeing of our youth and families of Natrona County.”
Yellowstone Garage Bar & Grill Re-Opening in Casper Under New Ownership
Yellowstone Garage Bar & Grill closed its doors earlier this year when owner John Huff announced that he made the decision to close the eatery, due to COVID-19. Huff took to Facebook to make the announcement, stating that the Garage was the hardest business he had ever worked in. Well...
VIDEO: KISS Cover Band Rocks Casper Neighborhood, Despite Being Dead
The lights went down and the drums started beating. Then, the guitar riff came in. A spotlight shown on the members of the band: Gene Simmons, Ace Frehley, Paul Stanley, Peter Criss. They're the epitome of rock and roll. They're the greatest band in the world. They. Are. Kiss. And...
Rain or Snow? Precipitation Expected Today and Tomorrow.
There's a slight chance of rain and snow before 3 pm today in Natrona County, according to the National Weather Service, followed by isolated showers between 3 and 5 pm. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Mid-week looks sunny with a high near 51, but by 10 pm...
Time to Put on Your Dancin’ Shoes! Casper Children’s Theatre Performing ‘Footloose Jr.’
The Casper Children's Theatre is performing "Footloose Jr.' directed by CY Middle School teachers Audrey Egan and Dominque Simmons. The theatre is located at 949 Durbin Street. This production is a theatre fundraiser; tickets are on sale RIGHT NOW and can be purchased at thecasperchildrenstheatre.com. The production will show November...
UPDATE: 3 Separate Wrecks on I-25 South in Casper Between 7:30 and 8 AM
There were three accidents this morning along milemarker 188, on I-25 south, just off the entrance ramp off of Poplar. The accidents were all separate, yet occured between 7:30 AM and 8:00 AM. The PIO said they did not think there were any serious injuries, but could not confirm. K2Radio...
Wake Up Wyoming
Casper, WY
12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Wyomings only statewide morning show - bringing the Cowboy State together to talk about what matters. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wakeupwyo.com
Comments / 0