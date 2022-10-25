ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pros and Cons of Lions Trading for QB Mac Jones

By Christian Booher
Is is worth it for the Lions to take a flier on QB Mac Jones?

The Detroit Lions have sputtered offensively through the last two weeks.

After posting league-best scoring totals through the first four weeks of the season, the offense has failed to produce a touchdown in each of its last two games.

At the forefront of the difficult stretch has been quarterback Jared Goff, who has thrown three interceptions and lost three fumbles over the last two weeks. Goff entered the year looking to prove that he belongs as the Lions’ quarterback of the future but hasn’t shown the necessary ability.

The New England Patriots may have a solution for Detroit in second-year quarterback Mac Jones. The Alabama product led the team to the playoffs in his first season but suffered an injury that may have derailed his plans to be the franchise’s heir to Tom Brady.

Jones missed three games with a high-ankle sprain, then was benched after three series in his Week 7 return against the Chicago Bears. He was replaced by rookie Bailey Zappe , who first entered in Week 4 when backup Brian Hoyer left with a concussion.

In three games in relief of Jones and Hoyer, Zappe threw for 596 yards, four touchdowns and one interception.

After Jones threw an interception to Chicago safety Jaquan Brisker, Zappe led the team to two straight touchdown drives. He ultimately couldn’t take them to victory against the Bears, as New England lost 33-14. The rookie finished 14-for-22 passing for 185 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

With the emergence of the former FCS quarterback, Jones could be available for a team like the Lions to acquire before the Nov. 1 trade deadline.

Jones’ youth and winning pedigree are appealing. Just 24 years old, he’s on a rookie contract until at least 2024 with a fifth-year option for 2025. He also led the Patriots to the playoffs in 2021 as a rookie.

He also won a national title in his final collegiate season, leading a talented Alabama team to the championship in a win over Ohio State.

However, with the youth of Zappe , Jones could be a candidate to return to action at a point in 2022. This would make him worth holding onto, which in turn would drive the asking price for him up.

Jones’ overall body of work wouldn’t be worthy of a first-round pick in return, but his team-friendly contract and the value of quarterbacks in the NFL could create an unreasonable demand.

Detroit’s second-year general manager Brad Holmes has emphasized his desire to build the team through the Draft. The Lions currently have two first round picks in the upcoming Draft, including one that could be near the top of the pecking order if the team continues its current trajectory.

While Jones, who has thrown for exactly 4,600 yards across 21 games in his career, presents an enticing option to a Lions team starving for a franchise quarterback, the team could also have a chance at Alabama’s Bryce Young or Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, the consensus top-two quarterback prospects in the upcoming Draft.

The Lions want to build through the Draft , so rushing the process and trading for a young quarterback would buck that trend. With a chance at Young or Stroud, be it through a bad finish to using both first rounders to trade up, it’s worth the wait to pass on Jones.

Heritage my ass
3d ago

Maybe the lions could trade for a new owner and GM. There's a reason they've been in the basement forever. The NFC version of the Jets

Bill Robinson
2d ago

Detroit is where NFL careers go to die. A quarterback can’t fix a fundamentally flawed organization.

