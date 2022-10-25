Read full article on original website
Alabama Football After The Calm
After eight consecutive games, Alabama has arrived at its most common bye week, the open date. As has been most common in the Nick Saban Era at Bama, the opponent next week – Saturday, Nov. 5 – will be LSU. Kickoff in Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge is at 6 p.m. CDT (the final day of Daylight Savings Time this year) with ESPN televising.
Late goal lifts Alabama soccer over Auburn, completes perfect SEC season
The Alabama women’s soccer team completed its perfect run in the SEC regular season Thursday night. A 1-0 win at Auburn made the Crimson Tide the first team to complete an undefeated league schedule since South Carolina in 2016. It was Alabama’s 13th straight win overall as it enters the SEC tournament with momentum.
Growing Hype for Alabama at LSU Evident In Rising Ticket Prices
Ticket prices haven't skyrocketed yet for next week's SEC West showdown, but LSU fans are starting to become cautiously optimistic.
Fox Sports CFB analyst Joel Klatt likes LSU chances against Alabama
Fox Sports College Football analyst, Joel Klatt likes LSU football’s chances against Alabama in Baton Rouge next week. Klatt was open about his Alabama vs. Tennessee prediction earlier this season. He likes what he has seen out of LSU as of late, and he believes they ‘might’ challenge Alabama. He spoke about the matchup on the Colin Cowherd Show Wednesday.
Steve Spurrier explains why Alabama can't be counted out of CFP title race just yet
Former Heisman Trophy winner Steve Spurrier was a guest on the Paul Finebaum Show on Thursday and was his usual entertaining self. In the process of a discussion about the current football season and his thoughts on Tennessee (he’s impressed), the former head coach at Florida and South Carolina also reminded fans not to count out Alabama too quickly.
‘A lot of savviness’: How Samario Rudolph and Fred Farrier II are finding success in UAB’s passing game
No matter who is throwing passes for the UAB football team, the slot receiver duo of Samario Rudolph and Fred Farrier II can count on being an integral part of the offense in its ever-evolving form. Rudolph opened last week’s loss at Western Kentucky with a reception from starting quarterback...
Former Alabama Star Has Warning For Crimson Tide About LSU
Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy believes the Crimson Tide are ready to bounce back after their recent loss to the Tennessee Volunteers. Nick Saban's squad already notched a blowout victory over No. 24 Mississippi State in the wake of their lone loss of the season — and McElroy thinks Bama will do the same when the team heads to Death Valley to take on No. 18 LSU this weekend.
Former Alabama QB feels LSU has the Tide on upset alert
Former Alabama quarterback, Greg McElroy believes Alabama could be on upset alert next week when the Crimson Tide head into Baton Rouge to take on the LSU Tigers. McElroy has called some of the Tigers’ games this season, and he feels they have gradually improved. He discussed his thoughts on Alabama-LSU during a segment of ESPN College Live Tuesday.
Alabama football creates hype video for loaded 2023 class
Alabama football’s recruiting department put together a hype video featuring every recruit currently in Alabama’s 2023 recruiting class. The Crimson Tide’s tight end commit, Ty Lockwood shared the video via Twitter.
"Heck Yeah" LSU Coach Brian Kelly Says He's Looking Forward to Playing Alabama
The LSU head coach also gave injury updates on several key players
Jackson 6-foot-3 senior Naomi Jones commits to Alabama women’s basketball
Jackson High senior Naomi Jones committed to play her college basketball at the University of Alabama on Thursday morning. The multi-time Class 4A first-team All-State selection averaged 15.4 points, 11 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the 24-4 Aggies a year ago. She also had 107 blocks. “Naomi is an exceptional...
ASU Stingettes: “Expect The Unexpected”
As captain of the Alabama State University (ASU) Stingettes, Talea Willis is aware of what the Magic City Classic means to the school and alumni, and that’s one reason she has been excited about preparing for the season’s most anticipated football game. “The fans can expect great music...
Food fight! Ex-Alabama QB Greg McElroy goes on epic rant about SEC Network crew
Earlier this week on the "McElroy & Cubelic in the Morning" radio show in Birmingham, Ala., former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy treated listeners to quite a rant. It had nothing to do with the latest hot college football controversies. It centered on ... food. McElroy was peeved that the SEC...
Tuscaloosa, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Tuscaloosa. The Fayetteville High School football team will have a game with Holy Spirit Catholic High School on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00.
Thursday roundup: Gulf Shores pulls away from B.C. Rain, Montevallo downs Tarrant
Braden Jackson caught an 80-yard touchdown pass and ran a kick back 65 yards as Class 5A No. 6 Gulf Shores finished the regular season with a 56-27 win over B.C. Rain. The Dolphins improved to 9-1 overall and finished 7-1 in Region 1 play. They will host Carroll in the first round of the playoffs next week. B.C. Rain (4-6, 4-4) had its playoff hopes dashed.
Exposed: How four men died alone in the Alabama cold
Over the last decade, at least four men facing homelessness have died in Jefferson County from exposure to the cold.
Your Thursday Outlook in Tuscaloosa
1) West Alabama and the entire state is experiencing significant flu activity. Now, add to that other respiratory viruses like COVID19 and RSV and you can understand why healthcare officials like Alabama Hospitals Assn. President Dr. Donald Williamson is concerned, "The hospitals I've talked to tell me they are busy but not overwhelmed for now."
Alabama faces ‘tripledemic’ of RSV, flu, and COVID, UAB says
Doctors are warning of a potential ‘tripledemic’ as influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases surge alongside the continuing COVID pandemic. Hospitals across the state are seeing more patients and longer wait times - some up to 9 or 10 hours - due mostly to RSV and flu cases.
John Colvin, Mountain Brook light up Baker in battle of postseason teams
Senior quarterback John Colvin passed for 311 yards and a trio of touchdowns at Hornets Stadium on Thursday night as Mountain Brook tuned up for next week’s 6A state playoffs with a resounding 41-7 win over 7A Baker. The 6-foot-4 Colvin had 232 yards through the air in the...
What happened to Joe Nathan James Jr. during Alabama execution? Doctors at autopsy disagree
Standing in a room in north Birmingham, Dr. Boris Datnow prepared to find out what happened to a man recently executed by the state of Alabama. Everyone knew how it ended, but Datnow was set to do a second and private autopsy to shed light on what happened to the man just before he died, what his body looked like immediately after, and if there were any physical signs of contributing causes of death.
