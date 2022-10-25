ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama Football After The Calm

After eight consecutive games, Alabama has arrived at its most common bye week, the open date. As has been most common in the Nick Saban Era at Bama, the opponent next week – Saturday, Nov. 5 – will be LSU. Kickoff in Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge is at 6 p.m. CDT (the final day of Daylight Savings Time this year) with ESPN televising.
Fox Sports CFB analyst Joel Klatt likes LSU chances against Alabama

Fox Sports College Football analyst, Joel Klatt likes LSU football’s chances against Alabama in Baton Rouge next week. Klatt was open about his Alabama vs. Tennessee prediction earlier this season. He likes what he has seen out of LSU as of late, and he believes they ‘might’ challenge Alabama. He spoke about the matchup on the Colin Cowherd Show Wednesday.
Steve Spurrier explains why Alabama can't be counted out of CFP title race just yet

Former Heisman Trophy winner Steve Spurrier was a guest on the Paul Finebaum Show on Thursday and was his usual entertaining self. In the process of a discussion about the current football season and his thoughts on Tennessee (he’s impressed), the former head coach at Florida and South Carolina also reminded fans not to count out Alabama too quickly.
Former Alabama Star Has Warning For Crimson Tide About LSU

Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy believes the Crimson Tide are ready to bounce back after their recent loss to the Tennessee Volunteers. Nick Saban's squad already notched a blowout victory over No. 24 Mississippi State in the wake of their lone loss of the season — and McElroy thinks Bama will do the same when the team heads to Death Valley to take on No. 18 LSU this weekend.
Former Alabama QB feels LSU has the Tide on upset alert

Former Alabama quarterback, Greg McElroy believes Alabama could be on upset alert next week when the Crimson Tide head into Baton Rouge to take on the LSU Tigers. McElroy has called some of the Tigers’ games this season, and he feels they have gradually improved. He discussed his thoughts on Alabama-LSU during a segment of ESPN College Live Tuesday.
ASU Stingettes: “Expect The Unexpected”

As captain of the Alabama State University (ASU) Stingettes, Talea Willis is aware of what the Magic City Classic means to the school and alumni, and that’s one reason she has been excited about preparing for the season’s most anticipated football game. “The fans can expect great music...
Your Thursday Outlook in Tuscaloosa

1) West Alabama and the entire state is experiencing significant flu activity. Now, add to that other respiratory viruses like COVID19 and RSV and you can understand why healthcare officials like Alabama Hospitals Assn. President Dr. Donald Williamson is concerned, "The hospitals I've talked to tell me they are busy but not overwhelmed for now."
What happened to Joe Nathan James Jr. during Alabama execution? Doctors at autopsy disagree

Standing in a room in north Birmingham, Dr. Boris Datnow prepared to find out what happened to a man recently executed by the state of Alabama. Everyone knew how it ended, but Datnow was set to do a second and private autopsy to shed light on what happened to the man just before he died, what his body looked like immediately after, and if there were any physical signs of contributing causes of death.
