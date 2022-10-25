Read full article on original website
inkfreenews.com
Crossroads Bank Warsaw Branch Donates To AWL
WARSAW — Crossroads Bank recently had an all-employee contest to see who had the cutest pet. The employee pet that received the most votes was to be given $250 to donate to their animal shelter of choice. A couple of employees of the Warsaw branch, having adopted previously from the Animal Welfare League, entered their pets in the contest in hopes of winning. Unfortunately, their pets did not win.
Charles William Howard — PENDING
Charles William Howard, 90, Argos, died at 1:24 p.m. Oct. 27, 2022, in Miller’s Merry Manor, Plymouth. Arrangements are pending with Earl-Grossman Funeral Home.
Three Seats Available On Plain Township Advisory Board
LEESBURG — Four candidates are seeking seats on the three-member Plain Township advisory board in the general election to be held Tuesday, Nov. 8. Gaynor Worden is the lone Democrat on the ballot, joining Greg Anderson, Robert Bishop and Larry Kammerer. Incumbents Bishop and Kammerer have served as advisory board members for 16 and four years, respectively.
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 7:36 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28, East CR 1000N, west of North Sandpoint Drive, Cromwell. Driver: Elva G. Kissell, 65, East CR 450N, Leesburg. Kissell’s vehicle hit a deer. Damage up to $5,000. 11:42 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27,...
Carolyn Dolby — PENDING
Carolyn Dolby, 89, Winona Lake, died Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in her residence in Winona Lake. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Chamber Hosts The Beauty Bar’s Ribbon Cutting In North Webster
The North Webster-Tippecanoe Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors had a ribbon-cutting ceremony at The Beauty Bar Tuesday, Oct. 25. Pictured in front from left are Sue Ward, Sue’s Creations, North Webster-Tippecanoe Chamber of Commerce; Susan Stump, The Papers Inc., North Webster-Tippecanoe Chamber of Commerce; Jeanene Walls, The Beauty Bar; owner’s husband, Neil Likens; owner Megan Likens; owner’s son Lane Likens; owner’s daughter, Jolie Likens; Madison McClintic, The Beauty Bar; owner’s son Johnny Likens; Emily Shipley, Dixie Haven Resort, president of North Webster-Tippecanoe Chamber of Commerce; and Nicole Nabinger, Kinetic Firearms LLC, North Webster-Tippecanoe Chamber of Commerce.
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 3:26 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, 8900 block of East Black Point Road, Syracuse. Various items were stolen from Dollar General. 3:26 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, 8200 block of North SR 13, Syracuse. Fuel and sockets were stolen from...
Trick-Or-Treat On The Trails Is Saturday In Winona Lake
WINONA LAKE — Kids and adults alike are welcome to enjoy Trick-or-Treat on the Trails, on Saturday, Oct. 29, in Winona Lake. Winona Lake Limitless Park is hosting the event in partnership with the Warsaw Community Public Library and Parkview YMCA. Trick-or-treating will be from 3-5 p.m. The path...
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Clark’s Marine Inc. v. Darrin Edgecombe, $3,574.70. Money Matters Professional Collections LLC v. Easton R. Hummitch and Holly Hummitch, $1,389. Jessica M. Yoder, $1,537.84. Glenbrook Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Beth R. Kneifel, $8,888.13.
Cletus Howat Leverett Jr.
Cletus Howat Leverett Jr., 79, Warsaw, died at 1:35 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. He was born Aug. 7, 1943, in Alton, Ill., to Doris Marie (Golike) Leverett and Cletus Howat Leverett. On July 8, 1972, he married the love of his life, Judy Mae Gosch. They were blessed with two children and shared 50 years of marriage, sharing everything in their lives, before Cletus passed away.
Milford Council Explores Fixes For Economic Shortfalls
MILFORD — Milford Town Council held a special administrative meeting Monday, Oct. 24, during which members questioned LWG Consultant Jim Higgins on how best to maintain economic stability in the years to come. Specific concerns included how to pay for a new fire truck and the Milford Police Department,...
Lake City Bank Announces Promotion
WARSAW — Lake City Bank recently announced Marshall C. Weadick has been promoted to vice president, regional credit officer. In this position, Weadick supports the commercial banking team from customer acquisition through loan origination processes. He also helps manage credit for the bank’s agricultural loan portfolio, working with bankers making agricultural loans throughout the Lake City Bank footprint. He has been with the bank for eight years.
North Webster Chamber Honors NAPA As Member Of The Month
NORTH WEBSTER — NAPA, a North Webster staple, has been honored by the North Webster-Tippecanoe Township Chamber of Commerce as its October Member of the Month. NAPA has been in the Witt family since 1988. Josh Witt took over as manager in 2019 and has become a generous supporter of the efforts of the North Webster-Tippecanoe Township Chamber of Commerce on behalf of the family.
Roads A Focus Of County Council District 3 Debate
WARSAW — Candidates for Kosciusko Council Council District 3 were the first to debate in a community forum held Tuesday night, Oct. 25. The forum was a partnership between the Kosciusko County Chamber of Commerce, InkFreeNews, The Times-Union and Kensington Digital Media. Republican Tony Ciriello and Libertarian David Lewis...
WACF Dedicates Cottrell Turkey Creek Inlet Property
SYRACUSE — “It is a generational impact,” said Tom Cottrell, North Cedar Point High Road, Syracuse about the new Cottrell Turkey Creek Inlet property. ”Turkey Creek has a big tributary and brings in a lot of water to the lake.” Because of this and knowing the benefits ownership by Wawasee Area Conservancy Foundation would have, Cottrell and his wife Nancy made a goal of the WACF happen.
Mary Louise Stephens
Mary Louise Stephens, 93, South Whitley, died at 8:39 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at her son Michael’s home, near Albion. Mary was born May 11, 1929. She married Don (Joe) Stephens on March 21, 1947. Mary is survived by her children, Don W. (Beverly) Stephens II, Fremont, Barbara...
John H. Samuelson — UPDATED
John H. Samuelson, 93, died Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. He was born Nov. 25, 1928. John married Ruth Beatty on May 8, 1949; she preceded in him death. He is survived by his four boys, Curt (Melissa) Samuelson, Plymouth, Thomas (Lisa) Samuelson, Plymouth,...
Vehicles Collide West Of Warsaw
WARSAW – A crash at the intersection of CRs 400W and 100S on Thursday, Oct. 27, seriously damaged both vehicles. The accident happened shortly before 2 p.m. and involved a Chevy Silverado pickup and a Cadillac SRX. Details on how the accident happened and any extent of injuries were...
Marshall Campaign Hosts Patriot Dinner
WARSAW — Supporters of Independent candidate James Marshall’s campaign for Kosciusko County sheriff attended a dinner Wednesday, Oct. 26. The Patriot Dinner was held at the Kosciusko County Fairgrounds. A portion of the proceeds from the dinner will benefit the Fraternal Order of Police 149’s Christmas With a Cop, which allows kids to get Christmas gifts while shopping with local police officers.
Saturday’s Democrat Rally In Warsaw Includes McDermott, Wells
WARSAW – The state’s top slate of Democrat candidates will have a rally at Kosciusko County Courthouse at noon Saturday, Oct. 29. Candidates will include U.S. Sen. candidate Tom McDermott, Secretary of State candidate Destiny Wells, State Auditor candidate ZeNai Brooks, and State Treasurer candidate Jessica McClellan, according to information provided by Kosciusko County Democratic Party Chair Vickie Morton.
