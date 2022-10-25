The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning those that use Mighty Bliss electric heating pads as there is a risk of skin burns, rashes and electric shocks. The company that owns Mighty Bliss electric heating pads, Whele LLC, announced on Oct. 24 a recall of over half a million heating pads that were distributed between July 2021 and 2022. According to the FDA, Whele LLC has received 286 customer complaints from July 2021 related to burning, overheating and sparking from these heating pads. FDA state that 31 out of the 286 complaints reported injuries such as burns, rashes, skin irritation and electric shocks.

