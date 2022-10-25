Read full article on original website
Burlington To Vote For a $165 Million Bond For a New High School And Technical CenterAbdul GhaniBurlington, NJ
4 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Celebrate National Vegan Month with Plant-Based Sips and Serves at Rex At The RoyalMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Christmas Village in Philadelphia Returns to Love Park and City Hall for 2022 SeasonMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Chick'nCone Opens on North Broad Street in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
7 arrested at ‘people’s decommissioning’ of oil tank farm in Southwest Philly
Seven activists were arrested at an oil tank farm in Southwest Philadelphia Thursday. They and dozens of others called for the facility associated with the former PES refinery to be permanently decommissioned, citing concerns about the health of nearby residents and the role fossil fuels play in driving climate change.
morethanthecurve.com
Union has the inflatable rat outside The Metroplex in Plymouth Meeting to protest Best Buy
Sheet Metal Workers Local 19 is out in front of The Metroplex shopping center in Plymouth Meeting today with the inflatable rat. Based on the signage, the union is targeting Best Buy, which is undergoing renovations. The sign states, “Shame on Best Buy for hiring contractors that don’t recognize area wages and standards.”
fox29.com
Video: 4 suspects sought, reward offered in connection with deadly North Philadelphia shooting from January
PHILADELPHIA - The City of Philadelphia is offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of four suspects wanted in connection with a homicide in North Philadelphia from earlier this year. The Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit released surveillance video of the alleged suspects as...
Woman in custody following West Philadelphia homicide
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A woman is accused of shooting and killing a man in West Philadelphia. Police say the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. on the 4100 block of West Girard Avenue. Investigators have not released the identities of the suspect or victim, but the woman is in custody. An investigation is ongoing.
Pennsylvania deputy accused of selling guns, including two used in school shooting
PHILADELPHIA — A Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office deputy is facing federal charges after prosecutors say he sold guns illegally, including two that were used in a recent shooting at a high school. The Department of Justice announced charges against Samir Ahmad in a news release, and said Ahmad was...
Man arrested, charged in armed carjacking at Devon Square Shopping Center
Police say the teen was buying milk at the Devon Square Shopping Center when two suspects jumped into his car, police said.
Man shot and killed inside Parkside apartment
A man was found shot in the head inside a Philadelphia apartment.
Cops: Argument turns into armed robbery at Clementon, NJ phone store
CLEMENTON — A Pennsylvania man showed a handgun during an argument at an AT&T store and stole the cell phone of an employee who was attempting to call 911, according to authorities in Gloucester Township. Twenty-year-old Nathan Jones, of Philadelphia, was located on the scene and taken into custody,...
Children's Hospital officially opens new behavioral health center in West Philadelphia
Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia officially cut the ribbon Thursday on their brand-new Center for Advanced Behavioral Healthcare. Officials say it is part of CHOP’s commitment to addressing a behavioral health crisis in the community.
fox29.com
IronPigs future in Allentown caught in a pickle as councilmembers balk at funding needs
IronPigs future in Lehigh County caught in a pickle as councilmembers balk at funding needs. With a combination of state and county funds, the needed funding was almost at hand except for the last $1.5 million Allentown was going to kick in from its federal COVID funds. If not there is at least a threat the IronPigs could pack up their bats and balls and play elsewhere.
These 3 Delaware County Restaurants Highlight Good Taste
Maine scallops on the Shore to Shore tasting menu at Silverspoon in Wayne. Finding tasting menus doesn’t always mean a trip to the city. Tasting menus, a trend that started with the pandemic, can be found at three Delaware County restaurants, writes Jenn Ladd for The Philadelphia Inquirer. These...
fox29.com
Atlantic City looks back on Superstorm Sandy 10 years later
ATLANTIC CITY - Ten years after Superstorm Sandy slammed into New Jersey, causing massive devastation along the shore towns and inland, Atlantic City still isn't quite fully recovered. "It was a devastating storm, we’re still feeling some of the impacts," Mayor Marty Small said. The city had to fully...
Lawsuit filed against Philadelphia in death of Manayunk teacher
Ellen Greenberg was found dead in her apartment with 20 stab wounds back in 2011.
Former Philly deputy sheriff arrested last week for gun trafficking
Former Philadelphia Deputy Sheriff Samir Ahmad, 29, faces gun trafficking charges connected to two guns involved in the September shooting at Roxborough High School in which a 14-year-old boy was killed and four other teens were injured.
Carjacking at Medford, NJ Wawa — Robbers at large
Police are looking for three people wanted in a Saturday afternoon carjacking at a Wawa in Medford Township. Investigators say a woman waiting in her car to use an air pump in the rear of the Wawa building at 257 Route 70 in Medford was approached by three young men dressed in dark clothing.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bucks DA: Man justified in killing 2 men who attacked him at parking lot of pub
UPPER SOUTHAMPTON TWP., Pa. - In a news conference Thursday, the Bucks County District Attorney said a man was justified in shooting and killing two people who attacked him outside of a pub earlier this month. Liam Hughes was justified in killing Steven Panebianco, 30, of Bensalem, and Raymond Farrell,...
AT&T store customer robs employee at gunpoint during argument
A 20-year-old man shopping at an AT&T store in Gloucester Township on Monday night stole an employee’s cell phone at gunpoint after the two got into an argument, authorities said. Nathan Jones, of Philadelphia, was arrested following a search of the area shortly after fleeing the store on Blackwood...
Apparent Motive Revealed In Workplace Murder Of Bucks County Dad
Prosecutors have revealed new details in the fatal shooting of a Bucks County dad at the Delaware County FedEx warehouse where worked. Bart Masciulli, 51, of Levittown, was sitting in his car at a FedEx distribution center near the airport in Tinicum Township on Friday, Oct. 7 when a pedestrian approached and shot him several times, as Daily Voice reported. The suspect, 59-year-old Keith Blount of Philadelphia, was arrested after a brief shootout with city police hours later.
Police investigate homicide in Kensington, near scene of double shooting days earlier
A homicide in the Kensington section of Philadelphia Wednesday morning happened less than two days after a shooting in the same location.
Philadelphia, PA, Man Pleads Guilty to Distribution of Cocaine, Eluding Police at 124 MPH on Atlantic City Expressway
A man from Philadelphia has pleaded guilty to charges of eluding stemming from when he fled from police on the Atlantic City Expressway in 2018 at speeds that reached 124 MPH and cocaine distribution the year prior. 30-year-old Tyree Bey entered a guilty plea Wednesday to second-degree eluding in exchange...
