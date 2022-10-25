ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

CBS Philly

Woman in custody following West Philadelphia homicide

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A woman is accused of shooting and killing a man in West Philadelphia. Police say the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. on the 4100 block of West Girard Avenue. Investigators have not released the identities of the suspect or victim, but the woman is in custody. An investigation is ongoing. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

IronPigs future in Allentown caught in a pickle as councilmembers balk at funding needs

IronPigs future in Lehigh County caught in a pickle as councilmembers balk at funding needs. With a combination of state and county funds, the needed funding was almost at hand except for the last $1.5 million Allentown was going to kick in from its federal COVID funds. If not there is at least a threat the IronPigs could pack up their bats and balls and play elsewhere.
ALLENTOWN, PA
fox29.com

Atlantic City looks back on Superstorm Sandy 10 years later

ATLANTIC CITY - Ten years after Superstorm Sandy slammed into New Jersey, causing massive devastation along the shore towns and inland, Atlantic City still isn't quite fully recovered. "It was a devastating storm, we’re still feeling some of the impacts," Mayor Marty Small said. The city had to fully...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Carjacking at Medford, NJ Wawa — Robbers at large

Police are looking for three people wanted in a Saturday afternoon carjacking at a Wawa in Medford Township. Investigators say a woman waiting in her car to use an air pump in the rear of the Wawa building at 257 Route 70 in Medford was approached by three young men dressed in dark clothing.
MEDFORD, NJ
Daily Voice

Apparent Motive Revealed In Workplace Murder Of Bucks County Dad

Prosecutors have revealed new details in the fatal shooting of a Bucks County dad at the Delaware County FedEx warehouse where worked. Bart Masciulli, 51, of Levittown, was sitting in his car at a FedEx distribution center near the airport in Tinicum Township on Friday, Oct. 7 when a pedestrian approached and shot him several times, as Daily Voice reported. The suspect, 59-year-old Keith Blount of Philadelphia, was arrested after a brief shootout with city police hours later.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

