Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kick off the Holidays, with November 4th First Friday! 50 things we love about downtown Dayton, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Who The Hell Is To Blame For Sky High Grocery Bills?DONNA STERLINGDayton, OH
Attention: All Artist with a heart for the City. Dayton, Ohio is looking for artists to create a Memorial.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Monroe, Ohio Locals Can Avoid Checkout LinesCadrene HeslopMonroe, OH
Related
WLWT 5
Country star Kane Brown to host charity concert in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Grammy-award winning and Country music star Kane Brown is coming to Cincinnati Friday. Brown will be performing at Fifth Third Arena, Friday Oct. 28 in a charity concert benefitting the McLendon Minority Leadership Initiative. The initiative is a NCAA coach-driven national workforce development program that creates opportunities...
dayton.com
Warped Wing teams up with Esther Price for ‘secret’ collaboration beer
Warped Wing Brewing Company and Esther Price Candies are celebrating the return of their “secret” collaboration beer with an old-fashioned beer party slated Thursday, Nov. 3. “This is our favorite time of year,” said Nick Bowman, vice president of sales and marketing and managing partner at Warped Wing....
dayton.com
10 of Dayton’s famous urban legends and ghostly tales
We’ve all heard urban legends, and through the years the Dayton Daily News has written about some of these when asked to look into them by readers. Some even have a grain of truth to them, having originated in a news story or in some forgotten corner of history. Here’s a look at some stories that have become Dayton legends:
dayton.com
Who was Jack Roschman? Meet the man behind Rax, Burger Chef and Ponderosa Steakhouse
John A. “Jack” Roschman, a co-founder of Ponderosa Steakhouse and the founder of the Rax Roast Beef chain, had strong connections to Dayton, Springfield and southwest Ohio during his fascinating life. Rax restaurants returned to the news recently with an announcement of a new restaurant opening in Clark...
dayton.com
12 events to check out in Dayton this weekend
Halloween is only days away so that means there is no shortage of seasonally appropriate events like Dayton Ballet’s update of an enduring tale, TheatreLab Dayton’s “Sweeney Todd” and the massive costume street party on Fifth Street in the Oregon District. Of course, it’s not all about vampires, zombies and headless horsemen this weekend, with counter-programming like stand-up comedian Kathleen Madigan and French chamber ensemble Trio Karénine. Read on for more information on these and other Miami Valley events.
dayton.com
GET ACTIVE: Foxtrot your way to fitness at Dayton Ballroom Dance Club
Whether it’s an elegant waltz, an upbeat foxtrot or a flirty tango, fun and footwork are the focus at the Dayton Ballroom Dance Club. For more than half a century the club has been offering instruction and opportunities to hit the dance floor to experienced dancers as well as those who claim to have two left feet. Rumba, samba, mambo – the weekly lessons offer fun, fitness and fellowship.
dayton.com
Best of Dayton 2022 winners: Beauty & Wellness
We have our Best of Dayton winners for 2022. Dayton.com and the Dayton Daily News annually host the voting for Best of Dayton to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region. This year, we had 179 contests and hundreds of thousands of votes.
miamivalleytoday.com
APAC welcomes country artist Josh Turner to Troy
TROY — The Arbogast Performing Arts Center (APAC) welcomes Josh Turner, the voice of country music, to Troy on Saturday, Nov. 12, at 7 p.m. For two decades, Turner’s deep velvet voice has been the most recognizable on country radio. His unwavering dedication to the tenets of the country genre has inspired a generation of country singers and has bolstered an under served segment of the fan-base.
momcollective.com
Chuck E. Cheese in Springfield is Open!
Thank you so much to the staff at Chuck E. Cheese in Springfield, Ohio for hosting part of our team and their families during their Grand Re-Opening Event!. Chuck E. Cheese in Springfield, Ohio recently had its Grand Re-Opening, and they invited some of the moms on the team and their families to celebrate. Read on below for their reviews on the experience AND for the fun photos they got of their little ones in the place “where a kid can be a kid!”
daytonlocal.com
The story behind Frankenstein’s Castle at Hills & Dales
Closed in 1967, mysterious tales about the tower at Hills & Dales still persist, but what is the real story?. All types of sensational stories and mysterious tales have circulated the Miami Valley concerning this now permanently sealed tower. Did Frankenstein really live there? Obviously not. But do ghostly figures haunt the tower? Who is the lady in the black robe? And are there really ghostly silhouettes charred into those three-foot thick stone walls?
dayton.com
Koji Burger to have lunch pop-ups, brick-and-mortar in development
After a successful pop-up last weekend, Koji Burger is returning in November with several lunch pop-ups at Jollity as the owners work towards opening a brick-and-mortar next year. “We are still reeling from the show of support and love we received during our first pop up event on October 23,”...
dayton.com
Best of Dayton 2022 winners: Around Town
We have our Best of Dayton winners for 2022. Dayton.com and the Dayton Daily News annually host the voting for Best of Dayton to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region. This year, we had 179 contests and hundreds of thousands of votes.
dayton.com
DAYTON EATS: Dayton chefs unite for first-time fundraising event
Earlier in October some of the top chefs in the Miami Valley came together to create a first-time seven course dinner experience together under the description “Dayton Chefs United.”. The event was created by the chefs to raise funds for a career Miami Valley restaurant professional who, because of...
dayton.com
BEST OF DAYTON: How to get the winners of this year’s contest
It’s nearing time to announce our Best of Dayton winners for 2022, with the release coming Friday!. We’ll be releasing the winners first in two of our popular newsletters, so sign up now to make sure the announcement lands in your inbox on Friday morning. » Dayton Daily...
dayton.com
Old Scratch Pizza to open fourth location in Troy
Restaurant is coming to the former fire station building on Race Street downtown. Old Scratch Pizza, known for its Neapolitan-style pizzas cooked in wood-fired ovens, is expanding by opening a fourth location in the Dayton area. Eric Soller, who founded Old Scratch Pizza with his wife, Stephanie, in 2016, told...
dayton.com
10 Italian restaurants you should know in the Dayton region
Ahead of releasing our Best of Dayton winners on Friday, we’re going into the archives for past winners and finalists in some of our most popular categories. An alphabetical list of area Italian restaurants that have done well over the years in our annual Best of Dayton contests. Do...
dayton.com
Belmont Billiards: The history of a Dayton pool hall since 1925
Belmont Billiards was recently in the news with the announcement of a new set of operators committed to honoring and building upon its legacy. The iconic bar on Watervliet Avenue in Dayton comes with nearly 100 years of history. Here are some things to know:. Bruce Goodman, a longtime owner...
dayton.com
Best of Dayton: Announcing the winners for 2022!
Again this year, the Dayton Daily News and Dayton.com have looked to the community in the area’s original reader’s choice awards. The contest featured 179 matchups, with dozens of new ones featured in nine categories. Click the links below to view the winners by category. Here are some...
earnthenecklace.com
Erica Collura Leaving WKRC-TV: Where Is the Ohio Meteorologist Going?
For a decade, Erica Collura has been Cincinnati’s favorite source for weather updates. But now she is stepping back for personal reasons. Erica Collura announced that she is leaving WKRC-TV in October 2022. Local 12 viewers naturally had questions about the announcement. They want to know where the meteorologist is going and if they will see her in broadcasting again. They especially want to know if she is staying in Cincinnati, Ohio. Fortunately for her viewers, Erica Collura answered most queries about leaving WKRC-TV.
dayton.com
Chick-fil-A restaurant coming to Springfield in late winter
Many Clark County residents excited about new addition. A popular chicken chain that has a devoted following soon will open a much-anticipated location in Springfield. Chick-fil-A confirmed this week it will open a restaurant in winter at the site of the former Golden Corral Buffet at 1740 N. Bechtle Ave.
Comments / 0