‘I’m speechless’: 7-year-old student found with loaded gun at Up Academy Holland School
BOSTON — A 7-year-old child was found with a loaded gun at a Boston elementary School on Thursday afternoon. Police received a report just after 3:30 p.m. of a student with a gun, and discovered the child was carrying the loaded firearm around inside the Up Academy Holland School in Dorchester.
whdh.com
‘This is truly devastating’: Local, state leaders call for more safety after 7-year-old brings loaded gun to Dorchester school
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Local and state leaders are calling for more school safety after police recovered a loaded gun from a 7-year-old at UP Academy Holland School in Dorchester Thursday. Boston Police from District C-11 in Dorchester responded to the call from Olney Street Thursday afternoon, with reports of...
‘I’m speechless’: Boston elementary school student found with loaded gun
BOSTON — A child was found with a loaded gun at a Boston elementary School on Thursday afternoon. Police received a report of a student with a gun, and discovered the child was carrying it but was not pointing it at anyone or anything. It is still unclear how...
WCAX
Missing Massachusetts girl found
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -A girl who disappeared from a southern Massachusetts town was found safe. Police were asking people in New England cities to keep an eye out for 16-year-old Colleen Weaver. She was last seen near her home in Raynham, Massachusetts last Tuesday. They say because of a neurological...
whdh.com
Community gathers in Raynham for vigil as search for missing 16-year-old continues
RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of community members gathered at a church in Raynham for a vigil as the search for missing 16-year-old Colleen Weaver continues. Colleen has been missing for nine days, and her family and officials asked the community to keep up the ongoing efforts to locate the teenager, whom they have not had any contact with.
whdh.com
Baker Administration pushes back on Wu’s public request for help with Mass and Cass
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Baker administration is pushing back against a public request from Boston Mayor Michelle Wu regarding conditions at Mass. and Cass, as issues of homelessness and substance addiction continue in the area. Last week, Wu told reporters that the city needed additional partnerships and resources from the...
Barber shot and killed in Dorchester remembered for good deeds
BOSTON - Friends are remembering 43-year-old Herman Maxwell Hylton, the man they know as Max, a popular barber who was shot and killed inside Celebrity Cut on Washington Street in Dorchester Wednesday night while he was on the job. It's outraged the community and those who know him. Friends who spoke with WBZ-TV did not want to be identified. "If I needed someone to talk to, he's just that person," one man said. "It's bad. Boston's bad we've got to fix this community guys, we got to do something, like something got to give." It's a message police are trying...
whdh.com
Colorblind father and son from Salem gifted glasses to see greater range of colors
SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A father and son from Salem are now seeing autumn in New England through a new lens after receiving glasses that allow colorblind people to see a greater range of colors. Salem City Councilor Ty Hapworth and his 10-year-old son, who are both colorblind, are seeing...
whdh.com
Victim’s identity in barbershop shooting released, suspect still not found
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The victim in a homicide at a Dorchester barbershop has been identified as Harman Maxwell Hylton, 43, of Roxbury, according to Boston Police. Hylton was a manager at Celebrity Cuts Barbershop, and died on scene. People mourning Hylton’s death have left flower petals and candles outside...
whdh.com
Colleen Weaver, missing teenager from Raynham, found safe in New York City
RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Following nine days of searching, law enforcement officials say 16-year-old Raynham teen Colleen Weaver was found safe in New York late Thursday night. Raynham Police Chief James Donovan said Weaver was located in New York City at approximately 11 p.m. with the help of the FBI and New York Police Department.
WCVB
UMass Amherst/WCVB poll finds two Massachusetts ballot questions likely to pass, two remain a toss-up
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Massachusetts voters are likely to amend the constitution and add at least one new law to the books in the upcoming election, but two other questions on the ballot remain locked in a tight race. A new UMass Amherst/WCVB poll found that 59% of voters said...
whdh.com
Car crashes into the front of FedEx store in Peabody
PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A crash in Peabody damaged the front of a FedEx store, leaving broken glass all over the parking lot. No one was injured in the accident. The cause of the crash remains unknown at this time and officials haven’t said whether any charges will be filed.
whdh.com
Logan Clegg waives arraignment in connection with Concord couple’s murder
CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Logan Clegg, the 26-year-old accused of murdering Stephen and Wendy Reid while they were on a walk in Concord in April, has waived his arraignment hearing, according to court documents. A bail agreement has been filed instead of the hearing, which was scheduled for 1 p.m....
WCVB
Calls for action continue following Massachusetts judge's custody decision in Montgomery case
BOSTON — Child welfare advocates who say the tragedy of Harmony Montgomery started in a Massachusetts courtroom are still pushing for change. The Massachusetts Office of the Child Advocate blasted the state's handling of Montgomery's case in a scathing report that was released in May. In January, 5 Investigates...
Middleton House of Correction in lockdown after fight involving inmates leads to injuries
MIDDLETON, Mass. — The Middleton jail and House of Correction remained in lockdown on Tuesday after a weekend fight involving seven inmates that resulted in injuries to two inmates and two officers, the Essex County Sheriff’s Department said. Officials described the injuries as minor. After the disturbance on...
firefighternation.com
Boston (MA) Firefighter Killed by Cancer; Was 38-Year Veteran
Boston Fire Lieutenant Edward Bergdoll has died of cancer. He was a 38-year veteran of the department assigned to Engine 16, according to Boston Firefighters Local 718 IAFF. Bergdoll had been battling a rare form of lymphoma that led to his death on Wednesday. Visit Legacy.com for his full obituary.
Woman, teenage girl attacked on Waltham trail
WALTHAM - A Waltham woman wants to warn her neighbors and the running community - after she said she was assaulted twice while jogging around Riverwalk Park last week. "The man was sitting here, and watched me run past," she said, pointing to a map on her phone. "He followed me down the riverwalk to the east and then assaulted me closer to Moody Street so he could bike off into traffic and not be seen," she recalled. She kept running and said the same man in an orange sweatshirt riding a bike, grabbed her from behind again....
Mass. State Police Arrest 23, Including Haverhill Man, Seize 74,000 Pills in Raid
A 30-year-old Haverhill man was among 23 people arrested Tuesday and charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute more than 74,000 counterfeit prescription pills containing, what State Police called, “deadly narcotics.”. David Delauri of Haverhill, was among those charged in connection with a North...
DA: Lawrence police officer convicted of raping child he met on social media app
LAWRENCE, Mass. — A Lawrence police officer was convicted in court Tuesday afternoon of raping a young boy he met on a dating app in 2018. Carlos Vieira, 53, of Lawrence, was found guilty on 2 counts of aggravated rape of a child and indecent assault and battery on a child under 14. Vieira’s bail was revoked and he was taken into custody, according to court officials.
whdh.com
First responders called to crash involving school bus in Blackstone
BLACKSTONE, MASS. (WHDH) - A crash involving a school bus and another vehicle in Blackstone halted traffic Thursday afternoon as emergency crews responded to the collision. Firefighters and police could be seen trying to clear up the scene at the intersection of Mendon and Main Streets around 3:30 p.m., where an a vehicle appeared to be lodged beneath the front of a school bus.
