Stoneham, MA

WCAX

Missing Massachusetts girl found

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -A girl who disappeared from a southern Massachusetts town was found safe. Police were asking people in New England cities to keep an eye out for 16-year-old Colleen Weaver. She was last seen near her home in Raynham, Massachusetts last Tuesday. They say because of a neurological...
RAYNHAM, MA
whdh.com

Community gathers in Raynham for vigil as search for missing 16-year-old continues

RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of community members gathered at a church in Raynham for a vigil as the search for missing 16-year-old Colleen Weaver continues. Colleen has been missing for nine days, and her family and officials asked the community to keep up the ongoing efforts to locate the teenager, whom they have not had any contact with.
RAYNHAM, MA
CBS Boston

Barber shot and killed in Dorchester remembered for good deeds

BOSTON - Friends are remembering 43-year-old Herman Maxwell Hylton, the man they know as Max, a popular barber who was shot and killed inside Celebrity Cut on Washington Street in Dorchester Wednesday night while he was on the job. It's outraged the community and those who know him. Friends who spoke with WBZ-TV did not want to be identified. "If I needed someone to talk to, he's just that person," one man said. "It's bad. Boston's bad we've got to fix this community guys, we got to do something, like something got to give." It's a message police are trying...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Victim’s identity in barbershop shooting released, suspect still not found

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The victim in a homicide at a Dorchester barbershop has been identified as Harman Maxwell Hylton, 43, of Roxbury, according to Boston Police. Hylton was a manager at Celebrity Cuts Barbershop, and died on scene. People mourning Hylton’s death have left flower petals and candles outside...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Colleen Weaver, missing teenager from Raynham, found safe in New York City

RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Following nine days of searching, law enforcement officials say 16-year-old Raynham teen Colleen Weaver was found safe in New York late Thursday night. Raynham Police Chief James Donovan said Weaver was located in New York City at approximately 11 p.m. with the help of the FBI and New York Police Department.
RAYNHAM, MA
whdh.com

Car crashes into the front of FedEx store in Peabody

PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A crash in Peabody damaged the front of a FedEx store, leaving broken glass all over the parking lot. No one was injured in the accident. The cause of the crash remains unknown at this time and officials haven’t said whether any charges will be filed.
PEABODY, MA
firefighternation.com

Boston (MA) Firefighter Killed by Cancer; Was 38-Year Veteran

Boston Fire Lieutenant Edward Bergdoll has died of cancer. He was a 38-year veteran of the department assigned to Engine 16, according to Boston Firefighters Local 718 IAFF. Bergdoll had been battling a rare form of lymphoma that led to his death on Wednesday. Visit Legacy.com for his full obituary.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Woman, teenage girl attacked on Waltham trail

WALTHAM - A Waltham woman wants to warn her neighbors and the running community - after she said she was assaulted twice while jogging around Riverwalk Park last week. "The man was sitting here, and watched me run past," she said, pointing to a map on her phone. "He followed me down the riverwalk to the east and then assaulted me closer to Moody Street so he could bike off into traffic and not be seen," she recalled. She kept running and said the same man in an orange sweatshirt riding a bike, grabbed her from behind again....
WALTHAM, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

DA: Lawrence police officer convicted of raping child he met on social media app

LAWRENCE, Mass. — A Lawrence police officer was convicted in court Tuesday afternoon of raping a young boy he met on a dating app in 2018. Carlos Vieira, 53, of Lawrence, was found guilty on 2 counts of aggravated rape of a child and indecent assault and battery on a child under 14. Vieira’s bail was revoked and he was taken into custody, according to court officials.
LAWRENCE, MA
whdh.com

First responders called to crash involving school bus in Blackstone

BLACKSTONE, MASS. (WHDH) - A crash involving a school bus and another vehicle in Blackstone halted traffic Thursday afternoon as emergency crews responded to the collision. Firefighters and police could be seen trying to clear up the scene at the intersection of Mendon and Main Streets around 3:30 p.m., where an a vehicle appeared to be lodged beneath the front of a school bus.
BLACKSTONE, MA

