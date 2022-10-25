Read full article on original website
The Rise of Power: Are CPUs and GPUs Becoming Too Energy Hungry?
Every couple of years, a new generation of computer processors is launched. For a long time, CPUs seemed to stick to the same level of power, whereas GPUs only increased by a relatively small amount. But these days it appears that top-end models from all vendors are releasing models that require huge amounts of power.
Apple said to be testing multiple Mac Pro configurations including one with 48 CPU cores
In a nutshell: The next version of Apple's high-end Mac Pro is expected to be the first to feature Apple Silicon. Apple insider Mark Gurman believes the Mac Pro could be offered with multiple chip options that are at least two to four times as powerful as the M2 Max and has affectionately dubbed them the M2 Ultra and M2 Extreme. These chips are said to feature 24 and 48 CPU cores, respectively, alongside 76 and 152 graphics cores, and up to 256 gigabytes of system memory.
Intel's entire 13th-gen Core desktop processor lineup disclosed, includes 22 SKUs
Something to look forward to: Intel will likely unveil its non-K desktop Raptor Lake lineup early next year at CES. The company might also announce new chipsets at the same event, including H770, B760, and H710, and some of its Raptor Lake mobile parts. Microsoft recently added Intel's entire 13th-gen...
Microsoft Surface Pro 9 (SQ3)
Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. I am fairly confident that if you are someone who uses any of the emulated apps I mentioned...
AMD Radeon RX 7000 flagship graphics card will reportedly come with 24 GB of VRAM
Highly anticipated: AMD will unveil its new Radeon RX 7000 series graphics cards based on the new RDNA 3 architecture next week. The company claims that the new GPUs will offer over 50 percent higher performance per watt compared to its current lineup thanks to a 5nm process node and chiplet design.
Lenovo drives form factor innovations in PCs and "extended reality"
The big picture: While many in the gadget business love to talk about the technical advancements hidden inside their devices, truth is, nothing makes the same degree of impact as an obvious change in the physical design, or form factor, of the device. The debut of foldable smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy Fold or Motorola's updated Razr, for example, continue to drive the kind of surprise and delight among customers and potential buyers that many companies would love to have.
Poorly manufactured adapter responsible for melting Nvidia RTX 4090 cables, report claims
A hot potato: As Nvidia continues to investigate incidents of burning and melting power adapters that come bundled with its new RTX 4090 graphics card, the team over at Igor's Lab believes it has found the culprit. According to the publication, the issue isn't the 12VHPWR connection itself but rather, the quad 8-pin to 16-pin adapter distributed by Nvidia. Specifically, whoever manufactured the adapter performed a very poor soldering job.
More Android connectivity features headed to Windows 11
In brief: Even before it launched, Microsoft was promising to bring Android connectivity to Windows 11 to offer users a similar functionality that iPhone customers have long enjoyed with Macs. A new look at a developer roadmap sheds more light on the Android elements heading to the Windows experience. A...
Nvidia investigating cases of melting RTX 4090 power cables, RDNA 3 won't use 12VHPWR
Why it matters: Nvidia's new flagship RTX 4090 is a beast in multiple aspects. On top of its unprecedented gaming performance, consumers have expressed worry over its power requirements. Those fears may now bear out weeks after warnings about the GPU's power connectors. Nvidia said it's investigating at least two...
MSI Raider GE77 Gaming Laptop Review
The MSI Raider GE77 is the kind of laptop that would have found a happy home in the previous decade, when gaming portables were huge, hulking beasts with bold designs and desktop-style components.
AMD working on consumer-level CXL memory
Why it matters: A new standard to connect RAM more closely with other system components could reach consumers within the next few years. The shift should increase the efficiency and usefulness of more recent, faster storage and memory modules. However, it will require new hardware. During a webinar this week,...
GPU running hot? An aftermarket air cooler could solve your problems
Forward-looking: German hardware maker Raijintek has announced a new version of its popular Morpheus aftermarket GPU heatsink that promises to keep all but the RTX 4090 chillier than the stock cooler can. It also looks great if you enjoy the industrial aesthetic of two exposed fans strapped to a hulk of black anodized aluminum.
Project Volterra, Microsoft's Arm system for developers, is now Windows Dev Kit 2023
TL;DR: The Windows Dev Kit 2023 is a new Mac Mini-like mini PC aimed at developers who code Windows on Arm applications. Decent specs and a lot of RAM should please app developers while Microsoft is pursuing its world conquest through AI and cloud VMs. After previewing the system at...
Apple iPad Pro 11" M2 - 2022
Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. Apple's iPad Pro is for professionals, but only a small niche of professionals can truly use it as...
zecoeco
Zecoeco replied to the thread Intel Core i7-13700K Review: Ryzen 7 7700X Versus. And that's the only difference, price point. But cores are still cores, and intel have the advantage. Of course, weaker cores to keep... zecoeco replied to the thread Intel Core i7-13700K Review: Ryzen 7 7700X Versus. A...
Reddit user acquires decommissioned Netflix cache server, finds 36 hard drives inside
Background: With more than 223 million subscribers, it should come as no surprise that Netflix is responsible for a large chunk of daily Internet traffic. To help keep the service operating smoothly, Netflix utilizes a content delivery network known as Open Connect that consists of an array of local servers containing copies of video content.
Game makers will soon be competing for preciously limited mobile storage space
TL;DR: Mobile game makers will soon be facing a storage war as Sony and Microsoft begin plans to bring triple-A titles to phones and tablets. With these big-budget titles come larger file sizes thanks to high-quality assets, voice acting, and longer narratives. Meanwhile, fewer and fewer device owners are opting to upgrade storage because of the higher costs.
iPhone 15 Pro models could feature haptic solid-state volume and power buttons
Forward-looking: Next year's iPhone 15 Pro may feature changes that'd move Apple one step closer to what some believe could be an eventuality for the company's top-selling product. In a recent series of tweets, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said his latest survey suggests Apple might replace the physical volume and power buttons on next year's high-end iPhones with a solid-state button design.
Xbox price increases coming even as GamePass subscriber base grows by 159 percent
In context: When next-generation gaming consoles initially hit stores, many players wait a couple of years for the first price dip. This cost reduction is usually supported by minor design changes that reduce the overall manufacturing overhead. This pattern has held for every console release in at least the last 30 years.
crackerjacks
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. My theory is Nvidia outsourced their QC to a 3rd party, being in QC/QA in China for a number of years, the inspectors didn't really know...
