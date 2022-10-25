Read full article on original website
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery rose $1.17 to $89.08 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for December delivery rose $1.27 to $96.96 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for November delivery rose 11 cents to $3.01 a gallon. November heating oil rose 21 cents to $4.33 a gallon. November natural gas fell 42 cents to $5.19 per 1,000 cubic feet.
How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday 10/26/2022
Stock ended mixed on Wall Street as investors weighed the latest batch of earnings reports, including weak results from several heavyweight technology companies. The S&P 500 fell 0.7% Wednesday after shedding an early gain, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 2%. The Dow ended just barely in the green, thanks in part to a big jump in Visa. Small-company stocks rose more than the rest of the market.
Global stocks mixed ahead of US GDP, Europe rates decision
BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets were mixed Thursday ahead of an update on the U.S. economy and a European Central Bank meeting that is expected to raise its key interest rate to a 13-year high to fight stubborn inflation. London and Hong Kong advanced, while Frankfurt, Tokyo and...
Microsoft, Spotify fall; Visa, Wingstop rise
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:. Alphabet Inc., down $9.55 to $94.93. Google’s parent company reported disappointing third-quarter financial results as advertising sales weakened. Microsoft Corp., down $19.34 to $231.32. The software maker reported disappointing growth in its cloud computing...
