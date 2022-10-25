TUSCULUM ROUNDUP: Pioneers Being Considered For Super Region Playoffs

INDIANAPOLIS — The Tusculum University football team is listed as one of 10 teams “under consideration” with the inaugural release of the NCAA Division II Super Region 2 rankings.

The teams currently under consideration have not been put in any rank order at this time. The teams will not be put in a rank order until next Monday (Oct. 31). The rankings are the official poll utilized by the NCAA in the championship selection process and will continue to be released each week by the NCAA Division II Football Committee up to the NCAA Championship selections on Sunday, Nov. 13.

Super Region 2 consists of football programs from the South Atlantic Conference, Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association, Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and the Gulf South Conference.

Listed alphabetically in this week’s Super Region 2 rankings are Albany State, Benedict, Delta State, Fort Valley State, Lenoir-Rhyne, Newberry, Tusculum, Virginia Union, West Florida and Wingate.

Tusculum owns a 7-1 region and overall record, which is the Pioneers best start to a season since 2003. TU is 5-1 in league play and are currently tied for first place in the SAC Mountain Division standings.

The Pioneers will close the home portion of their regular-season slate when they host Erskine at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Since there are no automatic bids in the Division II football championship, every team in the four Super Regions that are eligible can qualify for the playoffs. The NCAA Division II football national committee provides three Super Regional rankings over the final three weeks of the season, showing the top 10 teams from each region. Though it isn’t an exact measure of who will make up the final bracket, it helps to shine a light on those in contention.

The top seven seeds in each regional ranking advance to the Division II Playoffs. The top seed in each of the four Super Regions gets a first-round bye. The NCAA II Playoffs begin on Nov. 19 at campus sites and culminating with the National Championship Game on Dec. 17 at McKinney ISD Stadium in McKinney, Texas.

Scott Honored

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Tusculum University linebacker Wesley Scott has been named the South Atlantic Conference Defensive Player of the Week.

Scott, a sophomore from Hobe Sound, Fla., posted a team-high nine tackles and returned an interception 35-yards for a touchdown in the Pioneers’ 35-9 win over Emory & Henry. Scott finished the game with five solo tackles, and he anchored a Pioneer defense that allowed less than 10 points for a third consecutive game.

Scott leads the Pioneers with 66 tackles and 10 hits for loss. He has also accounted for 33 solo tackles with one sack, one pass break-up, a forced fumble and six quarterback hurries.

MEN’S GOLF Pioneers Fifth

CARROLLTON, Ga. — The Tusculum University men’s golf team posted a 36-hole score of 603 and are in fifth place after day one of the Matt Dyas Invitational. The Pioneers shot 311 in Monday’s morning round, but bounced back with a 292 to climb two spots up the leaderboard.

Tusculum’s Elvis Steen, who is competing as an individual competitor, posted the best performance of the day for the Pioneers as he opened with a 75 and followed with a one-under par 71 for his second round.

Steen’s 146 (+2) has him tied for fourth place and is six shots behind tournament leader Blake Henriques of Shorter. Henriques blistered the 7,026-yard Oak Mountain Championship Golf Course layout with 72-68=140 (-4).

Union University (Tenn.) has the first day lead with 591 including a second round 290 and leads second play Shorter (592) by one shot. Missouri-St. Louis is third with 595, while host West Georgia is four with 602. Tusculum is fifth, followed by Montevallo (606), Mississippi College (608), Georgia College (609) and Delta State (620).

Thomas Kollberg is tied seventh place as he posted a 36-hole total 148 including a 71 in Monday’s second 18. Riley Brown owns sole possession of 18th place with 77-74=151, while Nicholas Taggart is tied for 19th with 74-78=152. Cole Haygood is 34th with 83-74=157, while Isak Holter shot 89-73=162 and is 42nd. Liam Hermansson is 49th with 83-84=167 playing as an individual competitor.

The final round of the 54-hole tournament will be play on Tuesday with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Tusculum is the defending team champion of this event.

WOMEN’S GOLF Panno Tied For 6th

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Tusculum University’s Nilubol Panno carded an opening round 75 and is tied for sixth place at the 2022 Flagler Fall Slam. The two-day, 36-hole tournament is being held at the par-72, 6,062-yard Marsh Creek Country Club.

Panno, who is coming off a medalist win at last week’s Jekyll Island Intercollegiate, is currently three strokes off the lead held by Flagler’s Stella Jelinek, who shot an even par 72. There are 13 players within three shots of the lead, including Panno.

Tusculum posted a team score of 333 and are tied for 17th place.

Nova Southeastern and host Flagler share the day one lead with 303, while Daytona State and Wingate are tied for third place with 306. Limestone is fifth with 309, followed by Christian Brothers (311), Lenoir-Rhyne (313), Colorado Christian (315) and Eckerd (315) to round out the top-10.

Palm Beach Atlantic is 11th with 320, followed by Montevallo (321), Eastern Florida State (321), Flagler B (324), Embry-Riddle (325), Erskine (332), Tusculum (333) and Mount Olive (333).

TU’s Reagan Padilla shot 80 and is tied for 43rd place and Emilie Bergh-Jacobsen is 87th with 87. Adrienne O’Brien shot 91 (96th), while Lindsay Self carded 96 (T97) to wrap up the Tusculum scoring.

The final round will be played on Tuesday.