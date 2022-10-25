Read full article on original website
Rob Rhodes
3d ago
Maybe if Tom Dart stops trying to block Cook County Citizens from getting their Concealed Carry license’s, there would be fewer carjackings! 🤔
Reply(5)
11
Kathleen Mccall
3d ago
good idea now we need updated law strick jail time for carjacking robbery! enough of these teen thugs
Reply(1)
6
Related
‘Dangerous situation’: Auto shop owner fights off attempted armed robber
CHICAGO — The owner of an auto detail shop in Portage Park is still a bit shaken up after he fought off an attempted armed robbery suspect earlier this month. Owner James Suh was behind the counter of Car Care Auto Spa, located at Cicero and Patterson, on Oct. 12. Just after 7 p.m., a […]
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: Office manager sentenced in opioid prescription case; Cook County sheriff critical of SAFE-T Act
Office manager sentenced in opioid prescription case. An office manager for a Chicago medical practice has been sentenced to a year in prison for fraudulently writing opioid prescriptions. Prosecutors said Rosemary Mays of South Holland conspired with another individual to write more than 3,000 fraudulent prescriptions for opioids. After the...
Veteran CPD officer charged with battery, official misconduct for Taser incident
A veteran Chicago police officer is charged with battery and official misconduct for an incident involving a Taser.
Chicago robbery ends in $10,000 worth of liquor taken from River North store
CHICAGO (CBS) – A thief was caught on camera using a crowbar to break the glass door of a River North liquor store and got away with a lot of product.One suspect can be seen on video getting into the store and grabbing bottles off shelves, while an accomplice waited in a black BMW SUV outside.Police said the suspects got away with $10,000 worth of high-end liquor.The suspect left the store, got into the SUV and fled just as officers arrived on the scene.As of Thursday night, the two suspects and their vehicle have not been found.
CPD officer facing felony charges in 2021 Taser incident on Northwest Side
CHICAGO — A veteran Chicago Police officer was charged with two felonies Thursday, more than a year after he allegedly used a Taser on an unarmed man who was cooperating with the officer’s orders. Marco Simonetti, 58, was arrested Wednesday night at the CPD’s First District station in the South Loop, according to court records. He […]
fox32chicago.com
5 suspects rob Gold Coast valet, steal multiple vehicles from parking garage
CHICAGO - Gold Coast residents are on edge after a group of robbers reportedly robbed a parking garage valet, and then drove some vehicles right out of the garage. The incident happened on East Delaware. Police say there were five robbers, and they got away with multiple vehicles. Witnesses say...
fox32chicago.com
Man armed with gun robs U.S. Bank in Oak Lawn: FBI
OAK LAWN, Ill. - A man armed with a gun robbed a bank Wednesday morning in southwest suburban Oak Lawn. Around 11:17 a.m., the FBI says the male suspect entered the U.S. Bank located at 9401 South Cicero Avenue and verbally demanded money. The suspect implied he had a weapon...
Gold Coast apartment complex shooting being investigated as possible attempted murder-suicide: CPD
At this point, police are looking into one of those patients as the suspect.
fox32chicago.com
Illinois SAFE-T Act: Former prosecutor details new law
The controversy around the SAFE-T Act has focused on the elimination of cash bail. However, a former Cook County prosecutor tells FOX 32 Chicago he's concerned about another aspect of the new law.
Family of Adam Toledo to speak at CPD headquarters
CHICAGO (CBS) – The family of Adam Toledo, the teen shot and killed by a Chicago police officer in Little Village in March last year, is expected to speak Wednesday. The Toledo family along with activists are speaking at 6 p.m. at CPD headquarters.This comes days after the Civilian Office of Police Accountability recommended officer Eric Stillman be fired.CPD Supt. David Brown disagrees with the ruling - recommending that Stillman be suspended for no more than five days.The teen's family also wants Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx to file criminal charges against Stillman.
Multiple cars stolen; man robbed near DuSable Lake Shore Drive
CHICAGO — Five men robbed a 45-year-old man of his belongings and stole multiple cars from Chicago’s Streeterville neighborhood Thursday morning. According to the police, the robbery and car thefts took place at the 200 block of East Delaware Street near DuSable Lake Shore Drive around 3:45 a.m. Thursday morning. There is currently no one […]
nadignewspapers.com
Multiple smash-and-grab burglaries reported on Far Northwest Side
The Area Five Detective Division is issuing an alert about smash-and-grab burglaries at seven businesses between 4:06 and 4:48 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24, in the Far Northwest Side neighborhoods of Gladstone Park, Jefferson Park, Norwood Park and Portage Park in the 16th District. In these incidents the offenders used a...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago woman charged in connection to fatal Scottsdale shooting
CHICAGO - A 22-year-old Chicago woman was arrested for her alleged involvement in the murder of a man in Scottsdale over the weekend. Police say Alexes Hernandez is charged with obstruction of justice and destroying evidence in connection to the fatal shooting of a 37-year-old man in the 4600 block of West 87th Street on Sunday.
Man wanted after Grayslake crime spree
GRAYSLAKE, Ill. — Police in Grayslake are searching for a man suspected of being involved in multiple incidents in the northern Lake and Cook County areas. Eric Gatlin, 43, was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue Chicago Bears sweatshirt in the Grayslake/Round Lake Beach area around 12 p.m. Monday. According to a police alert, […]
Grayslake police release photos of suspect after Gurnee Mills Portillo's robbed
Police are considering the armed robbery suspect "armed and dangerous."
CPD warn thieves stealing Kias, Hyundais using method shown on social media
Chicago police have issued warnings about clusters of car thefts targeting Kias and Hyundais, and using a method demonstrated on social media.
cwbchicago.com
Cops warn of pick-pocket team working CTA train lines
Chicago police mass transit investigators are trying to identify a man who allegedly pick-pocketed “multiple” people on the CTA, mainly on a downtown subway platform. The information bulletin from CPD’s Crime Prevention Information Center said the man seen in these CTA surveillance pictures “works in concert with other unknown people to remove victim’s belongings without their knowledge as they are boarding the train.”
16-year-old shot on Waukegan bike path
WAUKEGAN, Ill. — The Waukegan Police Department was called to a shooting that resulted in a 16-year-old being taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. According to police, they were called to Washington St. and the Robert McClory Bike Path around 1:30 p.m. on the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found one victim […]
Southwest Side parents demand action after student is hurt in hit-and-run near school
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A group of parents on the city's Southwest Side is asking for measures to crack down on what the call a dangerous street near one of their schools.This came after a student as struck and severely injured during a hit-and-run nearby.CBS 2's Marybel González talked with the parents Wednesday night about their frustration.On Wednesday, Oct. 5, while on her way to school, Erika Hernandez said she was hit by a swerving car at the intersection of 46th Street and Kedzie Avenue in Brighton Park."I was crossing down the street," Hernandez said. "I had the right of way."Hernandez...
fox32chicago.com
Woman fatally shot in head, leg on Chicago's South Side: police
CHICAGO - A 25-year-old woman was shot and killed in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood on Wednesday. Shortly before 5 p.m., police say the female victim was on the sidewalk in the 800 block of East 82nd Street when shots were fired by an unknown offender. The woman was shot in the...
Axios
Washington, DC
96K+
Followers
53K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 23