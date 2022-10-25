Read full article on original website
Eagles Rumors: Robert Quinn to Be FA After 2022; Final 2 Years of Contract Voided
After being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this week, Robert Quinn is going to become a free agent at the end of the season. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Eagles and Quinn agreed to void the final two seasons of his current contract as part of negotiations between the two sides during trade talks with the Chicago Bears.
Cowboys Rumors: Ezekiel Elliott Likely to Miss Week 8, Rest Knee Injury Several Weeks
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will reportedly miss at least one game because of a sprained knee injury. Per Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Elliott isn't expected to play Sunday against the Chicago Bears to give his knee time to heal. Head coach Mike McCarthy told...
Devin McCourty says Patriots' fans are 'very spoiled,' blames high expectations for Mac Jones criticism
New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty says the high expectations fans have aren't fair after criticism quarterback Mac Jones faced from Monday's loss to the Bears.
Report: Kadarius Toney Traded to Chiefs from Giants for Draft Picks
One year after selecting Kadarius Toney with the 20th pick in the NFL draft, the New York Giants have traded the wide receiver to the Kansas City Chiefs. Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated provided the details:. Giants head coach Brian Daboll briefly commented on the matter during his Thursday press...
Fantasy Football Week 8: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position
Have you ever had that moment when the light bulb flickers on in your head, and something starts to click? That's what we're starting to see with coaching staffs that have tapped into the skill sets of young players. Fantasy managers should be excited for the new names on our Week 8 sleeper list.
Fact or Fiction: Making Sense of NFL's Latest Trade Rumors
Not only is the rumor mill spinning rapidly as the 2022 NFL trade deadline nears, but more reports are also constantly flooding the market. This player is available, but that player is not. This team is buying, but that team is selling. Some rumors are true, yet others are best described as smokescreens or even straight-up lies.
Russell Wilson to Start for Broncos vs. Jaguars After Hamstring Injury, HC Says
Russell Wilson's airplane workout regiment worked. Head coach Nathaniel Hackett announced Friday that Wilson will start for the Denver Broncos on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. The 33-year-old missed the Week 7 loss against the New York Jets with a hamstring injury and was in danger of missing...
Antonio Gibson Won't Be Traded by Commanders at Deadline, Ron Rivera Says
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera vehemently denied any rumors that Antonio Gibson might be traded before Tuesday's deadline. Speaking to reporters on Friday, Rivera said the third-year running back won't be moved. Jordan Schultz of The Score reported on Friday morning that opposing teams have called the Commanders about...
Ja'Marr Chase, Chris Olave Headline Madden 23 Ratings Update After Week 7
Two young star wide receivers highlight the Madden NFL 23 player rating updates for Week 7. Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave impressed enough to see their ratings rise. Chase's rating increased from an 89 in Week 6 to a 90 in Week 7, while Olave's rating increased from 79 in Week 6 to 80 in Week 7.
Lakers' LeBron James Says He No Longer Supports Cowboys Due to National Anthem Policy
LeBron James is taking his NFL rooting talents to the Cleveland Browns. James mentioned during an Instagram Live conversation with Maverick Carter that he has switched allegiances from the Dallas Cowboys to the Browns because of the Cowboys' policy in 2018 that players stand during the playing of the national anthem.
NFL Trade Rumors: Texans' Brandin Cooks Drawing 'Real Interest' from 'Several Teams'
Veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks' days as a member of the Houston Texans could be numbered. According to The Score's Jordan Schultz, Houston is "willing" to trade Cooks prior to the Nov. 1 deadline and several teams are "expressing real interest." The Texans are reportedly seeking draft compensation in return.
Patriots Rumors: Isaiah Wynn, Kendrick Bourne Interest Teams Before Trade Deadline
NFL teams have contacted the New England Patriots regarding wide receiver Kendrick Bourne and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, per Mike Giardi of NFL Network. Per multiple sources, the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Patriots?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Patriots</a> have received calls on both Kendrick Bourne and Isaiah Wynn prior to Tuesday's trade deadline....
Hornets' Dennis Smith Jr. Trained for NFL Career Before Signing with Charlotte
Dennis Smith Jr. signed a one-year, $2.1 million deal with the Charlotte Hornets in September, but not before kicking around the idea of transitioning to football. "I told my previous agent, 'I'm not going overseas. If s--t don't work out, I'm just going to the NFL,'" he told Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News. "And I was dead-ass serious. I put on hella weight. I was gonna try."
Jets Rumors: Elijah Moore Trade Asking Price Would Be More Than 4th-Round Draft Pick
If the New York Jets do trade receiver Elijah Moore, they would want more than the fourth-round pick they previously asked for receiver Denzel Mims, according to Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports. Moore, a second-round pick in the 2021 draft, requested a trade last week due to questions about his...
3 Players Jets Must Consider Trading for at 2022 NFL Deadline
The New York Jets suffered two massive blows to their offense in Week 7. The AFC East side worked quickly to remedy its running back situation by acquiring James Robinson from the Jacksonville Jaguars. Robinson will partner with Michael Carter to replace Breece Hall, who suffered a torn ACL on Sunday.
Lamar Jackson Impresses Twitter, Outduels Tom Brady as Ravens Top Bucs on TNF
The Ravens lost Mark Andrews, Rashod Bateman and Gus Edwards to injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night, but that was no problem for Lamar Jackson, who led Baltimore to a 27-22 victory at Raymond James Stadium. Jackson was brilliant against Tampa Bay, completing 27-of-38 passes for 238...
NFL Trade Rumors: Steelers Seeking 2nd-Round Pick for Chase Claypool
The Pittsburgh Steelers might trade Chase Claypool, but it doesn't mean they'll sell low on the third-year wide receiver. Per Jordan Schultz of The Score, two teams that have contacted the Steelers say the club is seeking a second-round draft pick in order to move Claypool. As the Steelers offense...
Cardinals' James Conner Won't Play vs. Vikings Because of Rib Injury
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner will not play against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday due to a rib injury, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Conner will miss his third consecutive game, paving the way for Eno Benjamin to once again lead the backfield. Injuries have been an issue for...
49ers' Christian McCaffrey: When Someone 'Gets Rid of You...You Take It Personally'
Christian McCaffrey is carrying a chip on his shoulder following his trade from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers in the middle of the 2022 NFL season. "I understand this is a business, but anytime somebody gets rid of you or something happens, you take it personally," he told reporters Thursday. "I'm so happy to be here, but yeah, absolutely (I am)."
Seahawks' Pete Carroll: NFL Needs to Look Really Seriously at Mandating Grass Fields
Count Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll among those who believe the NFL should consider mandating natural grass fields to improve player safety. "I think we definitely need to look at this really seriously in the offseason again," Carroll said Wednesday, per Brady Henderson of ESPN. "It's been a discussion before. We've got to do what's right, and we've got to do what's safest for the players and we've got to make those choices. I would pound on the drum for that."
