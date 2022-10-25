ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

New fire station in Lancaster Township

Ground was broken Saturday for a new fire station in Lancaster Township. The new "Station 66" will combine the township's two aging stations into one modern firehouse. Officials hope it will allow for faster response times and better servicer for the community. The project was recently given about half a...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Repairs on Dauphin County bridge

A PennDOT bridge crew in Dauphin County is scheduled to perform deck spall repairs this weekend on the northbound Interstate 81 (George N. Wade) Bridge spanning the Susquehanna River between Cumberland and Dauphin counties. Delays are expected. Traffic will be restricted to a single lane between Route 11/15 and Front...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Crash on Route 30 in Lancaster County now cleared

EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash caused major delays on Route 30 in Lancaster County Friday morning. The accident happened on Route 30 east near the Centerville Road exit. One lane was shut down and traffic backed up. You can see video of the crash scene in the...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Fire destroys barn in Paradise Township, Lancaster County

PARADISE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fire destroyed a barn early Friday morning in Paradise Township, Lancaster County. Crews were called to the area of South Belmont and Strasburg Roads around 2:20 a.m. and spent about three hours on the scene. WGAL video from the scene shows that the barn...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
York city shooting

There was a shooting at Roosevelt Avenue in York city at around 3:33 p.m. Saturday afternoon. One person was shot. Where they were shot and their condition are not known. If you know any information, the police are asking for you to call them at (717) 846-1234. Stay tuned for...
YORK, PA
Schreiber Center for Pediatric Development to undergo major expansion

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster County's only facility for long-term rehabilitation of children with special needs is getting a big upgrade. The Schreiber Center for Pediatric Development held a groundbreaking ceremony earlier this month to kick off a multi-million expansion project. "Schreiber has been in Lancaster County for 86 years....
Mammograms can save lives

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Mammograms can lead to the early detection of breast cancer, and ultimately save lives. A Franklin County woman regrets not getting hers, and she wants others to know why. Patti Sechrist is undergoing targeted therapy at WellSpan Health for stage four metastatic breast cancer,...
Increasing Clouds Sunday; Few Showers Around For Halloween

We're starting the day off with some cloud cover across York, Lancaster, and southern Dauphin counties as warmer air moves in aloft from the Chesapeake Bay. I do expect some of these clouds to break up later this morning. Then, high cloud cover increases during the afternoon and evening as a storm system approaches from the Ohio River Valley. Temperatures once again peak in the lower 60s.
LANCASTER, PA
Dauphin County crash sends 3 to hospital

Police in Dauphin County are investigating a crash that sent three people to the hospital. According to Lt. Jesse Foltz of The Penbrook Police Department, it appears the vehicle was first involved in a non-injury hit-and-run, at Canby and Walnut in Penbrook Borough around 2 a.m. Shortly after that, the...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Lancaster County house fire under investigation

Crews are investigating a fire in Lancaster city. Dispatchers say crews responded to the 600 block of 4th Street just before 7 p.m. Sunday. No injuries have been reported.
York Halloween Parade closes city streets

The York Halloween Parade steps off at 2 p.m. today from gate 2 of the York Fairgrounds. The parade will go south on Richland Avenue to Market Street, then east on Market Street to Fulton Street. The parade is expected to end around 5 p.m. The parade route and surrounding...
YORK, PA
Crash closes Interstate 83 North in York County

An overnight crash has closed a stretch of Interstate 83 North in York County. The crash happened shortly before 4:30 A.M. and has closed the Interstate between exit 10 (Loganville) and exit 14 (Leader Heights). No word on how long the northbound lanes will be closed.
YORK COUNTY, PA

