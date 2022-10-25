Read full article on original website
Related
Joe Biden, Kamala Harris to make joint campaign appearance for Pennsylvania Democrats
PHILADELPHIA — President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are hoping to boost Pennsylvania Democrats. They will make a rare joint appearance on the campaign trail in Philadelphia on Friday night. Biden and Harris will join U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman at the Pennsylvania Democratic Party's Independence Dinner.
Largest lottery online prize of $1.6 million won by Pennsylvania player
The Pennsylvania Lottery recently awarded a record online prize of $1,616,808.72 to a player from Centre County. It's the largest online prize won in U.S. history. The jackpot was won in the PA Big Winner Spectacular game. PA Big Winner Spectacular is a connect-style internet instant game with one progressive...
Bill would strengthen Pennsylvania Turnpike's efforts to collect unpaid tolls
The Pennsylvania Turnpike may soon be able to get back more of the tens of millions of dollars in unpaid tolls. We first told you about Turnpike Commission's effort to get the money in an 8 On Your Side investigation earlier this year. A bill that was just approved by...
Truck catches fire on Pennsylvania Turnpike in Denver, Lancaster County
DENVER — A truck caught fire Friday morning on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Denver, Lancaster County. The fire happened in the eastbound lanes of the turnpike between the Lebanon and Lancaster exits and caused significant backups. WGAL received several photos from the scene. You can see those in the...
Lancaster County teenager leads volunteer effort benefiting various groups
WGAL is introducing you to this year's 8 Who Care Award winners. They're being honored for their service to their community. A high school senior from Lancaster County is the driving force behind the volunteer efforts of a group of young athletes. Thanks to him his team comes together to benefit groups all over the area.
New fire station in Lancaster Township
Ground was broken Saturday for a new fire station in Lancaster Township. The new "Station 66" will combine the township's two aging stations into one modern firehouse. Officials hope it will allow for faster response times and better servicer for the community. The project was recently given about half a...
Repairs on Dauphin County bridge
A PennDOT bridge crew in Dauphin County is scheduled to perform deck spall repairs this weekend on the northbound Interstate 81 (George N. Wade) Bridge spanning the Susquehanna River between Cumberland and Dauphin counties. Delays are expected. Traffic will be restricted to a single lane between Route 11/15 and Front...
Crash on Route 30 in Lancaster County now cleared
EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash caused major delays on Route 30 in Lancaster County Friday morning. The accident happened on Route 30 east near the Centerville Road exit. One lane was shut down and traffic backed up. You can see video of the crash scene in the...
Overnight barn fire in Lancaster County
Crews have cleared the scene of an overnight fire that destroyed a barn in Paradise Township, Lancaster County. They were called to the area of South Belmont and Strasburg Roads around 2:20 A.M. and spent about three hours on the scene. There are no reports of injuries.
Fire destroys barn in Paradise Township, Lancaster County
PARADISE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fire destroyed a barn early Friday morning in Paradise Township, Lancaster County. Crews were called to the area of South Belmont and Strasburg Roads around 2:20 a.m. and spent about three hours on the scene. WGAL video from the scene shows that the barn...
York city shooting
There was a shooting at Roosevelt Avenue in York city at around 3:33 p.m. Saturday afternoon. One person was shot. Where they were shot and their condition are not known. If you know any information, the police are asking for you to call them at (717) 846-1234. Stay tuned for...
Schreiber Center for Pediatric Development to undergo major expansion
LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster County's only facility for long-term rehabilitation of children with special needs is getting a big upgrade. The Schreiber Center for Pediatric Development held a groundbreaking ceremony earlier this month to kick off a multi-million expansion project. "Schreiber has been in Lancaster County for 86 years....
Mammograms can save lives
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Mammograms can lead to the early detection of breast cancer, and ultimately save lives. A Franklin County woman regrets not getting hers, and she wants others to know why. Patti Sechrist is undergoing targeted therapy at WellSpan Health for stage four metastatic breast cancer,...
Increasing Clouds Sunday; Few Showers Around For Halloween
We're starting the day off with some cloud cover across York, Lancaster, and southern Dauphin counties as warmer air moves in aloft from the Chesapeake Bay. I do expect some of these clouds to break up later this morning. Then, high cloud cover increases during the afternoon and evening as a storm system approaches from the Ohio River Valley. Temperatures once again peak in the lower 60s.
Florida deputies capture 10-foot boa constrictor in resident's garage
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — It is quite unusual to find a 10-foot boa constrictor in your garage. That, however, was the story for one family in St. Lucie County, Florida. Deputies responded to a home after receiving an animal complaint. "They didn’t know it was a snake, all...
Dauphin County crash sends 3 to hospital
Police in Dauphin County are investigating a crash that sent three people to the hospital. According to Lt. Jesse Foltz of The Penbrook Police Department, it appears the vehicle was first involved in a non-injury hit-and-run, at Canby and Walnut in Penbrook Borough around 2 a.m. Shortly after that, the...
Lancaster County house fire under investigation
Crews are investigating a fire in Lancaster city. Dispatchers say crews responded to the 600 block of 4th Street just before 7 p.m. Sunday. No injuries have been reported.
York Halloween Parade closes city streets
The York Halloween Parade steps off at 2 p.m. today from gate 2 of the York Fairgrounds. The parade will go south on Richland Avenue to Market Street, then east on Market Street to Fulton Street. The parade is expected to end around 5 p.m. The parade route and surrounding...
Crash closes Interstate 83 North in York County
An overnight crash has closed a stretch of Interstate 83 North in York County. The crash happened shortly before 4:30 A.M. and has closed the Interstate between exit 10 (Loganville) and exit 14 (Leader Heights). No word on how long the northbound lanes will be closed.
Interstate 83 reopens in York County after being shut down for nearly 6 hours
Interstate 83 was shut down for nearly six hours on Friday morning in southern York County. Video above: I-83 at a standstill. The crash happened shortly before 4:30 a.m. and closed the northbound lanes of I-83 between exit 10 (Loganville) and exit 14 (Leader Heights). There were also spillover delays...
