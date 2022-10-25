Nashville gets some rain, drought concerns remain

Data: NOAA ; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Nashville will get some much-needed rain Tuesday, but it won't be enough to reverse the effects of the regional drought.

The latest: National Weather Service meteorologist Mark Rose tells Axios the city could see as much as an inch of rain Tuesday afternoon and evening.

"It won't completely alleviate the drought, but it will push it back a little bit."

Zoom in: Fall has been unusually dry this year. Rain was well below average in September. As of Monday, this month is on track to be the seventh-driest October on record, assistant state climatologist William Tollefson tells Axios.

By the numbers: 74% of Tennessee is abnormally dry, according to figures updated last week by the U.S. Drought Monitor .

Tollefson says these kinds of conditions can lower air quality.

Zoom out: Drought conditions are having a widespread impact.

The Mississippi River has reached record lows, straining West Tennessee farmers who depend on the waterway to transport their grains, per the Tennessee Lookout .

WPLN reports the dry spell is causing trees in the Warner Parks to shed their fall leaves at a rapid pace, before they've reached their vibrant peaks. Usually nocturnal armadillos have been seen during the day looking for water.

What's next: The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's seasonal drought outlook, released last week , projected the ongoing drought would continue in Nashville and much of northern Middle Tennessee.

Yes, but: Brad Pugh, a meteorologist at the Climate Prediction Center, tells Axios "forecast confidence is relatively low since there could be beneficial rainfall and short-term improvement during the next two weeks."

💭 Thought bubble from Axios' climate and energy reporter Andrew Freedman : With another La Niña winter coming up, Tennessee may see some relief from a weather pattern that could frequent the Midwest. Of course, no two La Niña years are exactly alike, so the late-fall-into-winter weather pattern remains to be seen.