ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
mocoshow.com

Damascus High School Renovation Approved; Project Scheduled to Be Completed August 2026

A major capital project was approved to address various building systems and programmatic needs for Damascus High School, located at 25921 Ridge Road. The Board of Education, in the requested FY 2021–2026 CIP, included expenditures in FY 2022 to continue the planning and design of this major capital project with a completion date of August 2025, but the County Council delayed the expenditures by one year. An FY 2023 appropriation was approved to begin the design of this Major Capital project. An FY 2024 appropriation is recommended for construction funds. This project is scheduled to be completed August 2026. Once completed in 2026, school capacity is expected to increase from 1,543 (where it’s at currently) to 2,250. Community meetings are expected to take place in 2023 regarding future plans for the project.
DAMASCUS, MD
mocoshow.com

Weekly Message From County Executive Elrich: “Disappointed and Concerned Over Passage of Thrive 2050”

It was an honor this week to introduce my nomination for Montgomery County Health Officer: Dr. Kisha Davis. Dr. Davis is a family physician who is currently vice president of Health Equity at Aledade, here in Montgomery County. She also has served as a medical director at CHI Healthcare, a primary care center in Gaithersburg. Dr. Davis has been engaged in many projects including serving as a White House Fellow and currently serving as the vice chair of the Medicaid and CHIP Payment and Access Commission. She earned her Masters of Public Health from Johns Hopkins University and her MD from the University of Connecticut School of Medicine.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Crown High School Expected to Open Fall 2027

The Montgomery County Board of Education approved the design plans for Crown High School back on March 24, 2022. The $180 million high school will be located in the undeveloped 30 acre site that is adjacent to Crown Neighborhood Three and is located at the intersection of Fields Road and Omega Drive (photo of exact location below). The school is expected to open in the fall of 2027.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County to Sponsor Free Electric Scooter Clinics for Those 18-and-Older in October and November

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Residents 18-and-older who are interested in electric scooter lessons will have the opportunity to attend free clinics in October and November sponsored by the Montgomery County Department of Transportation. Participants will be able to take a test ride, learn safety tips and get details on basic scooter laws.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Council Enacts Zoning Changes to Aid in Deployment of 5G Wireless Service by Using Existing Countywide Infrastructure

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 25, 2022—Today, the Council approved Zoning Text Amendment (ZTA) 22-01, Antennas on Existing Structures – Use Standards. This ZTA changes the current Zoning Ordinance setback from 60 feet to 30 feet for an antenna for next-generation wireless infrastructure in Montgomery County via wireless small cell (also known as “5G”). The zoning measure was sponsored by Councilmember Hans Riemer. The vote was 7-1 with Councilmember Sidney Katz voting against the zoning text amendment and Councilmember Tom Hucker abstaining from the vote.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Community Invited to November Meetings for University Boulevard Corridor Plan

WHEATON, MD – The Montgomery County Planning Department, part of the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, will hold two community open houses for the University Boulevard Corridor Plan on November 2 and November 7. At the open houses, anyone who lives, works, or has an interest in the future of University Boulevard, between Wheaton and I-495, are welcome to share their views. RSVPs are encouraged.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Families rally to save a Bowie school from closing

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. - Prince George’s County families rallied Monday to save a local school from closing. The school system is changing up boundaries for the district to address a growing number of new students, a plan that could shut down several schools, including Pointer Ridge Elementary in Bowie.
BOWIE, MD
mocoshow.com

Vehicle Driven into Building at Potomac Woods Plaza

A vehicle was driven into the Walgreens at 1075 Seven Locks Rd in Potomac Woods Plaza on Friday, October 28, around 11am. According to Chief Spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services Pete Piringer, EMS is currently evaluating one adult (driver) and no patrons were injured. We will post an update when more information becomes available. Feature photo courtesy of Sam Polland (@samthelender on Instagram).
POTOMAC, MD
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich Nominates Dr. Kisha Davis to Become the New County Health Officer; County Council to Vote on Her Nomination in November

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich today announced the nomination of Dr. Kisha Davis to serve as the County Health Officer. The County Council is scheduled to vote on her nomination on Tuesday, Nov. 15. “Montgomery County has led the nation in our response to the COVID-19 pandemic thanks in large part to the leadership at our Department of Health and Human Services,” said County Executive Elrich. “With the nomination of Dr. Kisha Davis as our County’s next health officer, we have found a health expert and leader committed to innovation, equity, and access to healthcare. I want to thank Dr. Davis for accepting this position and I look forward to working with her, listening to her advice and following her guidance regarding the health issues and challenges facing Montgomery County.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

Great Seneca Plan Visioning Session Set for Wednesday

The Montgomery County Planning Department will hold an in-person community visioning session on the Great Seneca Plan Wednesday. Residents will have the opportunity to provide input on the future of the county’s Great Seneca area, which borders Gaithersburg and Rockville. The area also includes the Universities at Shady Grove, Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove, the National Institute of Standards and Technology and the Life Sciences Center. The plan also examines areas along the I-270 corridor with residential communities such as Quince Orchard and Rosemont.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Montgomery County approves unpopular cell tower zoning ordinance

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Montgomery County Council has approved an unpopular zoning ordinance that will allow cell towers to be built closer to homes. The amendment, ZTA 22-01, allows cell tower antennas on existing utility poles 30 feet from homes down from 60 feet. It also allows antennas and towers to be installed on taller, wider utility poles, doubling the number of eligible poles to 65,000.

Comments / 0

Community Policy