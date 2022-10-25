Read full article on original website
Related
mocoshow.com
Damascus High School Renovation Approved; Project Scheduled to Be Completed August 2026
A major capital project was approved to address various building systems and programmatic needs for Damascus High School, located at 25921 Ridge Road. The Board of Education, in the requested FY 2021–2026 CIP, included expenditures in FY 2022 to continue the planning and design of this major capital project with a completion date of August 2025, but the County Council delayed the expenditures by one year. An FY 2023 appropriation was approved to begin the design of this Major Capital project. An FY 2024 appropriation is recommended for construction funds. This project is scheduled to be completed August 2026. Once completed in 2026, school capacity is expected to increase from 1,543 (where it’s at currently) to 2,250. Community meetings are expected to take place in 2023 regarding future plans for the project.
mocoshow.com
Weekly Message From County Executive Elrich: “Disappointed and Concerned Over Passage of Thrive 2050”
It was an honor this week to introduce my nomination for Montgomery County Health Officer: Dr. Kisha Davis. Dr. Davis is a family physician who is currently vice president of Health Equity at Aledade, here in Montgomery County. She also has served as a medical director at CHI Healthcare, a primary care center in Gaithersburg. Dr. Davis has been engaged in many projects including serving as a White House Fellow and currently serving as the vice chair of the Medicaid and CHIP Payment and Access Commission. She earned her Masters of Public Health from Johns Hopkins University and her MD from the University of Connecticut School of Medicine.
mocoshow.com
Crown High School Expected to Open Fall 2027
The Montgomery County Board of Education approved the design plans for Crown High School back on March 24, 2022. The $180 million high school will be located in the undeveloped 30 acre site that is adjacent to Crown Neighborhood Three and is located at the intersection of Fields Road and Omega Drive (photo of exact location below). The school is expected to open in the fall of 2027.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County to Sponsor Free Electric Scooter Clinics for Those 18-and-Older in October and November
For Immediate Release: Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Residents 18-and-older who are interested in electric scooter lessons will have the opportunity to attend free clinics in October and November sponsored by the Montgomery County Department of Transportation. Participants will be able to take a test ride, learn safety tips and get details on basic scooter laws.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Department of Permitting Services Director Mitra Pedoeem to Retire
For Immediate Release: Wednesday, October 26, 2022. After more than 40 years of service in various levels of government, Montgomery County’s Department of Permitting Services (DPS) Director Mitra Pedoeem has announced that she plans to retire in December to spend time with her family and to travel. “I am...
mocoshow.com
‘Drinking Water in the DC Area: Past, Present and Future’ Will Be Focus of Montgomery History Online Presentation on Tuesday, Nov. 1
With Western states running out of water, could it happen here? “Drinking Water in the DC Area: Past, Present and Future” will be the focus of a Montgomery History online presentation on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Michael Nardolilli, the executive director of the Interstate Commission on the Potomac River...
WJLA
New reaction as Gov. Youngkin tells Va. schools to 'get moving' on COVID relief spending
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Following Monday's release of the 'Nation's Report Card' that found declining student test scores nationwide post-pandemic, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said school systems must 'get moving' on unspent federal COVID relief funding to help address learning loss. "I'm calling on local school divisions to...
mocoshow.com
Council Enacts Zoning Changes to Aid in Deployment of 5G Wireless Service by Using Existing Countywide Infrastructure
ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 25, 2022—Today, the Council approved Zoning Text Amendment (ZTA) 22-01, Antennas on Existing Structures – Use Standards. This ZTA changes the current Zoning Ordinance setback from 60 feet to 30 feet for an antenna for next-generation wireless infrastructure in Montgomery County via wireless small cell (also known as “5G”). The zoning measure was sponsored by Councilmember Hans Riemer. The vote was 7-1 with Councilmember Sidney Katz voting against the zoning text amendment and Councilmember Tom Hucker abstaining from the vote.
mocoshow.com
Community Invited to November Meetings for University Boulevard Corridor Plan
WHEATON, MD – The Montgomery County Planning Department, part of the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, will hold two community open houses for the University Boulevard Corridor Plan on November 2 and November 7. At the open houses, anyone who lives, works, or has an interest in the future of University Boulevard, between Wheaton and I-495, are welcome to share their views. RSVPs are encouraged.
mocoshow.com
Moving Soon? Call AJ Moving Services in Montgomery County (sponsored)
Moving soon? “While the right moving company can make for a smooth move, choosing the wrong movers can make your relocation a nightmare.” So how do you make sure you choose the right movers for you?. AJ Moving Services is a locally founded moving company. We specialize in...
Fairfax Co. Board of Supervisors Chair asks for investigation into why thousands of residents were sent the wrong voting locations
FAIRFAX, Va. — The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chair Jeffrey McKay has requested a full investigation into what led to the mailing of around 60,000 state issued notices with the wrong voting locations across Virginia. The Virginia Election Department says that 31,000 notices were sent out to registered...
fox5dc.com
Families rally to save a Bowie school from closing
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. - Prince George’s County families rallied Monday to save a local school from closing. The school system is changing up boundaries for the district to address a growing number of new students, a plan that could shut down several schools, including Pointer Ridge Elementary in Bowie.
WUSA
Serious collision closed Wootton Parkway Wednesday in Maryland
Two people are in the hospital after a serious crash in Montgomery County. MCFRS reported the scene of the serious collision on Wootton Parkway.
mocoshow.com
Vehicle Driven into Building at Potomac Woods Plaza
A vehicle was driven into the Walgreens at 1075 Seven Locks Rd in Potomac Woods Plaza on Friday, October 28, around 11am. According to Chief Spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services Pete Piringer, EMS is currently evaluating one adult (driver) and no patrons were injured. We will post an update when more information becomes available. Feature photo courtesy of Sam Polland (@samthelender on Instagram).
Howard County residents urge drivers to pay attention after 2 deadly crashes
There have been two accidents back-to-back on I-95 that left two women dead, which many people say could have been avoided if drivers learn to share the road.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich Nominates Dr. Kisha Davis to Become the New County Health Officer; County Council to Vote on Her Nomination in November
For Immediate Release: Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich today announced the nomination of Dr. Kisha Davis to serve as the County Health Officer. The County Council is scheduled to vote on her nomination on Tuesday, Nov. 15. “Montgomery County has led the nation in our response to the COVID-19 pandemic thanks in large part to the leadership at our Department of Health and Human Services,” said County Executive Elrich. “With the nomination of Dr. Kisha Davis as our County’s next health officer, we have found a health expert and leader committed to innovation, equity, and access to healthcare. I want to thank Dr. Davis for accepting this position and I look forward to working with her, listening to her advice and following her guidance regarding the health issues and challenges facing Montgomery County.”
fox5dc.com
Maryland city providing $1,000 COVID-19 cash relief payments to some residents
TAKOMA PARK, Md. - A Maryland city is providing its residents an opportunity to apply for a $1,000 COVID-19 cash relief payment. Takoma Park says it is making available the direct cash assistance to households who were negatively affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Applications opened at 8 a.m. on October...
mymcmedia.org
Great Seneca Plan Visioning Session Set for Wednesday
The Montgomery County Planning Department will hold an in-person community visioning session on the Great Seneca Plan Wednesday. Residents will have the opportunity to provide input on the future of the county’s Great Seneca area, which borders Gaithersburg and Rockville. The area also includes the Universities at Shady Grove, Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove, the National Institute of Standards and Technology and the Life Sciences Center. The plan also examines areas along the I-270 corridor with residential communities such as Quince Orchard and Rosemont.
Maryland business leaders optimistic about FBI headquarters new home
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Business leaders in Prince George’s County are sharing their thoughts on the impact the new FBI headquarters would have on local businesses if the city of Landover or Greenbelt is selected to be its new home. Although there have been changes in the selection process, many are […]
fox5dc.com
Montgomery County approves unpopular cell tower zoning ordinance
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Montgomery County Council has approved an unpopular zoning ordinance that will allow cell towers to be built closer to homes. The amendment, ZTA 22-01, allows cell tower antennas on existing utility poles 30 feet from homes down from 60 feet. It also allows antennas and towers to be installed on taller, wider utility poles, doubling the number of eligible poles to 65,000.
Comments / 0