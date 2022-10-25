ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville remembers Leslie Jordan

By Adam Tamburin
Axios Nashville
Axios Nashville
 3 days ago

Tennessee-born entertainer Leslie Jordan died Monday in Los Angeles. He was 67.

  • The Emmy-winning actor best known for his role on "Will & Grace" had been embraced by Music City in recent years.

Jordan released a gospel album in 2021 that featured collaborations with country luminaries Dolly Parton, Tanya Tucker, Chris Stapleton and Ashley McBryde.

"I am as hurt and shocked as if I have lost a family member," Parton said . "He will be missed by everyone who knew him personally and by everyone who was entertained by him."

"Every time Leslie stepped on our stage, he brought joy with him," the Opry wrote on Twitter .

  • "We will miss our friend Leslie."

Read the Tennessean's obituary

