FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
100.7 WITL

VIDEO: Halloween House In Marshall Is Fully Decorated

Halloween is only a few days away and there are some iconic houses in Michigan whose owners do a bang-up job every year decorating for the holiday. The famous Hix House on the east side of the state is known for its elaborately themed decorations every year, but the Halloween House in Marshall is no slouch either. In fact, the house is fully decorated for the 2022 Halloween season, and you can see all the decorations below before checking them out in person.
MARSHALL, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Patients at Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor celebrate Halloween

ANN ARBOR – Pediatric patients have been celebrating Halloween early at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital. From NICU babies dressed up in tiny costumes to big kids enjoying their treat bags, festivities are in full swing for kids of all ages. Each year, the nonprofit Spirit of Children brings...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

Consumers Energy crews find body in Lansing Township

LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A man’s body was found Wednesday afternoon in the drive-thru of a former PNC Bank in Lansing Township. According to authorities, Consumers Energy crews called police at about 2:40 p.m. after they found a person on the ground near the intersection of Saginaw Street and Waverly Road.
LANSING, MI
awesomemitten.com

Don’t Miss Lansing’s Silver Bells in the City in 2022!

If you’re someone who loves getting in the holiday spirit before the calendar hits December, then you need to put Lansing’s Silver Bells in the City on your bucket list this winter. The annual Silver Bells in the City is held the Friday before Thanksgiving each year. The...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Studio 10 takes on the Tunnel of Terror

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Things are about to get scary at Tommy’s Express!. Stop by the Lansing location Friday, October 28th, and Saturday, October 29th to experience a spooktacular good time!. For only $25 for non-members, your car will be clean, shiny, and dry while you make your way...
LANSING, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Baristas walk out of Drip House Coffee Company in downtown Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Last week, baristas walked out of downtown’s Drip House Coffee Company after alleging poor workplace practices by the cafe’s ownership. Located at the corner of South Main Street and West Stadium Boulevard, right across from the Big House and Pioneer High School, the cafe is known for trendy lattes, crepes, smoothies and pastries.
ANN ARBOR, MI
1077 WRKR

People of Lansing, Care to Explain the Saginaw Michelle Gellar?

People of Lansing...I have some questions. Yesterday, as I was doom scrolling through Facebook, I came across a somewhat confusing post from the page, Lansing Facts:. Obviously, this made me go, "huh?" So, I began my deep dive into what the heck a #SaginawMichelleGellar is. From what I'm gathering, this...
LANSING, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

36 years ago: Terralyn Johnson disappears after leaving Superior Township home to meet her boyfriend

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – Terralyn Lasharon Johnson was 23 years old when she left her Superior Township home to meet her boyfriend and disappeared. That was 36 years ago. On Oct. 28, 1986, Johnson’s boyfriend dropped her off in the 9000 block of MacArthur Boulevard in Superior Township. She entered the home, picked up some personal items and left to meet with her boyfriend.
SUPERIOR TOWNSHIP, MI

