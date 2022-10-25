Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes earn 2-1 win over Spartans, position well for Big Ten TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes welcome Spartans on senior nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes have their unbeaten streak snapped, fall 1-0 to No. 6 SpartansThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Mid-Michigan True Crimes Unearthed at Upcoming Mason History MeetingMason 48854Mason, MI
Vandals spray paint pro-abortion, anti-Catholic rhetoric on Michigan churchLive Action NewsLansing, MI
A Look Inside the Legendary Castle in the Woods: Jackson, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. For years it's been simply called “the castle” and a legendary local site for decades…and yeah, I went to a few parties there. It’s...
VIDEO: Halloween House In Marshall Is Fully Decorated
Halloween is only a few days away and there are some iconic houses in Michigan whose owners do a bang-up job every year decorating for the holiday. The famous Hix House on the east side of the state is known for its elaborately themed decorations every year, but the Halloween House in Marshall is no slouch either. In fact, the house is fully decorated for the 2022 Halloween season, and you can see all the decorations below before checking them out in person.
Michigan farm creates massive rivalry-themed maze
Choice Farms in Webberville made a maize-in-blue and Spartan-themed maze and, well, it's huge.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Patients at Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor celebrate Halloween
ANN ARBOR – Pediatric patients have been celebrating Halloween early at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital. From NICU babies dressed up in tiny costumes to big kids enjoying their treat bags, festivities are in full swing for kids of all ages. Each year, the nonprofit Spirit of Children brings...
Body found at Michigan bank drive-thru, police say
Employees with Consumers Energy were working around 2:40 p.m. and called 911 after they saw a body on the ground that was not moving.
East Lansing Police track down stolen pumpkins
East Lansing Police say they got a call about people that were stealing Halloween decorations from different homes.
Experts say you shouldn't bag your leaves this year
Experts are making it known this year that you don't necessarily have to rake and bag the leaves in your yard.
Sparrow doctor warns of rising RSV cases in kids
Doctors from Sparrow Hospital said they are seeing a rise in RSV among children.
Some of The Dead Allegedly Don’t Rest In One Lansing Cemetery
Cemeteries are some of the most peaceful places in the world. Unless of course the dead are not resting well. While Elmwood Cemetery in Detroit is the states oldest, there is some creepy history with Lansing's burial grounds. The oldest cemetery in Lansing is North. It cost the Delhi Township...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Cash reward now offered for information on missing 14-year-old Ann Arbor girl
ANN ARBOR – Samyah Nundley has been missing since Wednesday, Oct. 19 when she reportedly left her home on Pheasant Run in the early morning hours. The 14-year-old had left a note in which she mentioned self harm. She has brown hair, is 5′2′' and weighs 135 lbs, according...
WILX-TV
‘There have been fatalities’ - Train bridge in Grand Ledge sees rise in trespassing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Oak Park in Grand Ledge is a popular spot for high school senior pictures, nature walks and potentially deadly trespassing. An active train bridge, a trestle, has seen its share of trespassing despite warning signs. “You’ll see some standing on the bridge, sitting on the bridge,”...
WILX-TV
Grand Ledge animal sanctuary accepting pumpkin, jack-o’-lantern donations
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - The animals at Mitten Misfits Farm Sanctuary got to nibble on some pumpkins Tuesday. They’re a good source of protein for the animals. The animal sanctuary is hoping residents drop off their pumpkins and jack-o’-lanterns when they are done with them. In 2021,...
WILX-TV
Consumers Energy crews find body in Lansing Township
LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A man’s body was found Wednesday afternoon in the drive-thru of a former PNC Bank in Lansing Township. According to authorities, Consumers Energy crews called police at about 2:40 p.m. after they found a person on the ground near the intersection of Saginaw Street and Waverly Road.
awesomemitten.com
Don’t Miss Lansing’s Silver Bells in the City in 2022!
If you’re someone who loves getting in the holiday spirit before the calendar hits December, then you need to put Lansing’s Silver Bells in the City on your bucket list this winter. The annual Silver Bells in the City is held the Friday before Thanksgiving each year. The...
It’s not open yet, but Jackson Pizza Factory is giving back with free Halloween event
JACKSON, MI – The restaurant has not reopened yet, but the owner of Jackson Pizza Factory is hosting a Halloween event to give back to the community. Owner Brent Harmon is putting on the free Halloween event from 5 to 10 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, outside the restaurant, 800 N. Waterloo St., for families to stop by when they are trick-or-treating.
WILX-TV
Studio 10 takes on the Tunnel of Terror
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Things are about to get scary at Tommy’s Express!. Stop by the Lansing location Friday, October 28th, and Saturday, October 29th to experience a spooktacular good time!. For only $25 for non-members, your car will be clean, shiny, and dry while you make your way...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Baristas walk out of Drip House Coffee Company in downtown Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR – Last week, baristas walked out of downtown’s Drip House Coffee Company after alleging poor workplace practices by the cafe’s ownership. Located at the corner of South Main Street and West Stadium Boulevard, right across from the Big House and Pioneer High School, the cafe is known for trendy lattes, crepes, smoothies and pastries.
People of Lansing, Care to Explain the Saginaw Michelle Gellar?
People of Lansing...I have some questions. Yesterday, as I was doom scrolling through Facebook, I came across a somewhat confusing post from the page, Lansing Facts:. Obviously, this made me go, "huh?" So, I began my deep dive into what the heck a #SaginawMichelleGellar is. From what I'm gathering, this...
ClickOnDetroit.com
36 years ago: Terralyn Johnson disappears after leaving Superior Township home to meet her boyfriend
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – Terralyn Lasharon Johnson was 23 years old when she left her Superior Township home to meet her boyfriend and disappeared. That was 36 years ago. On Oct. 28, 1986, Johnson’s boyfriend dropped her off in the 9000 block of MacArthur Boulevard in Superior Township. She entered the home, picked up some personal items and left to meet with her boyfriend.
Jackson’s House of Taco set to close after 43 years
"A lot of small businesses don't make it and we found a way to make it work. Not because of me but because of everybody that's worked here," said Minix.
