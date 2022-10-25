Read full article on original website
I Don’t Fully Agree With This Maine Town Being Listed as a ‘Hippie Hideout’
Oh God, she’s sharing her opinion again. Yes, well, you clicked it so you must be somewhat interested!!. So, let’s get into this. I recently stumbled upon an article about the ‘Hippie Hideouts’ in America, which is just essentially a place filled with wook-like, hippie folk.
Here Are 29 Unwritten Rules of Portland, Maine, That All Locals Should Know
Portland is the greatest city around. It really is, whether it's the food, arts, beer, music, ocean, architecture, or wonderfully diverse people. Portland recently had two restaurants named the best in the nation. It also was named one of the happiest cities in the U.S. The list goes on and...
These Tiny Modular Shelters for the Homeless in Maine are Awesome
Two communities in Androscoggin County may soon share a community of tiny modular homes, in order to house 48 people experiencing homelessness. A proposal advancing through channels in Lewiston and Auburn would develop a community of tiny homes during the winter, that would give privacy, warmth, and shelter to people experiencing homelessness. Each shelter would provide these folks one or two beds, as well as shelving for their things, and keep them out of the cold and wind. The community of pallet boxes would include shared bathrooms and staff members to keep the residents secure.
Maine Jewish community reacts to Ye's antisemitic comments
PORTLAND, Maine — Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is facing financial losses following social media claims and interviews where he attacked the Jewish community. Some members of Maine's Jewish community said they've found his comments alienating. "There's been so much antisemitism in the last couple of years," Judge...
Here’s Where to Go in Maine to Get a Wicked Good Steak
Maine is known all over the world as one of the best places for seafood. But what about getting a good steak? We can remember 20 years ago when it was hard to find a really good steak around here. But as Maine has become more of a foodie destination, we are happy to report that our beef and steak game is now top-notch. We asked you all on Facebook for your favorite steak places in Maine. We received hundreds of responses, with great restaurants from Wells to Eustis.
Take The Maine ‘Put A Finger Down’ TikTok Challenge
Hey Mainers, take the challenge and see how many fingers you put down!. Most days, trolling social media can be a bit much honestly, but once in awhile, I just take a deep dive around TikTok, because sometimes you will see some pretty funny and amazing things. The “Put a...
A Simply Stunning Topping-Off Ceremony Was Held for Maine’s Tallest Building
Me? I'm not a big fan. I have tried to overcome my fear without a lot of success. However, it doesn't stop me from being absolutely fascinated with videos that will make any acrophobic's legs weaken. However, there was no way I was passing up an opportunity to truly test...
New Data Says These Are The Top 10 Maine Towns to Shoot a Deer in & Number One Shocks Us All
It's almost time for one of the most popular seasons in the state of Maine's rich hunting history.. Whitetail Deer Season!. Rifle season for Whitetail Deer opens Saturday in the Pine Tree State and hunters from the New Hampshire to Canadian border will be heading out into the woods to try and bag the biggest trophy buck of their lives.
Maine’s Small Businesses Deserve Our Support, Especially in This Climate
I must admit, I love online shopping. Like most Americans, our house typically has a steady stream of packages throughout the week rolling through. Amazon, Chewy, and Threadup are certainly the regulars, but not the only ones. But even with this steady stream of commerce, you will still find me...
Maine Man Hospitalized After Being Accidentally Shot By a Friend While Bird Hunting
According to the Kennebec Journal, a Maine man from Industry has been hospitalized following an apparent hunting accident that happened in the Maine woods last weekend. The KJ is reporting that David Dorr, 66 of Industry, had been in the woods hunting with a friend in the small Maine town of Starks. Dorr's friend, a woman from Rhode Island in her 60s, stepped off the path and into the woods to flush out some birds.
‘Bicycle Larry’ Lurks in the Most Haunted Forest in Maine
There is seemingly an endless amount of forestland throughout the state of Maine. Most of that forestland is harmless, filled with walkable trails and exciting little finds that make exploring it an actual pastime for many. But there is one specific part of forestland that has gained worldwide attention over...
24 Small Restaurants in Maine That Are Worth the Drive
We all have a favorite restaurant. And some that no matter how far away it is, you're going to get in your car and make the trip. It's just that good. And of course, we all know the big restaurants in Maine or the chain places that are in basically every town and city in the state.
wabi.tv
Missing teen from MA believed to be in danger, could be in Maine, police say
RAYNHAM, MASS. (WMTW) - Police say a missing teenager from Massachusetts is believed to be in danger and could potentially be in southern Maine. Police in Raynham say Colleen Weaver, 16, has been missing since she left her home sometime early in the morning on Oct. 18. She is described...
News Center Maine’s Todd Gutner Shares His Biggest Weather Secret
On News Center Maine's Morning Report Wednesday, meteorologist Todd Gutner shared what he called one of his biggest weather secrets. Sharon Rose, Lee Goldberg and Todd were having their usual chit-chat at the news desk after coming back from commercial and leading into Todd's full forecast. The forecast was heavy rain Wednesday and more sun as we get closer to the weekend, but by the time you're reading this, you probably already know that.
Maine's 207 area code extended again
AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine's 207 area code has more life. While the area code had previously been predicted to expire by the fourth quarter of 2025, the Maine Public Utilities Commission said in a release Thursday that ongoing efforts to preserve it have resulted in an extension of about 15 months.
wabi.tv
Maine seeks owners of unclaimed war bonds dating to the 1940s
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The state is trying to find the owners of several Series E, defense/war-era bonds that are currently being held by the Maine Office of the Treasurer as part of its unclaimed property program. The actual paperwork for the bonds were found in abandoned safe deposit boxes...
themainewire.com
Aroostook Enigma: Mystery Surrounds Maine Potato Matriarch’s Stillborn Senate Bid – Steve Robinson Investigates
It’s a genuine Aroostook County Mystery: What happened to Sue McCrum, the matriarch of the powerful Penobscot McCrum potato empire, that led her to drop out of the District 2 State Senate race just 24 hours after she filed papers to run? On March 5, 2020, McCrum filed to enter the race. Before her paperwork had even appeared on the state ethics website, she’d already terminated her candidacy.
maine.gov
Governor Mills Announces $5.5 Million Investment in Latest Round of Support for Maine Child Care Providers
American Rescue Plan Act funds build on historic investments to strengthen child care for working families. Governor Janet Mills announced today that the Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) will award nearly $5.5 million to current and new Maine child care providers in the latest round of investments her administration is making to expand the availability of affordable, high-quality child care for Maine’s working families.
Maine May Be Next to Sell Weed Through Circle K Gas Stations, Like Florida
Cannabis use is finally becoming more and more normalized. I equate it to your evening glass of wine, or your beer after a long day. Your nightly gummies or your joint of the evening will take you out of your stressful work mindset and put you in your relaxed, sleepy mindset.
addictedtovacation.com
12 Easy Day Trip Destinations Outside Boothbay Harbor Maine
There is a lot to do in Boothbay Harbor, from exploring the town’s shops to taking day trips from Boothbay Harbor, Maine, to one of the nearby islands. There’s so much to do in this quaint little town, and if you’re looking for something to do outside of Boothbay Harbor, there are plenty of great day trips.
