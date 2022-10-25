Read full article on original website
LTC Reports 2022 Third Quarter Results and Discusses Recent Activities
LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE: LTC) (“LTC” or the “Company”), a real estate investment trust that primarily invests in seniors housing and health care properties, today announced operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. NAREIT funds from operations ("FFO”) attributable to common stockholders.
Apple: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) _ Apple Inc. (AAPL) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $20.72 billion. On a per-share basis, the Cupertino, California-based company said it had profit of $1.29. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for...
AppFolio: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) _ AppFolio Inc. (APPF) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.2 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Santa Barbara, California-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 11 cents per share.
