Bakersfield Californian
argenx Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
$131 million in third quarter VYVGART® (efgartigimod alfa-fcab) global net product sales. Filed Biologics License Application (BLA) for subcutaneous (SC) efgartigimod for treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) Hans de Haard, Ph.D. to retire as Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) in January 2023. Management to host conference call today at...
Bakersfield Californian
ITM Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for Radionuclide Therapy Candidate ITM-11 (n.c.a. ...
Garching / Munich, October 27, 2022 – ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE (ITM), a leading radiopharmaceutical biotech company, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted the company Fast Track designation for ITM-11 (n.c.a. 177Lu-edotreotide), an investigational radiopharmaceutical for the treatment of gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs). ITM-11 is being evaluated as a Targeted Radionuclide Therapy in two phase III clinical trials, COMPETE and COMPOSE.
Urgent warning to anyone who’s had Covid over increased risk of deadly side effect
ANYONE who has had Covid is significantly more at risk to a host of killer illnesses than those who never caught the disease, a new study has revealed. Millions have already had the bug and the majority of Brits also have protection due to the huge vaccine rollout. But experts...
Bakersfield Californian
WTA Abierto Tampico Results
TAMPICO, MEXICO (AP) _ Results Thursday from Abierto Tampico at Centro Libanes Mexicano de Tampico (seedings in parentheses):. Magda Linette (5), Poland, def. Elise Mertens (1), Belgium, 7-5, 6-2. Zhu Lin (6), China, def. Katerina Siniakova (4), Czech Republic, 6-4, 7-5. Rebecca Marino (8), Canada, def. Leylah Annie Fernandez (3),...
Bakersfield Californian
Information on the Total Number of Voting Rights (Denominator) following Conversion Notice from ...
Negma Group hasconverted580convertible bonds in Oxurion resulting in a EUR1,450,000capital increase. This is part of Negma Group’s EUR 30 million Capital Commitment 1 that will allow Oxurion to focus on progressing its novel and differentiated back of the eye drugcandidate targeting potential market opportunities of over USD5billion. Leuven, BELGIUM,...
A doctor's Ebola memoir is all too timely with a new outbreak in Uganda
Dr. Benjamin Black talks about Belly Woman: Birth, Blood and Ebola — the inside story of what it was like to face a terrifying epidemic in West Africa.
Bakersfield Californian
Artificial Intelligence in Performance Marketing: UCLIQ Believes Its AI-Based Traffic Delivery and Multi-Layer Fraud Prevention That Can Reshape the Industry
PRAGUE, Czech Republic, Oct. 28, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — UCLIQ is set to change the future of Performance Marketing with its AI Traffic Delivery and Fraud Prevention. The developers claim their platform can help other businesses instantly target only relevant audiences and detect 53% more fraud. Artificial Intelligence has...
Bakersfield Californian
Shell Plc publishes third quarter 2022 press release
"We are delivering robust results at a time of ongoing volatility in global energy markets. We continue to strengthen Shell's portfolio through disciplined investment and transform the company for a low-carbon future. At the same time we are working closely with governments and customers to address their short and long-term energy needs.
Bakersfield Californian
Iveco Group N.V. announces successful signing of a euro 400 million syndicated term facility
Turin,28October,2022. Today Iveco Group (MI: IVG) (the “Company”) has signed a euro 400 million syndicated term facility with Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, Banco Santander, Bank of America, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, Intesa Sanpaolo, Mediobanca – Banca di Credito Finanziario, Mizuho Bank, Rabobank, Société Générale and Unicredit as Bookrunners and Mandated Lead Arrangers.
Zelensky says Russia virtually ‘dismantling the entire healthcare system’ in occupied territory
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an address on Friday that Russia is virtually “dismantling the entire healthcare system” in the occupied parts of the country. Zelensky told the Ukrainian people that Russian forces have closed medical institutions in cities, taken away equipment and ambulances and have pressured...
