ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
News-Medical.net

A review of emerging pediatric respiratory viruses

Respiratory viruses continue to cause significant pediatric mortality and morbidity throughout the world. Improvements in molecular detection and sequencing techniques over the last 15 years have led to increased identification of pathogens in common respiratory illnesses during outbreaks. Increased awareness of these viruses, along with other emerging viruses, is not...
News-Medical.net

People with COVID-19 infection are at increased risk of cardiovascular problems and mortality

COVID-19 infection is linked to a subsequent heightened risk of poor cardiovascular health and death, particularly among those whose infection is severe requiring hospital admission, finds a large UK Biobank study, published online in the journal Heart. The risk, which is independent of known contributory factors, is greatest within the...
News-Medical.net

In mild cases of COVID, blood clot risk is higher

In a recent study published in the journal Heart, researchers examine the association between the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and increased cardiovascular outcomes and mortality sequelae. Study: Cardiovascular disease and mortality sequelae of COVID-19 in the UK Biobank. Image Credit: Artem Oleshko / Shutterstock.com. Background. Previous studies have reported a...
News-Medical.net

Study finds that ACE-2 is not biochemically required for SARS-CoV2 membrane fusion

A study posted to the bioRxiv* preprint server tested the hypothesis that the angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE-2) receptor of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is not only an attachment factor in viral infection but also plays a role in activating the viral spike protein to facilitate membrane fusion.
TEXAS STATE
News-Medical.net

Lancaster University to be part of building malaria modeling capacity in Sub-Saharan Africa

Lancaster University is part of the Malaria Modellers in Africa consortium (MaModAfrica) which has been awarded a multi-million-pound contract by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. MaModAfrica is a partnership between 19 institutions from Africa, Europe, Australia and the US which are dedicated to building malaria modeling capacity in Sub-Saharan...
News-Medical.net

An unprecedented list of health-threatening fungi released by the WHO

A recent report released by the World Health Organization (WHO) discusses the first WHO fungal priority pathogens list (FPPL), which ranks pathogens that cause acute systemic fungal infections, pose a serious risk of morbidity and mortality in humans, and currently present drug resistance and other management challenges. Study: WHO fungal...
News-Medical.net

Large listeriosis outbreak in Spain caused by contaminated stuffed pork

Listeria bacteria are ubiquitous in the environment and consumption of food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes is one of the main routes for food-borne outbreaks. Healthy adults might not even develop any symptoms after eating contaminated food. Listeriosis can, however, cause serious health issues in pregnant women, new-borns and people with a weakened immune system. The incidence of listeriosis has been steadily increasing in Europe since 2008 with an observed upward trend in Spain since 1997.
News-Medical.net

Long COVID, a new clinical entity constantly evolving

A recent Journal of Microbiology, Immunology, and Infection study discusses the epidemiology, diagnosis, pathogenesis, and treatment of long coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Study: Long COVID: An inevitable sequela of SARS-CoV-2 infection. Image Credit: fizkes / Shutterstock.com. What is long COVID?. COVID-19 manifests as mild or asymptomatic illness in most patients;...
News-Medical.net

The dynamics of COVID-19 conspiracist ideation

In a recent study published in PLOS ONE, researchers studied the dynamics of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) conspiracist ideation—a general tendency to believe in conspiracy theories. Additionally, they highlighted the importance of fighting the spread of real-world COVID-19 conspiracy theories. Background. Conspiracy theorists are like-minded people who discuss conspiracy...

Comments / 0

Community Policy