News-Medical.net
A review of emerging pediatric respiratory viruses
Respiratory viruses continue to cause significant pediatric mortality and morbidity throughout the world. Improvements in molecular detection and sequencing techniques over the last 15 years have led to increased identification of pathogens in common respiratory illnesses during outbreaks. Increased awareness of these viruses, along with other emerging viruses, is not...
U.S. Volcano That Has Been Dormant for 800 Years Appears to Be Waking Up
New activity has been detected under Mount Edgecumbe, a previously dormant volcano near Sitka, Alaska.
"I Urge You Not To Raise Kids In A Colorblind Household": Parents And Kids Who Grew Up In Multi-Racial Households Are Getting Candid About Their Experiences
"My problem was never that I didn't know how I saw my identity — but more so how others saw it."
People with COVID-19 infection are at increased risk of cardiovascular problems and mortality
COVID-19 infection is linked to a subsequent heightened risk of poor cardiovascular health and death, particularly among those whose infection is severe requiring hospital admission, finds a large UK Biobank study, published online in the journal Heart. The risk, which is independent of known contributory factors, is greatest within the...
In mild cases of COVID, blood clot risk is higher
In a recent study published in the journal Heart, researchers examine the association between the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and increased cardiovascular outcomes and mortality sequelae. Study: Cardiovascular disease and mortality sequelae of COVID-19 in the UK Biobank. Image Credit: Artem Oleshko / Shutterstock.com. Background. Previous studies have reported a...
Study finds that ACE-2 is not biochemically required for SARS-CoV2 membrane fusion
A study posted to the bioRxiv* preprint server tested the hypothesis that the angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE-2) receptor of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is not only an attachment factor in viral infection but also plays a role in activating the viral spike protein to facilitate membrane fusion.
Lancaster University to be part of building malaria modeling capacity in Sub-Saharan Africa
Lancaster University is part of the Malaria Modellers in Africa consortium (MaModAfrica) which has been awarded a multi-million-pound contract by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. MaModAfrica is a partnership between 19 institutions from Africa, Europe, Australia and the US which are dedicated to building malaria modeling capacity in Sub-Saharan...
An unprecedented list of health-threatening fungi released by the WHO
A recent report released by the World Health Organization (WHO) discusses the first WHO fungal priority pathogens list (FPPL), which ranks pathogens that cause acute systemic fungal infections, pose a serious risk of morbidity and mortality in humans, and currently present drug resistance and other management challenges. Study: WHO fungal...
Study sheds new light on the risk of rare blood-clotting condition after covid-19 vaccination
A study published by The BMJ today sheds further light on the risk of developing a very rare blood-clotting condition known as thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS) after vaccination against the covid-19 virus. Based on health data from five European countries and the US, it shows a small increased risk...
Large listeriosis outbreak in Spain caused by contaminated stuffed pork
Listeria bacteria are ubiquitous in the environment and consumption of food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes is one of the main routes for food-borne outbreaks. Healthy adults might not even develop any symptoms after eating contaminated food. Listeriosis can, however, cause serious health issues in pregnant women, new-borns and people with a weakened immune system. The incidence of listeriosis has been steadily increasing in Europe since 2008 with an observed upward trend in Spain since 1997.
Unprecedented COVID spikes could overwhelm local jurisdictions, mathematical model suggests
America was unprepared for the magnitude of the pandemic, which overwhelmed many counties and filled some hospitals to capacity. A new paper in PNAS suggests there may have been a mathematical method, of sorts, to the madness of those early COVID days. The study tests a model that closely matches...
Long COVID, a new clinical entity constantly evolving
A recent Journal of Microbiology, Immunology, and Infection study discusses the epidemiology, diagnosis, pathogenesis, and treatment of long coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Study: Long COVID: An inevitable sequela of SARS-CoV-2 infection. Image Credit: fizkes / Shutterstock.com. What is long COVID?. COVID-19 manifests as mild or asymptomatic illness in most patients;...
The dynamics of COVID-19 conspiracist ideation
In a recent study published in PLOS ONE, researchers studied the dynamics of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) conspiracist ideation—a general tendency to believe in conspiracy theories. Additionally, they highlighted the importance of fighting the spread of real-world COVID-19 conspiracy theories. Background. Conspiracy theorists are like-minded people who discuss conspiracy...
