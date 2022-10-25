Read full article on original website
Love Miami's Carbone? Then check out Major Food Group's new restaurant ContessaBest of South FloridaMiami, FL
This Egg-Shaped Landmark in Florida is Part of an Iconic NeighborhoodL. CaneMiami, FL
This Florida couple used empty mansions of top Venezuelan officials to defraud banksVictorMiami, FL
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Courtney Clenney: defense attorney says new bodycam footage proves Clenney was abuse victimLavinia ThompsonMiami, FL
Miami, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
10NEWS
Where is the luckiest place to buy a Powerball ticket?
Four Powerball winners have been from Florida since 2013. And, one Publix in Miami has had nine Powerball winners.
Pembroke Pines, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Tampa, Miami reported highest annual home price increases in US
The housing market continues to fluctuate, with Tampa one of the most expensive cities for home prices growth in the US.
A Florida Woman Laid Down On A Busy Sidewalk For 'Rejection Therapy' & TikTok Is Praising Her
Healing journey's have become a big phenomenon on TikTok, whether it may be advice or just recording your daily routine. A woman in Florida raised the bar as she laid on a yoga mat in public and called it "rejection therapy". A TikToker uploaded the video on October 9 and...
architecturaldigest.com
Diana Ross Buys Waterfront Miami Property for $15.5 Million
Diana Ross just became the latest megastar to put down roots in Miami. As reported by Dirt, the former lead singer of the uber-famous 1970s girl group The Supremes shelled out $15.5 million for waterfront property located on San Marco Island, one of the man-made islands located in Biscayne Bay between Miami Beach and the city of Miami.
Miami New Times
Study: Miami Is Worst City in the Nation for Sleep
Between the incessant traffic noise, 24/7 droning sub-bass in the distance, and grinding work schedules, trying to get some decent shut eye in the Magic City can be a challenge. If you've had suspicions that Miami is a potent inducer of bloodshot eyes and chronic sleep deprivation, a report by...
WSVN-TV
Two trucks collide in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash between two trucks ended up in a rollover. A Florida Power and Light truck ended on its side after crashing into a tow truck, Thursday morning. The incident happened on West Sunrise Boulevard and Northwest 16th Avenue in Fort Lauderdale. No one was...
Florida CEOs You Should Know - Stacy Ritter of Visit Lauderdale
Are cocktails on the beach coming to Fort Lauderdale?
Restaurant news: Thai, Argentine eateries coming to Broward, but popular Casareccio Trattoria Italiana closes
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Ma-Prao Thai Cuisine, Fort Lauderdale This Thai street-food restaurant registered to Kamolwan Kawpunna debuted in mid-October across the street ...
marketplace.org
How twin sisters launched an artisanal Cuban cigar shop in Miami
“My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy. For twin sisters Yvette and Yvonne Rodriguez, their grandmother was a source of inspiration in...
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness council candidate suing for Miami job back following termination
For a former South Florida man running for Inverness City Council this November and warning of South Florida’s “moral degradation” coming to the community, John Labriola appears eager to get right back to Miami. Labriola, who is running for Inverness City Council seat one, filed a federal...
Miami New Times
Knaus Berry Farm Opens for Season: Time for Cinnamon Rolls!
It's October, the moist shroud has lifted from Miami's skies, and the intoxicating scent of freshly baked cinnamon rolls is in the air!. Knaus Berry Farm, the Homestead farmstand that's famous for its freshly baked cinnamon rolls, is now open for the season. Knaus has a passionate following, with people...
Click10.com
‘Port-au-Prince vs. Tel Aviv’: Racial tensions surface in North Miami Beach commission races
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Candidates are stoking racial flames in one South Florida city as commission races get heated ahead of the November election. North Miami Beach’s city commission races have become downright nasty. Vandals dismantled Phyllis Smith’s campaign signs and painted Jay Chernoff’s face on his...
Three Florida men arrested in multimillion-dollar theft ring of stolen meat across Midwest, authorities say
NEW YORK — Three Florida men have been arrested for allegedly stealing $9 million worth of frozen meat across the midwestern United States, authorities said Tuesday. Yoslany Leyva Del Sol, Ledier Machin Andino and Delvis L. Fuentes, all from the Miami area, face charges of money laundering and transportation of stolen goods, according to Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).
Dog of the Week: Drew is a Happy Dog with a Great Disposition
Drew has a smile of a happy dog and a puppy’s spirit. This German Shepherd mix arrived at the Broward County shelter in September, and the staff thinks she is about a year and a half. This sweet lady weighs 43 pounds and is good around people and other...
Miami Design District venue sues embattled entertainer Kanye West over unpaid $146K bill
MIAMI -- A venue in the Miami Design District has filed a civil lawsuit against embattled entertainer Kanye West over an unpaid bill for nearly $146,000 that stemmed from a venue space that was rented and customized at the rapper's request but never used, according to the court document. Surface...
CBS News
Large police investigation in Miami neighborhood
Trish Christakis reports SWAT members were seen searching around homes in the area of NW 17th Avenue and 55th Terrace. Police have not said what they were investigating.
Houlton Surveillance Video Shows a Missing Miami Boy and his Dad
A missing boy from Miami is thought to be in Canada after he was seen on a Houlton store's surveillance video. 6-year-old Jorge Morales, who also goes by the name 'JoJo,' became the subject of an Amber Alert after going missing over the summer. He was last seen on August 27th at the home he shares with his mother, Yanet Conception, in Miami, Florida. Conception told authorities that JoJo is on the autism spectrum and often has trouble communicating.
Florida man wins $1 million after buying scratch-off ticket from Publix
The Florida Lottery announced that a South Florida man claimed a $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket he got at Publix.
