A missing boy from Miami is thought to be in Canada after he was seen on a Houlton store's surveillance video. 6-year-old Jorge Morales, who also goes by the name 'JoJo,' became the subject of an Amber Alert after going missing over the summer. He was last seen on August 27th at the home he shares with his mother, Yanet Conception, in Miami, Florida. Conception told authorities that JoJo is on the autism spectrum and often has trouble communicating.

HOULTON, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO