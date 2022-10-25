Ocha bubble tea opening second location in Ankeny

Ocha Bubble Tea and Dessert Cafe is expanding into Ankeny in November at 802 SE Oralabor Road.

Driving the news: Nishapat "Aom" Meesangkaew wasn't sure how popular Ocha would be in 2020 when it was one of the few bubble tea spots in town.

She was nervous about opening during the pandemic, but after 100 people lined up on the first day, Aom's shop has continued to be a success.

Zoom in: Her new shop's menu will feature the same items as her location in Windsor Heights which includes flavors inspired by her home country of Thailand.

It will also include Japanese-inspired teas and dairy alternatives.

In the summer, she plans on introducing Bingsu, a Korean shaved ice dessert.

Our thought bubble: When I get tired of meeting friends for alcoholic drinks, bubble tea has been a fun alternative!