Ankeny, IA

Ocha bubble tea opening second location in Ankeny

By Linh Ta
 3 days ago
Ocha Bubble Tea and Dessert Cafe is expanding into Ankeny in November at 802 SE Oralabor Road.

Driving the news: Nishapat "Aom" Meesangkaew wasn't sure how popular Ocha would be in 2020 when it was one of the few bubble tea spots in town.

  • She was nervous about opening during the pandemic, but after 100 people lined up on the first day, Aom's shop has continued to be a success.

Zoom in: Her new shop's menu will feature the same items as her location in Windsor Heights which includes flavors inspired by her home country of Thailand.

  • It will also include Japanese-inspired teas and dairy alternatives.
  • In the summer, she plans on introducing Bingsu, a Korean shaved ice dessert.

Our thought bubble: When I get tired of meeting friends for alcoholic drinks, bubble tea has been a fun alternative!

