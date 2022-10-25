Ocha bubble tea opening second location in Ankeny
Ocha Bubble Tea and Dessert Cafe is expanding into Ankeny in November at 802 SE Oralabor Road.
Driving the news: Nishapat "Aom" Meesangkaew wasn't sure how popular Ocha would be in 2020 when it was one of the few bubble tea spots in town.
- She was nervous about opening during the pandemic, but after 100 people lined up on the first day, Aom's shop has continued to be a success.
Zoom in: Her new shop's menu will feature the same items as her location in Windsor Heights which includes flavors inspired by her home country of Thailand.
- It will also include Japanese-inspired teas and dairy alternatives.
- In the summer, she plans on introducing Bingsu, a Korean shaved ice dessert.
Our thought bubble: When I get tired of meeting friends for alcoholic drinks, bubble tea has been a fun alternative!
