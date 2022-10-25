ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Warm weather continues around Charlotte Tuesday; cold front brings overnight showers

By Ted Phaeton
Queen City News
 3 days ago

(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Tuesday starts off chilly ahead of a warm afternoon and overnight showers.

Clear skies have allowed for another night of significant cooling as lows sit in the 30s and 40s early on this Tuesday. Winds are light and variable but will shift out of the south this afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X3gQc_0ilgwuyY00

We can expect temperatures to peak above normal with sunny skies heating us up into the mid to upper 70s. Clouds will build late in the day as a cold front approaches from the west.

This will be the culprit behind overnight showers that can linger into our morning commute.

Showers will likely be scattered and light to moderate at best. Timing mainly looks to be between 2 AM and 6 AM with a lingering shower or two around 9 AM. Impacts should be at a minimum with only a trace of rain to a tenth of an inch being measured.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1clZ2V_0ilgwuyY00

Skies should clear out quickly throughout the day on Wednesday as temperatures rebound into the mid to upper 70s. We’ll see a cooling trend begin mid-week ushering in the upper 60s by Friday.

This weekend will be partly cloudy with highs in the 60s and rain chances returning just in time for Halloween on Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xFlZJ_0ilgwuyY00

Today: Sunny & Warm! High: 76.

Tonight: Cool with Building Clouds and Scattered Showers. Low: 55.

