Read full article on original website
Related
livingetc.com
Samsung's huge 75 inch TV is suddenly on sale for less than $600
The only thing bigger than the super-sized screen of the Samsung 75" TU690T 4K Smart TV is the sale it's in right now. Best Buy has seriously slashed the price to just $579.99, which is a truly amazing offer on a 75-inch model like this. Big-screen TVs like this might...
Android Headlines
Samsung Unlocks New Camera Features With Camera Assistant App
Samsung has launched yet another camera app for Galaxy smartphones. Called Camera Assistant, this app helps enhance the image output of the default camera. It is also available for a wide range of Galaxy devices, unlike Expert RAW, which is limited to select flagships and is a standalone camera app.
hometheaterreview.com
Best Buy Deal of the Day
If you've been in the market for a Dolby Atmos soundbar, the Samsung HW-Q930B/ZA Soundbar might do the trick!. The staff at HomeTheaterReview.com is comprised of experts who are dedicated to helping you make better informed buying decisions. If you've been in the market for a Dolby Atmos soundbar, the...
Grab a Galaxy Z Fold 4 for as little as $150 with this jaw-dropping Samsung Week deal
Part smartphone, part tablet, and all awesome, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4's only real downside is its high price tag. Even if it is one of the best Android phones you can buy, not many of us are willing to pony up $1,800 for a smartphone. Today, though, you can grab one for as little as $150 depending on the device you have to trade in.
Android Authority
The Galaxy S22 is on course to make more cash than the S21
Samsung's latest foldable phones also delivered more sales growth compared to previous models. Samsung confirmed that the S22 series delivered more revenue growth this quarter than the S21 series. This suggests stronger sales or more premium models being sold compared to last year. “The Galaxy S22 series, launched in the...
laptopmag.com
Best Buy Black Friday deals start now — shop early holiday discounts today
Best Buy Black Friday deals start now for early holiday shoppers on the hunt for great bargains. Right now, you can shop early Black Friday pricing on the industry's best laptops, tablets, headphones, PC accessories, gaming and more. Keep in mind, Best Buy's early Black Friday deals are limited-quantity. So...
Digital Trends
Get this Lenovo laptop for $100 in Best Buy’s Black Friday Prices sale
Laptop deals simply don’t get cheaper than the Lenovo laptop deal we’ve spotted as part of Best Buy’s Black Friday Prices sale. Right now, you can buy a Lenovo IdeaPad 1i laptop for only $99. Normally priced at $250, you save a massive $150 off the usual price making this an unmissable offer. While it’s a basic system, it’s incredibly cheap for a laptop with Windows 11 installed. Here’s why it might be the laptop for you.
South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix worries about China future
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean computer chipmaker SK Hynix said Wednesday it might be forced to sell its manufacturing operations in China if a U.S. crackdown on exports of semiconductor technology and manufacturing equipment to China intensifies. SK Hynix’s chief marketing officer, Kevin Noh, raised those concerns during a conference call on Wednesday after the company reported its operating profit dropped 60% in the last quarter from 2021, a decline it blamed on a deteriorating business environment. Global inflation amplified by Russia’s war on Ukraine and rising interest rates imposed by central banks to counter surging prices have slowed consumer spending on the kinds of high-tech products requiring computer chips. SK Hynix and other semiconductor makers are also navigating new U.S. restrictions on exports of advanced semiconductors and chipmaking equipment to China. Such limits were in part imposed to prevent use of American advanced technology in China’s military development. SK Hynix said this month that the U.S. Department of Commerce granted the company a one-year exemption from such requirements, allowing it to provide equipment and other supplies to its Chinese factories making memory chips.
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Genesis G90 First Test Review: The Flagship of Flagships
The Fairfield Inn and Suites in Tehachapi, California, certainly doesn't measure up to any Ritz-Carlton property, but as we pulled up to the former in the 2023 Genesis G90, we already felt like we were enjoying the comforts of the latter. In the Genesis, it doesn't take much time to get comfortable—the doors close with the push of a button, there are full-body massaging seats, and the de rigueur scent diffuser only amplifies the spa-like sensations.
Android Authority
How to set up and use Samsung Wallet (Samsung Pay)
Smartphones have replaced plenty of gadgets and accessories, including our wallets. You can carry your cards and cash with a good wallet case for your phone or use your phone to make payments with apps like Google Pay. Samsung has its own payment solution if you have a Samsung smartphone called Samsung Wallet (or Samsung Pay in some markets). Here’s how to set up and use Samsung Wallet or Samsung Pay.
Call of Duty's graphics are so realistic its hard to tell what's real and what's not
Call of Duty Modern Warfare II is the latest Call of Duty title from Activision and Infinity Ward and fans of the series can’t believe how “realistic” one of the new levels looks. Warning: Minor Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II spoilers aheadTwitter user @juanbis reshared a video taken from a portion of the game’s campaign that’s set in the idyllic city of Amsterdam. “Oh my god Amsterdam looks *incredibly* realistic in the new Call of Duty”, Juan said of the footage that sees the player’s character walking through crowds of tourists as Captain Price speaks to him through an...
Android Authority
Daily Authority: Ex-Windows chief reminisces Windows 8, 10 years later
Talking Windows 8 after a decade, a new venture by the father of Android, and more tech news of the day. 🌅 Good morning, good people of tech. I started watching Andor on Disney Plus just yesterday and spent the entire night finishing all eight episodes available on the streaming platform. Isn’t it the best Star Wars show in a long time? Anyway, let’s get onto business with the big tech stories of the day.
Android Authority
How to enable or disable the Samsung Pay swipe up feature
Put a stop to accidentally launching Samsung Pay. Samsung Pay, or Samsung Wallet in specific markets, makes NFC-based mobile payments a breeze for anyone who owns a Samsung phone. One of its quick access features lets you swipe up from the bottom of the screen to launch the app, even from the lock screen. This makes it very easy to get to the app without numerous taps or by scrolling through the app drawer. It can get annoying quite quickly, though, especially if you use swipe gestures, as you might accidentally launch the app multiple times. If you’ve run into this problem, here’s how to disable the Samsung Pay swipe feature.
Android Authority
Samsung brings astrophotography and multiple exposure to Expert RAW
Expert RAW is gaining two new features to help users up their photography game. Samsung is introducing a couple of new features to its Expert RAW app. The first new feature will be a multiple exposure mode. The second new feature will be an astrophotography mode. For all of you...
Android Authority
Redmi Note 12 series launched: 200MP camera, 210W charging for under $400
The three phones share the same processor and screen, but differ in a number of ways. Xiaomi‘s Redmi Note series has traditionally been the company’s most popular smartphone series, offering great value for money in the budget segment. Now, the company has revealed the Redmi Note 12 series in China.
Subtle Cybertruck redesign drives Tesla fans wild
News of Tesla's infamous iconic Cybertruck has been curiously scant lately, despite the fact that production is set to start next year. Ever since the vehicle's eventful unveiling two years ago (who can forget that smashing bullet-proof glass?), its design has proved controversial – but fans have just spotted a subtle visual tweak.
Android Authority
Nothing Ear Stick launched: Would you trade ANC for comfort?
The Ear Stick brings a refreshed design and a few more additions. But it's not without cutbacks over the Ear 1. Nothing has launched the Ear Stick earbuds. The new earbuds come in a case inspired by lipstick. Expect to pay $99/£99/€119 when it’s available next month.
Hisense U8H Review: All Hail the King of Budget Premium TVs
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Table of Contents Hisense U8H At a Glance Hisense U8H Design: Classy and Economic Picture Quality: A Bold Foray Into Mini-LED Lighting Sound Quality: You’ll Want a Soundbar The Budget Premium TV Every Gamer Dreams About Having Google TV is Becoming a Smart TV Staple The Verdict: Should You Buy the Hisense U8H? A few years ago, if I asked you what the best budget premium TV brand was. Most folks would have undoubtedly answered “Vizio,” and I probably would have as well. Nowadays, that’s a much tougher...
Android Authority
Samsung is no longer ignoring the emojis that came out in 2021
Samsung will be bringing 138 new emojis to its devices. Samsung’s One UI 5 update will bring support for Unicode 15 before Android 13. Samsung is also finally providing support for Unicode 14. The emojis in Unicode 14 came out in 2021. Samsung is finally rolling out the stable...
Android Authority
Apple TV vs Fire TV: Which streaming platform is right for you?
Both companies want to sell you on a complete ecosystem. When you’re deciding on a media streamer, there are many potential directions to go, since a lot of tech giants want a piece of the pie. Two of the biggest contenders however are Apple and Amazon (via Fire TV), which naturally have their own strengths and weaknesses worth considering.
Comments / 0