Shania Twain to headline Geodis Park

Country superstar Shania Twain will headline Geodis Park next June 7 in the first-ever concert at the new fairgrounds stadium .

Details: Special guests Kelsea Ballerini and Breland will join her on stage.

Why it matters: Geodis Park was pitched as more than a mere soccer field, and the goal was always to book concerts and other entertainment.

With a capacity of 30,000 fans for a soccer game, Geodis fills the niche between Bridgestone Arena and Nissan Stadium.

What he's saying: Nashville SC CEO Ian Ayre said in a statement that hosting concerts was "one of the key focuses for our stadium design."

"[I]t is fantastic to see this come to fruition. So many people have worked so hard to get to this point for soccer and for music and we could not be happier than to have Shania Twain be our first announced artist to perform at Geodis Park."

If you go: Tickets go on sale Friday at 10am at LiveNation.com.

💭 Nate and Adam's shared thought bubble: Put Shania in the Country Music Hall of Fame already.