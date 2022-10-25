Read full article on original website
Greenwood, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Greenwood, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Yazoo City High School football team will have a game with Greenwood High School on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00.
Controversy over drag show brewing in Starkville
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- An event at the Cotton District Arts Festival is canceled after backlash from community members and city leaders. Starkville Pride shared on social media, a drag show scheduled on the East Stage at the Cotton District Arts Festival, was canceled after individuals and organizations threatened to pull sponsorships.
Pamela Morrow lost two of her sons: Now she's helping others in mourning by offering them a Hunky Cross
It’s a sunny and cool Thursday in Edinburg, Mississippi. Pamela Morrow lifts her battery-operated chainsaw and goes to work. Pamela’s yard is suddenly filled with memories and tears. Her heart heavy, Pamela is building another Hunky Cross. It was Aug. 23, 2013, when Pamela Morrow heard the news.
Itta Bena, October 27 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Itta Bena, October 27 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Humphreys County High School basketball team will have a game with Leflore County High School on October 27, 2022, 16:00:00.
Disturbance in Sallis
On Wednesday at 11:07pm, officers were requested to a home on Attala Road 4106 where the caller said she was being shot at from someone outside her home and that she was hiding in a closet. She did not leave her name. Upon arrival, deputies took a subject a into custody but did not find the woman, or evidence of a weapon. The male subject in the yard said there was an argument, no shots were fired, and that he did not wish to file charges.
Carthage accident involves full school bus
CARTHAGE, Miss. (WLBT) - A school bus carrying 40 children rolled over after colliding with a car Thursday afternoon in Carthage. The car’s driver was airlifted to UMMC in Jackson with unknown injuries. No children appeared to be seriously injured, according to Tommy Malone, Leak County Emergency Management Agency...
'Change has come': Mississippi unveils Emmett Till statue
GREENWOOD, Miss. — A Mississippi community has unveiled a larger-than-life statue of Emmett Till. Friday's dedication ceremony came decades after white men kidnapped and killed the Black teenager over accusations that he flirted with a white woman in a country store. A local high school senior, Madison Harper, said...
Servpro Coaches Show – October 27, 2022
Before the Whippets take the field Friday night, you can hear a preview of the game during the Servpro Coaches Show. This week, Kosciusko Whippet head football coach Casey Orr recaps the win against Northeast Lauderdale and previews the showdown with Louisville. The Servpro Coaches Show airs on Breezy 101...
Authorities searching for missing Kosciusko native
Authorities in north Mississippi are searching for a missing Kosciusko woman. According to a Facebook post, the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department is searching for Carson Ray Allen. Allen was last seen in the Olive Branch area. The post does not clarify when Allen was last seen, but the flyer...
Former Gov. Haley Barbour airlifted to UMMC after Yazoo County crash
YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Former Mississippi Governor Haley Barbour, 75, was airlifted to a Jackson hospital after an accident in Yazoo County. Yazoo County Sheriff Jake Sheriff said the crash happened Wednesday around 5:30 p.m. near Wolf Lake outside of Yazoo City. According to Sheriff, Barbour dodged a dog in the road, lost control […]
‘A death sentence’: Delta hospital faces closure as negotiations with UMMC stall
Greenwood Leflore Hospital could close by the end of November as negotiations between the hospital and the University of Mississippi Medical Center stall, interim CEO Gary Marchand told staff in a memo Tuesday. After waves of layoffs and service reductions over the last few months, hospital administrators had hoped to stay afloat until the end […]
Little Whippets Final Game this Sunday
The currently undefeated Kosciusko Little Whippets (6U) will play their final game this Sunday, October 30th against the West Point Packers. The game will be at the Starkville High School football field (603 Yellow Jacket Dr., Starkville, MS 39759) at 1 pm. Admission is $7.
WANTED: Kevin Dueitt – Contact Attala County Sheriff’s Office
Kevin Dueitt of West is wanted by the Attala County Sheriff’s Office for violating a domestic violence protection order. If you see Kevin Dueitt or know his whereabouts, contact Attala County Sheriff’s Office at 662-289-5556.
E-911 looking to hire dispatcher
The Attala County E-911 center is hiring for a full time dispatcher. The Public Safety Dispatcher is a full-time position in the Attala County 911 center. Public safety communications and dispatch duties for local law enforcement, fire and EMS emergency responders. Handling 911 emergency telephone calls. Working regularly scheduled night...
Man apprehended, charged with murder of Mississippi woman
A man wanted for the murder of a Mississippi woman has been captured. The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office reports that Jeremy Gaines, 32, was apprehended by deputies with the Leflore County Sheriff’s Office. Gaines has been charged with the death of La’tika Wade, 31, who was killed in...
Four charged with meth possession in Neshoba County
NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Four people were charged with possession of methamphetamine Sunday in Neshoba County. The Neshoba Democrat reported a vehicle was stopped at the intersection of Road 492 and 701. Sheriff Eric Clark said 20 baggies of crystal methamphetamine and $1900 in cash were found after deputies...
FIRST ALERT: There’s a low-risk for isolated severe storms Saturday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - An area of low pressure moves into our region this weekend. It’ll bring us a likely chance for rain on Saturday, and this is much needed. Most of our area is still dealing with Abnormally Dry conditions according to the latest Drought Monitor, and parts of Neshoba County have been upgraded to a Moderate Drought. Saturday rainfall estimated will range from 1-3 inches in most cases, but localized flooding is a concern.
Canton woman pleads guilty to mail theft
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca announced a Canton woman pled guilty to the federal crime of embezzling mail. Sherice E. Davis, 34, pled guilty on Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Jackson. According to court documents, Davis was a Rural Carrier Associate and delivered mail along a rural route in Hinds […]
Former Governor Injured in Yazoo Wreck
Photo credit: Rogelio V. Solis – The Associated Press. Haley Barbour is in a Jackson hospital recovering from injuries suffered in a traffic accident in Yazoo County. The Highway Patrol says the former governor was on a county road near his home Wednesday afternoon when he swerved to avoid a dog and his SUV overturned. He was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center. MHP says Barbour’s injuries were not life threatening and he’s in stable condition.
