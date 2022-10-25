Read full article on original website
Legally blind janitor wins NYSID ‘Employee of the Year’
Roger Youngs has a condition called "aniridia," meaning he was born without irises. Pupils cover most of his eyes.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester in Focus: Oct. 30, 2022
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Mayor Malik Evans says Rochester has a growing problem of homelessness and it’s contributing to the violence. The city is partnering with local organizations and the county to provide shelter and services to those in need. On this episode of Rochester in Focus, you’ll hear what neighborhood...
WHEC TV-10
Pet of the Week: Taz
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time now for our Pet of the Week. Taz is a 10-year-old cat looking for a calm retirement home. Taz is way past the crazy kitten stage and would do best in a serene environment without other pets. Are you looking for someone to share your couch with you while you binge-watch TV programs, take afternoon naps in sunbeams, and have snack time together? If so, then Taz is the cat for you. Since he’s 10 years old, he qualifies for the Senior-for-Senior program. Any person 60 years or older can adopt him for free. A senior cat’s personality has already developed, so you’ll know if they’re a good fit for your family. Say hello to the stunning Taz today.
WHEC TV-10
Greece PD asking for help with K9 grant voting competition
GREECE, N.Y. The Greece Police Department is asking for your help to earn funding for its K9!. The 2022 Aftermath K9 Grant will award $15,000 to the top eight agencies. This money will help to create or maintain a K9 unit, purchase safety equipment or support officer training. The winners...
Rochester’s new campaign ‘Keep the Change,’ draws attention
The flyer saw mixed feedback from residents and council members, with over 70 quote tweets.
macaronikid.com
Halloween in Rochester-Webster-Irondequoit!
The most beautiful weekend to close out Halloween 2022. There are many activities taking place within the City of Rochester, Webster and Irondequoit this weekend and most are free! Enjoy the spooky fun and trying to manage the candy load. Friday 10/28:. Saturday 10/29:. Central Library Fall Fest. Halloween at...
WHEC TV-10
Former Hilton principal, convicted of inappropriately touching students, got thousands in separation agreement
HILTON, N.Y. — Former Hilton Principal Kirk Ashton, who was found guilty on Monday of inappropriately touching 24 students, collected more than $65,000 in his separation agreement with the district. News10NBC obtained the separation agreement on Friday. The agreement said that the district paid Ashton $65,729, a five-months salary,...
20-year-old shot multiple times inside Rochester nightclub
Rochester police were led to the 400 block of Central Avenue for the report of gunshots fired at Allure Nightclub.
WHEC TV-10
Safe in His Arms Ministries to host winter giveaway
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A local nonprofit will be doing a winter giveaway in a few weeks to prepare families for the upcoming winter weather. Safe in His Arms Ministries will be holding the giveaway Saturday, Nov. 12. You’ll be able to pick up coats, hats, gloves, and hygiene products. The...
16-year-old teen missing from Town of Warsaw
Deputies encourage anyone who has information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.
WHEC TV-10
Missing vulnerable woman: Traci Hill of Fairport
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Arc of Monroe in Fairport is asking for your help to find a missing vulnerable woman, Traci Hill. Traci lives in one of The Arc’s independent residential alternative homes, for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The Arc said that she hasn’t returned to her home in Fairport since Wednesday evening.
Uniting and Healing Through Hope kicks off Thanksgiving food drive
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Uniting and Healing Through Hope of Monroe County has officially kicked off their third annual Thanksgiving Food Drive. Community and church leaders gathered Tuesday to promote the drive, which will provide food to families in need this Thanksgiving holiday. The founder of Uniting and Healing Through Hope, Clay Harris, says this […]
Hunters Caught Illegally Baiting Deer & Bear, 1 Even Posted on Social Media
You just can't fix stupid. If you're going to hunt illegally by baiting deer and bears in New York you probably shouldn't post about it on social media. A hunter is accused of killing a mama bear while it was eating out of a neighborhood dumpster with its cubs, first with a bow and then with a shotgun after tracking it into the woods. If that wasn't bad enough, several pictures of the hunter, two friends, the bear, and the shotgun were posted on social media.
WHEC TV-10
RCSD: Teacher no longer in the classroom after 5-year-old left outside alone at School No. 39
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A boy’s teacher is no longer in the classroom after the boy was left outside after recess at a Rochester city school, the district said on Tuesday. We heard from the district spokesperson who said they continue to investigate this incident. The district tells us they are taking this very seriously and that this is still being investigated and they are looking at everything that occurred.
Simeon Banister looks to make his mark on Greater Rochester
The Rochester Area Community Foundation’s new leader is focused on equity. Few people can point to a life-defining moment that happened to them when they were 9 years old. Simeon Banister, the new head of the Rochester Area Community Foundation, is one of the few. It occurred on a day that his mother, the well-known Rochester educator Iris Banister, took...
Concerns over ‘Kia Challenge’ grow after deaths of Buffalo teens
"This tragedy in Buffalo with these kids who had their entire lives ahead of them cut short because of a stupid decision that they made for social media clout," said Sgt. Woodward.
Helen Barrett Montgomery School No. 50 to hold first ever Fall Food Truck Festival
Families, students and community members from the school are invited for an evening of music, games and an array of food truck offerings.
buffaloscoop.com
Handcraft your holidays at Rochester’s Christmas in the Country event
The Christmas in the Country Holiday Artisan Market returns to the Rochester Dome Arena, 2695 East Henrietta Road, Henrietta, for the ultimate holiday shopping experience from Nov. 11-13. The three-day event will feature 150 artisans and artists from across the country displaying and selling their unique handcrafted creations including gourmet food, wine and spirits, spa-quality bath and beauty products, trendsetting jewelry, hand-poured aromatic candles, stylish pottery, original wall art, woodwork, home décor and holiday gift items galore!
Batavia man accused of burglary, attacking woman, threatening kids
A Batavia man was arraigned on multiple charges after unlawfully entering a home, the Genesee County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday.
WHEC TV-10
RPD: Man arrested after officers confiscated his ghost gun
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police said a man faces charges after they confiscated his ghost gun, a self-assembled firearm that often doesn’t have a serial number. RPD officers said they stopped a car on Ernst Street just on Thursday before midnight for traffic violations and found a ghost gun loaded with 5 rounds.
