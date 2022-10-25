ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

WHEC TV-10

Rochester in Focus: Oct. 30, 2022

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Mayor Malik Evans says Rochester has a growing problem of homelessness and it’s contributing to the violence. The city is partnering with local organizations and the county to provide shelter and services to those in need. On this episode of Rochester in Focus, you’ll hear what neighborhood...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Pet of the Week: Taz

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time now for our Pet of the Week. Taz is a 10-year-old cat looking for a calm retirement home. Taz is way past the crazy kitten stage and would do best in a serene environment without other pets. Are you looking for someone to share your couch with you while you binge-watch TV programs, take afternoon naps in sunbeams, and have snack time together? If so, then Taz is the cat for you. Since he’s 10 years old, he qualifies for the Senior-for-Senior program. Any person 60 years or older can adopt him for free. A senior cat’s personality has already developed, so you’ll know if they’re a good fit for your family. Say hello to the stunning Taz today.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Greece PD asking for help with K9 grant voting competition

GREECE, N.Y. The Greece Police Department is asking for your help to earn funding for its K9!. The 2022 Aftermath K9 Grant will award $15,000 to the top eight agencies. This money will help to create or maintain a K9 unit, purchase safety equipment or support officer training. The winners...
GREECE, NY
macaronikid.com

Halloween in Rochester-Webster-Irondequoit!

The most beautiful weekend to close out Halloween 2022. There are many activities taking place within the City of Rochester, Webster and Irondequoit this weekend and most are free! Enjoy the spooky fun and trying to manage the candy load. Friday 10/28:. Saturday 10/29:. Central Library Fall Fest. Halloween at...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Safe in His Arms Ministries to host winter giveaway

ROCHESTER, N.Y. A local nonprofit will be doing a winter giveaway in a few weeks to prepare families for the upcoming winter weather. Safe in His Arms Ministries will be holding the giveaway Saturday, Nov. 12. You’ll be able to pick up coats, hats, gloves, and hygiene products. The...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Missing vulnerable woman: Traci Hill of Fairport

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Arc of Monroe in Fairport is asking for your help to find a missing vulnerable woman, Traci Hill. Traci lives in one of The Arc’s independent residential alternative homes, for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The Arc said that she hasn’t returned to her home in Fairport since Wednesday evening.
FAIRPORT, NY
News 8 WROC

Uniting and Healing Through Hope kicks off Thanksgiving food drive

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Uniting and Healing Through Hope of Monroe County has officially kicked off their third annual Thanksgiving Food Drive. Community and church leaders gathered Tuesday to promote the drive, which will provide food to families in need this Thanksgiving holiday. The founder of Uniting and Healing Through Hope, Clay Harris, says this […]
MONROE COUNTY, NY
Big Frog 104

Hunters Caught Illegally Baiting Deer & Bear, 1 Even Posted on Social Media

You just can't fix stupid. If you're going to hunt illegally by baiting deer and bears in New York you probably shouldn't post about it on social media. A hunter is accused of killing a mama bear while it was eating out of a neighborhood dumpster with its cubs, first with a bow and then with a shotgun after tracking it into the woods. If that wasn't bad enough, several pictures of the hunter, two friends, the bear, and the shotgun were posted on social media.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

RCSD: Teacher no longer in the classroom after 5-year-old left outside alone at School No. 39

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A boy’s teacher is no longer in the classroom after the boy was left outside after recess at a Rochester city school, the district said on Tuesday. We heard from the district spokesperson who said they continue to investigate this incident. The district tells us they are taking this very seriously and that this is still being investigated and they are looking at everything that occurred.
ROCHESTER, NY
CITY News

Simeon Banister looks to make his mark on Greater Rochester

The Rochester Area Community Foundation’s new leader is focused on equity. Few people can point to a life-defining moment that happened to them when they were 9 years old. Simeon Banister, the new head of the Rochester Area Community Foundation, is one of the few. It occurred on a day that his mother, the well-known Rochester educator Iris Banister, took...
ROCHESTER, NY
buffaloscoop.com

Handcraft your holidays at Rochester’s Christmas in the Country event

The Christmas in the Country Holiday Artisan Market returns to the Rochester Dome Arena, 2695 East Henrietta Road, Henrietta, for the ultimate holiday shopping experience from Nov. 11-13. The three-day event will feature 150 artisans and artists from across the country displaying and selling their unique handcrafted creations including gourmet food, wine and spirits, spa-quality bath and beauty products, trendsetting jewelry, hand-poured aromatic candles, stylish pottery, original wall art, woodwork, home décor and holiday gift items galore!
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

RPD: Man arrested after officers confiscated his ghost gun

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police said a man faces charges after they confiscated his ghost gun, a self-assembled firearm that often doesn’t have a serial number. RPD officers said they stopped a car on Ernst Street just on Thursday before midnight for traffic violations and found a ghost gun loaded with 5 rounds.
ROCHESTER, NY

