ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time now for our Pet of the Week. Taz is a 10-year-old cat looking for a calm retirement home. Taz is way past the crazy kitten stage and would do best in a serene environment without other pets. Are you looking for someone to share your couch with you while you binge-watch TV programs, take afternoon naps in sunbeams, and have snack time together? If so, then Taz is the cat for you. Since he’s 10 years old, he qualifies for the Senior-for-Senior program. Any person 60 years or older can adopt him for free. A senior cat’s personality has already developed, so you’ll know if they’re a good fit for your family. Say hello to the stunning Taz today.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO