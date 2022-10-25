ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

School nurses are an essential component to academic recovery in the post COVID-era

By Addie Angelov
Indiana Capital Chronicle
Indiana Capital Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44thdZ_0ilgwNHv00

Gov. Eric Holcomb’s recent report on public health in Indiana shared one major finding that impacts Indiana schools in a big way — the need for more certified school nurses across the state.

That report said school corporations in Indiana are required to employ at least one bachelor’s level registered nurse, and one registered nurse for every 750 students is recommended. There is no formal data collection mechanism to quantify the availability of school nurses; however, it is known that not all school corporations meet these standards.

Researchers and experts have long documented the important role that school nurses play as liaisons between education and public health, but the COVID-19 pandemic brought this issue front and center. Dr. Andrea Tanner, a post-doctoral School Nurse Research Fellow at Indiana University and member of Holcomb’s Public Health Commission breakout group on children and adolescents, said “we are extremely grateful that the importance of school nurses is being highlighted.”

A recent study from the CDC depicts how hard the COVID pandemic was on school nurses. Overwhelming numbers of school nurses reported PTSD, anxiety, and suicide ideation due to feeling undervalued and over worked during the pandemic.

“Students who have their health needs addressed by school nurses spend more time in school, in class, and ready to learn,” said Jolene Bracale, student health services specialist at the Indiana Department of Education. “School nurses work with families, healthcare providers, and school leaders to directly support students’ health needs.”

Schools across Indiana are also seeing the importance of school-based healthcare.

Jim Roberts, superintendent of the Bartholomew Consolidated School Corporation said, “It’s impossible to meet academic needs if basic health needs haven’t been met. We need a certified school nurse in every building. This isn’t a luxury, it’s a necessity after the COVID pandemic.”

This on-the-ground perspective about the direct link between health and academic outcomes has been validated by peer reviewed educational research done here in Indiana.

Research from Indiana-based non-profit, Paramount Health Data Project (PHDP) supports this perspective. This research found there’s a direct correlation between the number of visits to the school nurse’s office and academic achievement in math and reading . The study goes on to note the importance of utilizing school nurses as academic health partners so schools can implement academic interventions up to eight weeks earlier and more strategically, than without utilizing health data in the academic decision-making process.

Kelli Thompson, director of Health Services for Bartholomew schools, said “not all problems show up in the classroom or guidance office. School nurses are another trusted adult in the building with specialized expertise that help keep kids in classrooms learning.”

She earned the prestigious Circle of Corydon award from Gov. Holcomb for her service during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thompson’s tips for providing effective health services after the COVID-19 pandemic include:

  1. Every school needs a full time certified school nurse.
  2. Leverage electronic medical records to improve health outcomes and establish clear lines of communication between school nurses and families.
  3. School nurses are liaisons between counselors, teachers, and administrators to navigate community and public health resources.

Tanner notes that paying for school nurses is an issue that needs to be tackled — “It’s critically important to consider how school nurses are funded. School nurses take an extreme pay cut to serve schools, rather than working in a medical field.”

Currently, the Paramount Health Date Project is approved as an evidence-based best practice by the Indiana Department of Education and included in their Title IV resource guide . This means schools in Indiana can leverage PHDP as a way to sustain their school nurse via Title funds through existing IDOE and federal funds.

Many schools across the state currently engage in this process as a fiscally responsible and academically supportive way to ensure Indiana students have access to high quality health care that supports their academic achievement as they work to combat COVID learning loss.

As schools try to figure out how to sustain school nurses or grow their school-based health services once pandemic funds are finished in 2024, leveraging school nurses as a data-driven academic partner is a viable and sustainable option to meet the call of Holcomb’s recommendations.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The post School nurses are an essential component to academic recovery in the post COVID-era appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle .

Comments / 0

Related
Indiana Capital Chronicle

State law already clear on required vaccines

I love that insurance commercial where several older women are taping pictures to their “wall” — a nod to Facebook and the trope about technology and senior citizens. “That’s not how any of this works,” one woman says. That’s how I feel about the current debate on requiring the COVID-19 vaccination for school-aged children. An […] The post State law already clear on required vaccines appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Commission recommends new funding model for higher education

Legislators will consider a new approach to funding higher education based on school-specific goals rather than blanket recommendations, and they got their first look at Wednesday morning’s State Budget Committee meeting. The proposed funding model comes from the Commission for Higher Education, which the General Assembly tasked with researching a new formula to cover costs […] The post Commission recommends new funding model for higher education appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
wfyi.org

Indiana lawmakers give a preview of key education topics for upcoming legislative session

The bipartisan interim education committee released its final report on Monday, detailing recommendations for bills and topics during the upcoming legislative session. Among these changes are recommendations that would streamline certain school data, push for work-based experiences on student transcripts and integrate financial literacy into math coursework. Concerns brought up...
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana lawmakers weigh increased funding for school districts with at-risk, low-income students

In response to repeated requests from school officials and education advocates, Indiana lawmakers might be inclined to increase the amount of money the state awards to schools with at-risk and low-income student populations. The deliberations come ahead of the General Assembly’s January return to the Statehouse, when writing is set to begin on a new […] The post Indiana lawmakers weigh increased funding for school districts with at-risk, low-income students appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Competitive races in the Indiana Statehouse

Republican and Democrat strategists alike are buckling down in the final weeks before Election Day, targeting competitive races in the House Chamber with the hopes of growing their parties’ influence at the Statehouse. Similar to the Senate, Republicans identified several House Democrat seats they’ve targeted to flip but, unlike the other chamber, Democrats seem focused […] The post Competitive races in the Indiana Statehouse appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
WOWO News

McCormick Ponders 2024 Run For Indiana Governor

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana’s Former Superintendent of Public Instruction is pondering a potential run for Governor in 2024. Jennifer McCormick was in Fort Wayne Wednesday afternoon as questions swirl over a potential run for governor. During her address, McCormick talked with our partners in news at 21Alive about a number of issues including education, reproductive health care and the economy.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Task force recommends state cash, bad landlord crackdown, to ease housing crisis

An interim study committee examining solutions to Indiana’s housing crisis on Thursday approved a lengthy list of recommendations for future legislation — including state funding for housing-related infrastructure and a vague pledge to hold accountable negligent landlords peddling “substandard” housing. There are 16 early-stage ideas on the draft list. But despite their broad strokes and […] The post Task force recommends state cash, bad landlord crackdown, to ease housing crisis appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

Housing remains a top problem for Indiana families

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana advocates say housing remains Hoosiers' top unmet need. Families are facing ongoing economic disruptions and increased costs. The "Hoosier Housing Needs Coalition released its 2023 policy priorities. The organization is calling on policymakers to protect and expand affordable, safe housing options. The coalition wants...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Indiana doctor says RSV can be fatal in adults

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The number of infant RSV cases in the U.S. is both staggering and worrisome. To make matters worse, there are no treatments. But it’s not just babies catching the virus. In a strange turn of events, the nation is seeing an increase in cases of adults coming down with RSV. News 8 spoke with Dr. John Christenson, associate medical director of infection prevention at Riley Children’s Health, who explains why.
INDIANA STATE
abc57.com

Food Bank of Northern Indiana distribution sites November 2022

4 p.m. – 6 p.m. ET *While supplies last. WHERE: Liberty Elementary School, 600 Pregel Drive, Mishawaka, IN 46545. *This distribution is sponsored by The City of Mishawaka and will serve 300 households. Thursday, November 3, 2022 – LaPorte County – Produce Distribution. 11a.m. – 1 p.m....
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana Democrats make promises for women’s rights during their statewide tour

The Indiana Democratic Party launched its “Contract With Women” statewide tour Oct. 17. They will be making over a dozen stops across the state until Oct. 28 an effort to draw in politicians to sign a pledge with women which includes seven promises that aim to restore and improve women’s healthcare and workplace protections.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Morales and Wells go head-to-head in sprint for Secretary of State seat

The race for Indiana Secretary of State has taken on new importance this year — the first chance Hoosiers will have to select a new chief elections officer since former President Donald Trump undertook a well-documented effort to overturn the result of the 2020 elections. Republicans usually cruise to an easy victory in the race […] The post Morales and Wells go head-to-head in sprint for Secretary of State seat appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
103GBF

Did You Know Indiana is the Only State With a Bat Named After it?

The Indiana bat calls the Hoosier state home, but they need our help as they are endangered. Here is how you can help the Indiana bat out. Bats come in all different shapes and sizes and can be found all over the world. Chances are if you've ever taken a stroll through the Halloween section, you've seen some decor based on these spooky little dudes. Our winged friends may be well known in horror movies and Halloween decor (and for that one incident with Ozzy Osbourne IYKYK), but did you know bats are actually good for the environment since they are nocturnal pollinators?
INDIANA STATE
WBKR

Indiana Café Receives Surprise Gift from Eric Church

Like millions of other people around the world, the owners of R'z Cafe and Catering Company in Ft. Branch are self-proclaimed, "HUGE" fans of Eric Church. So, imagine their surprise when "The Chief" took the time to send them a few pieces of his branded merchandise to thank them for their support.
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

Indiana receives federal funding for 13 electric school buses

WASHINGTON (WANE) — Five Indiana school districts received federal funding Wednesday through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 for 13 electric school buses. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced the school district recipients as part of the first round of funding from its Clean School Bus Program, which is a 5-year program that will provide $5 billion in funding.
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Here’s where Indiana ranks in 2022’s Safest States report

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — How safe are you? Although some states are arguably more safe than others, WalletHub puts the argument to rest in their new report that ranks all fifty states based on safety. How does the Hoosier State rank? Indiana ranks higher than the average across the country, but not that much higher. […]
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indianapolis, IN
379
Followers
317
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

The Indiana Capital Chronicle is an independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to giving Hoosiers a comprehensive look inside state government, policy and elections. More importantly, we will show how actions at the state level impact your everyday lives. Over the years the number of journalists covering state news has dwindled and The Capital Chronicle will bring more eyes to the process. In addition to daily coverage, we will keep digging for more in-depth scrutiny on important topics. Our staff has decades of experience covering the Indiana Statehouse and we are not afraid to take decision-makers to task. While the state capitol is in Indianapolis, we will also include perspective from outside central Indiana. The Indiana Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. It is free of advertising and free to readers.

 https://indianacapitalchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy