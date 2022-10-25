School nurses are an essential component to academic recovery in the post COVID-era

Gov. Eric Holcomb’s recent report on public health in Indiana shared one major finding that impacts Indiana schools in a big way — the need for more certified school nurses across the state.

That report said school corporations in Indiana are required to employ at least one bachelor’s level registered nurse, and one registered nurse for every 750 students is recommended. There is no formal data collection mechanism to quantify the availability of school nurses; however, it is known that not all school corporations meet these standards.

Researchers and experts have long documented the important role that school nurses play as liaisons between education and public health, but the COVID-19 pandemic brought this issue front and center. Dr. Andrea Tanner, a post-doctoral School Nurse Research Fellow at Indiana University and member of Holcomb’s Public Health Commission breakout group on children and adolescents, said “we are extremely grateful that the importance of school nurses is being highlighted.”

A recent study from the CDC depicts how hard the COVID pandemic was on school nurses. Overwhelming numbers of school nurses reported PTSD, anxiety, and suicide ideation due to feeling undervalued and over worked during the pandemic.

“Students who have their health needs addressed by school nurses spend more time in school, in class, and ready to learn,” said Jolene Bracale, student health services specialist at the Indiana Department of Education. “School nurses work with families, healthcare providers, and school leaders to directly support students’ health needs.”

Schools across Indiana are also seeing the importance of school-based healthcare.

Jim Roberts, superintendent of the Bartholomew Consolidated School Corporation said, “It’s impossible to meet academic needs if basic health needs haven’t been met. We need a certified school nurse in every building. This isn’t a luxury, it’s a necessity after the COVID pandemic.”

This on-the-ground perspective about the direct link between health and academic outcomes has been validated by peer reviewed educational research done here in Indiana.

Research from Indiana-based non-profit, Paramount Health Data Project (PHDP) supports this perspective. This research found there’s a direct correlation between the number of visits to the school nurse’s office and academic achievement in math and reading . The study goes on to note the importance of utilizing school nurses as academic health partners so schools can implement academic interventions up to eight weeks earlier and more strategically, than without utilizing health data in the academic decision-making process.

Kelli Thompson, director of Health Services for Bartholomew schools, said “not all problems show up in the classroom or guidance office. School nurses are another trusted adult in the building with specialized expertise that help keep kids in classrooms learning.”

She earned the prestigious Circle of Corydon award from Gov. Holcomb for her service during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thompson’s tips for providing effective health services after the COVID-19 pandemic include:

Every school needs a full time certified school nurse. Leverage electronic medical records to improve health outcomes and establish clear lines of communication between school nurses and families. School nurses are liaisons between counselors, teachers, and administrators to navigate community and public health resources.

Tanner notes that paying for school nurses is an issue that needs to be tackled — “It’s critically important to consider how school nurses are funded. School nurses take an extreme pay cut to serve schools, rather than working in a medical field.”

Currently, the Paramount Health Date Project is approved as an evidence-based best practice by the Indiana Department of Education and included in their Title IV resource guide . This means schools in Indiana can leverage PHDP as a way to sustain their school nurse via Title funds through existing IDOE and federal funds.

Many schools across the state currently engage in this process as a fiscally responsible and academically supportive way to ensure Indiana students have access to high quality health care that supports their academic achievement as they work to combat COVID learning loss.

As schools try to figure out how to sustain school nurses or grow their school-based health services once pandemic funds are finished in 2024, leveraging school nurses as a data-driven academic partner is a viable and sustainable option to meet the call of Holcomb’s recommendations.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The post School nurses are an essential component to academic recovery in the post COVID-era appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle .