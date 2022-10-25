ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donaldsonville, LA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFB

Man wanted for burglary, other charges turns himself in

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the Baton Rouge Police Department say a man who was wanted on multiple charges turned himself in. Jyvontai Robertson,19, was wanted for simple burglary, theft of a firearm and illegal possession of stolen firearms. Authorities report Robertson turned himself in to BRPD detectives...
BATON ROUGE, LA
an17.com

Two arrested in connection with string of business burglaries

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office Chief Jimmy Travis announces the arrest of Alvin Roy Phillips and Earl Duncan, Jr after a string of Dollar General burglaries were reported during the month of October. During the course of the investigations, detectives were able to positively identify the primary suspect as 50-year-old Alvin...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Duo pleads guilty after leaving children in ‘deplorable’ conditions

ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — An duo previously accused of leaving children in “deplorable” conditions pled guilty to cruelty to juveniles. Delanea Settlemyre, 24, of Indiana and Megan Crawley, 30, of Napoleonville was arrested in July after a protective order investigation by deputies led them to find several children living in “unsuitable” conditions, according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said the children were not in good condition. The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) was called to investigate.
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Zachary theft suspects sought by detectives

ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) — Zachary detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying several theft suspects. The Zachary Police Department shared the images of three individuals accused of theft. No further details were shared. Anyone with information is urged to call detectives at 225-964-2004.
ZACHARY, LA
WDSU

Larose girl dead, boy in hospital after suspected overdose

LAROSE, La. — The Lafourche Parish sheriff is searching for a Larose man who they say is a suspected drug dealer linked to two overdoses. According to the sheriff, Thursday morning a 15-year-old girl was found dead and a 16-year-old boy was hospitalized. Detectives took Blayne Terrebonne, 18, of...
LAROSE, LA
WAFB

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for burglary, other charges

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - BRPD is searching for a man wanted on multiple charges, officials say. Jyvontai Robertson,19, is wanted for simple burglary, theft of a firearm and illegal possession of stolen firearms. Robertson is 6′0″ tall, weighs 189 lbs., has black hair and black eyes, according to detectives....
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Erwinville man arrested on hunting and firearm violations

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A tip led to the Wednesday arrest of a man accused of hunting and firearm violations in West Baton Rouge Parish. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) said a tip about a convicted felon possessing a firearm while hunting led agents to investigate 20-year-old Hunter Varnado of Erwinville.
ERWINVILLE, LA
WWL-TV

Two dead after a pair of New Orleans East shootings

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a pair of homicides in New Orleans that occurred late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Officials with the department say a woman was shot in the 4700 block of Francisco Verrette Drive just after 9 p.m. Wednesday. The woman was taken to the hospital privately, where she later died. Investigators later determined and confirmed that she had been the victim in this shooting.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Man arrested in shooting of 8-year-old girl, Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office says

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a man Wednesday who they say shot up a car, injuring an eight-year-old girl. Deputies say two separate shootings occurred on the 25000 block of Pardue Road in Springfield. The first, which happened on May 9, left no injuries. The other, on May 12, involved several shots fired at a car, which had an 8-year-old child inside.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Armed robber leads authorities on chase, crashes into home

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — The Gonzales Police Department arrested an 18-year-old suspect connected to an armed robbery on Wednesday afternoon. According to GPD, two victims were approached around 2 p.m. at a local shopping center by an armed black male, demanding their vehicle. The victims complied, and they were able to contact authorities.
GONZALES, LA
WAFB

WAFB

29K+
Followers
18K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy