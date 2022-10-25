ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Thousands without power in Oklahoma

By FOX23.com News Staff
 3 days ago
Thousands are without power in Oklahoma Tuesday.

The Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) outage map indicates more than 800 PSO customers are without power in the state, as of 11 a.m. The Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company outage map indicates they have more than 3,000 customers without power.

More than 300 customers are without power near East 41st Street and South Memorial Drive in Tulsa. More than 100 customers are without power near East 61st Street and Memorial.

Justus-Tiawah Public Schools in Rogers County are closed Tuesday due to power outages. The school district said online that due to power outages at both campuses, and no timeline for when it will be back on, there will be no school Tuesday.

Jerry Barton
3d ago

Aren't you glad that every vehicle , bus, plane, Truck, equipment and more don't run on electricity .

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Crash has road shut down in west Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A vehicle crash has both lanes of a west Tulsa road blocked Thursday afternoon. First responders are at the crash on West 71st Street South near South Elwood Avenue. Both eastbound and westbound lanes of 71st are closed from Elwood to Riverside Parkway, which includes the...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Power restored to most of Green Country

Power has been restored to much of Oklahoma, after thousands were without Tuesday morning across the state. The Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) outage map indicates more than 100 PSO customers are still without power in the state, as 1 p.m. The Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company outage map indicates they have more than 500 customers without power.
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Crash claims one fatality in west Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A vehicle crash has both lanes of a west Tulsa road blocked Thursday afternoon. First responders were working the crash on West 71st Street South near South Elwood Avenue. Both eastbound and westbound lanes of 71st are closed from Elwood to Riverside Parkway, which includes the...
TULSA, OK
abandonedway.com

Abandoned I-44 Will Rogers Turnpike in Oklahoma

I-44 Will Rogers Turnpike is an abandoned toll road in the northeast portion of the U.S. state of Oklahoma. The Will Rogers Turnpike opened to traffic on June 28, 1957. It was designated as I-44 in 1958. It is named for Will Rogers “Oklahoma’s Favorite Son”. The 1.5 mile / 2.4 kilometer stretch was abandoned after I-44 was rerouted further east to meet up with the new Creek Turnpike back in 2002.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

How much rain fell during the recent storms in Oklahoma?

Oklahomans saw a steady amount of rain Monday and Tuesday as storms moved through the state. The Mesonet two-day rainfall accumulation shows that some areas received as much as 4 inches of rain, while the Oklahoma City metro saw around 2 inches. Below is a range of rainfall totals for various regions in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Police investigate after body found in downtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Police are investigating after a body was found in downtown Tulsa near Boston and the I-244 overpass Wednesday afternoon. The Tulsa Police Department’s Homicide Division is at the scene investigating. The Medical Examiner will determine if this was a homicide or if there is another cause of death.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Police involved in standoff in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police officers are involved in a standoff in an east Tulsa neighborhood Wednesday evening. At least 13 Tulsa Police units are at a house near 21st and Garnett. This is a developing story. FOX23 has a crew on the scene. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
TULSA, OK
addictedtovacation.com

12 Awesome RV Parks Near Grand Lake Oklahoma

If you’re looking for a great place to camp and relax, you should consider an RV park near Grand Lake, Oklahoma. There are plenty of different options, so you’re sure to find one perfect for your needs. Whether you’re looking for a place to camp with your family or you’re just looking for a great place to get away from it all, an RV park near Grand Lake, Oklahoma, is the perfect choice for you.
GRAND LAKE, CO
KOCO

Plant-based food makers call Oklahoma law unconstitutional, files lawsuit

OKLAHOMA CITY — The people who make plant-based foods have beef with Oklahoma. In 2020, Oklahoma passed a law that kept plant-based foods from being labeled as things like "beef," "pork," "hot dogs," "sausages" or "bacon." But companies that make those foods say they're clear about what their products are and claim the law is unfair and unconstitutional.
OKLAHOMA STATE
