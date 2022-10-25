Thousands without power in Oklahoma

Thousands are without power in Oklahoma Tuesday.

The Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) outage map indicates more than 800 PSO customers are without power in the state, as of 11 a.m. The Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company outage map indicates they have more than 3,000 customers without power.

More than 300 customers are without power near East 41st Street and South Memorial Drive in Tulsa. More than 100 customers are without power near East 61st Street and Memorial.

Justus-Tiawah Public Schools in Rogers County are closed Tuesday due to power outages. The school district said online that due to power outages at both campuses, and no timeline for when it will be back on, there will be no school Tuesday.

