Multi-Million Dollar Meat Theft Ring Hits MN
(Minneapolis, MN) — Minnesota is one of six states hit by a multi-million dollar theft ring targeting frozen meat. An investigation by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security revealed 45 instances in which thieves stole semi-trailer loads of meat from beef and pork packaging plants in Minnesota, North Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. Three suspects were arrested in Florida last week. Investigators say the arrests are part of a larger organized crime enterprise based in Miami.
Ventura Endorses Walz In Race For Governor
(St. Paul, MN) — Former Governor Jesse Ventura is throwing his support behind the re-election campaign of DFL Governor Tim Walz. Ventura released a video yesterday citing Walz’s COVID-19 protections and strong leadership as reasons for his endorsement. The state Republican Party chairman said he was “appalled” that Walz celebrated the endorsement from a “discredited conspiracy theorist.” Ventura won the governor’s seat in 1998 as a Reform Party candidate and now calls himself “an independent statesman.”
Analysts say significant Republican gains in Minnesota looking more likely
Analysts say chances are increasing for Democrats to take a beating in Minnesota’s November elections, now under two weeks away. National polls indicate an average 1.2-percent “red” shift in the past month, with two of the best pollsters putting it at a fast four points. Minnesota D-F-L Party Chairman Ken Martin says about that:
Turkey Prices Going Up For Thanksgiving
The price of a Thanksgiving turkey will be higher for Minnesota families this year. U-S-D-A reports the cost of an eight- to 16-pound bird is up more than 70 percent. John Zimmerman of Northfield is secretary-treasurer of the National Turkey Federation:. “There’s all sorts of reasons out there COVID, supply...
New data: 56 percent of MN hospitals operating in red during first half of 2022
Job vacancies in Minnesota hospitals have more than tripled this year, forcing them to hire high-cost temporary help — and putting 56 percent of Minnesota hospitals’ and health care systems’ finances into the red in the first half of 2022 — reports the Minnesota Hospital Association. President and CEO, Doctor Rahul Koranne:
Walz, Jensen square off in final debate in governor’s race today
Governor Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen face off in their third and final debate today (Fri) at noon (on MPR). Carleton College analyst Steven Schier says Walz needs to reassure people about the state’s direction and restore confidence in his leadership:. “But he will also be trying...
Unsolved Mysteries Features Missing MN College Student
The popular Netflix series Unsolved Mysteries has a new episode out featuring the disappearance of a Minnesota college student:. On November 9th it will be 20 years since Josh Guimond went missing on the campus of St. John’s University in Collegeville. Josh left a friend’s party at 11:45 pm but never made his three-minute walk back to his dorm. Originally from Maple Lake, Guimond was a junior at St. John’s University when he disappeared. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Stearns County Sheriff’s Department.
Graduation Ceremony for 35 New Minnesota State Troopers
The Minnesota State Patrol is welcoming 35 new state troopers. Colonel Matt Langer spoke at the cadet graduation ceremony:. “I want to be the first present officially the 65th Graduating Class of the Minnesota State Patrol Training Academy.”. Brianna Cline of St. Clair was honored with the State Patrol’s Chief’s...
Fourth Feeding Our Future Fraud Case Defendant Pleads Guilty
(St. Paul, MN) — A fourth defendant in a massive federal nutrition program fraud scheme is pleading guilty. Abdul Abubakar changed his plea in federal court yesterday, admitting to his role in the Feeding Our Future fraud case. Abubakar pled guilty to fabricating paperwork claiming to serve over a million meals to thousands of needy St. Paul kids. Prosecutors call the scheme the largest pandemic-related fraud case in the nation.
