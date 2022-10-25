The popular Netflix series Unsolved Mysteries has a new episode out featuring the disappearance of a Minnesota college student:. On November 9th it will be 20 years since Josh Guimond went missing on the campus of St. John’s University in Collegeville. Josh left a friend’s party at 11:45 pm but never made his three-minute walk back to his dorm. Originally from Maple Lake, Guimond was a junior at St. John’s University when he disappeared. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Stearns County Sheriff’s Department.

