Visit Wisconsin's Largest Antique StoreTravel MavenColumbus, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State defeats Wisconsin 3-1 in home openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State opens Big Ten play against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, WI
nbc15.com
Another warm weekend on tap
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’re starting off Friday with some cloudy skies, but temperatures are warmer than yesterday morning. Skies will continue to clear through the rest of the day and highs will warm to the upper 50s. Generally, our very quiet weather patterns continue through the weekend and into next week.
nbc15.com
More rain moves in tonight
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Our second round of rain will be arriving this evening, pushing in from the west along a cold front. This is the more promising rain chance compared to what we saw last night. Showers are expected to be more widespread and no thunderstorm activity is expected.
nbc15.com
4 can’t-miss events this month in Janesville!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Whether you enjoy shopping, theater, sports or music — Janesville has you covered. Janesville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Christine Rebout sat down with NBC15 on Thursday to talk about four events coming up in November. Highlights include: Shop the Rock Holiday Edition...
nbc15.com
Section of E. Washington Ave. reopens as construction season ends
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As construction season winds down in Wisconsin, drivers on one downtown artery will be getting a little relief. The outbound lanes of E. Washington Ave. are back open between S. Franklin St. and S. Blair St. In its statement announcing the reopening, City of Madison Engineering...
nbc15.com
Memorial forest sells trees over tombstones near Rockford
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In a changing landscape for the end-of-life industry, a “memorial forest” offers customers a protected piece of land as a final resting place. Now, more than half of Americans choose to be cremated. The National Funeral Directors Association (NFDA) says cremations surpassed conventional burials in popularity 5 years ago. In Wisconsin, the demand is expected to rise even more in the years ahead, up to 71 percent.
nbc15.com
RSV cases in Madison continue to rise
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The number of respiratory syncytial virus cases in the Madison area continues to rise. UW Health Kids said they’ve had 350 positive RSV cases so far this month which is three times higher than the amount of cases they had at this point in October last year.
nbc15.com
NBC15 Pet of the Week: Meet Sage & September!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The two kittens chosen for this week’s NBC15 Pet of the Week represent the dozens of kittens available now in Green County. Sisters Sage and September are ready to find their fur-ever home!. These sweet girls are already the best of friends and love to...
nomadlawyer.org
Janesville: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Janesville, Wisconsin
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Janesville Wisconsin. There are many things to do in Janesville, Wisconsin. The town is dedicated to preserving its historic buildings. About 20% of its buildings are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The city is also committed to culture and the arts.
nbc15.com
Vehicle crashes into Sun Prairie restaurant
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - One driver was taken to the hospital as a precaution after a vehicle crashed into the side of a Sun Prairie restaurant late Wednesday morning, the city’s fire department reported. According to Sun Prairie Fire and Rescue Company, emergency crews responded to the business,...
7 displaced in Portage fire
PORTAGE, Wis. — A fire at a home on Portage’s north side Wednesday night displaced a family of seven people, the city’s fire department said. The fire broke out shortly before 11:10 p.m. in the 2500 block of New Pinery Road. The Portage Fire Department said firefighters saw flames coming from a front window and smoke around the home when...
nbc15.com
Shania Twain coming to Madison next year
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Country music lovers, get out those wallets. Shania Twain is coming to town. The country music superstar revealed Friday that her Queen of Me Tour will roll into Madison next year. Twain will be playing at the Kohl Center on May 16, 2023, promoters said. Tickets...
Orpheum sign gets fresh lightbulbs, paintjob
MADISON, Wis. — One of downtown Madison’s most iconic symbols got a touch-up Thursday, ensuring its lights will shine bright for years to come. Using a crane, workers replaced roughly 1,800 light bulbs and put a fresh coat of paint on the 55-foot-tall sign outside of the Orpheum Theater. Designed by Sign Art Studio in Mount Horeb, the sign went...
nbc15.com
DOC agents prepare for Halloween home visits
Plea hearing scheduled for suspect in 2008 killing of UW-Madison student. A plea hearing has been scheduled for this week for the man charged with allegedly killing a University of Wisconsin- Madison student in 2008. Updated: 12 minutes ago. |. The Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry says the number of...
CBS 58
Wisconsin announces 2023 schedule, limited season tickets on sale
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Big Ten officially announced the 2023 football schedule on Wednesday, Oct. 26. With the schedule now set, Badger fans can purchase new season tickets. Limited lower bowl seating is available for next season. Wisconsin will play seven games at Camp Randall Stadium, including the season...
nbc15.com
MPD searching for motorcyclists
Manny Wilke first tried out for Young Bucks dance team at the age of 7. He didn't make the team them, but since then his mom Tiffany says it's been on his radar. This September that dream became reality. A Season of Art: Celebrating the work of Bob Hanneman. Updated:...
agupdate.com
Pine Lake Creaker haunts camp
WESTFIELD, Wis. – It was a crisp, moonlit night about this time of year. I remember it well because it was my first visit to Pine Lake Camp – and it was the week before Jo and I were married. I was counseling in Birchwood 3 with a...
nbc15.com
UW-Madison announces Charlie Berens as winter commencement speaker
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - “Holy smokes!” UW-Madison announced Charlie Berens as their winter commencement speaker Wednesday afternoon. Berens, a UW-Madison alum, is a New York Times best-selling author, an Emmy-winning journalist, a popular podcast host and the creator of the “Manitowoc Minute.”. Berens earned a bachelor’s degree...
nbc15.com
Halloween spending predicted to be record-high
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Whether its dressing up or picking out a sweet treat, more people are expected to take part in Halloween-related activities this year. According to the National Retail Federation, 69% of consumers are planning to celebrate the holiday this year. Because of the spike in participation, total...
Driver crashes into Sun Prairie building, minor damage reported
Officials in Sun Prairie say minimal damage was left behind when a vehicle crashed into a building on Prairie Lakes Dr. earlier this week.
earnthenecklace.com
Chris Reece Leaving WISC-TV: Where Is the Wisconsin Meteorologist Going?
Chris Reece has been responsible for the weather updates in Madison for almost five years. Now he’s leaving the city for a new opportunity. Chris Reece announced he is leaving WISC-TV in November 2022. News 3 Now viewers want to know where the meteorologist is going next. They especially want to know if they will see him on broadcast news again. Find out what Chris Reece said about leaving WISC-TV here.
