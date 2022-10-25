Read full article on original website
Tickets for MU-Memphis 2023 game in St. Louis on sale
Missouri athletics announced Friday that tickets for the Tigers' 2023 game in St. Louis with Memphis are now on sale. The meeting between the two programs was moved to The Dome at America's Center earlier this month. Tickets are priced between $20 and $100 with orders set between now and...
DNA for a family tree links Columbia man to 38-year-old crime
A former Columbia resident who now lives in North Carolina was arrested Thursday in his Mooresville home after his DNA was liked to a rape kit from a cold case from 1984. The Columbia Police Department said at a news conference that James Fredrick Wilson was arrested after a Washington genealogical archaeologist identified his DNA from a family tree the genealogical archaeologist was creating for a client.
Susan D. Kempf Dec. 11, 1958 — Oct. 22, 2022
Susan Denise Kempf of Fayette, MO passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022 after a long illness. Susan was born in Ames, IA to parents Clare and Sophie (Prine) Jensen. She graduated from Hickman High School and worked at Aardvarkx in Columbia before buying the business in the 90’s with her husband, Gene Kempf. Susan and Gene were married in 1990, they spent many years traveling and riding their Harley’s.
'Tiger Kickoff Show': Mayor's Cup preview episode
KOMU 8 Sports' Chase Matteson hosts the 14th episode of the "Tiger Kickoff Show" with the Missourian's MU football beat writers, Kyle Pinnell, Kenny Van Doren and Jack Soble. The writers preview Missouri's match up against South Carolina. It's the Mayor's Cup as the Tigers head to the other Columbia and try to keep the cup with the win. The guys talk about the Gamecocks' key players and their recent success under Shane Beamer. During the latter of the show, Chase shares some fun facts he dug up comparing the two Columbias, and Columbia Missouri's new Mayor Barbara Buffaloe defending the cup. They also preview the Tiger Kickoff features as Kenny talked about transfers playing a role for the Tiger defense and Jack shared a preview of his feature about KAD. The show is directed by Travis McMillen. Chase Matteson, KOMU 8 Sports Reporter.
MU receiver Houston elevated to questionable against South Carolina
After missing the first seven games of the season with an undisclosed injury, MU wide receiver Demariyon Houston is now listed as questionable heading into the Tigers’ game against South Carolina. Houston transferred to Missouri from Hutchinson Community College this past offseason. Before that, he spent two seasons on Nebraska’s roster.
Death notices for Oct. 27, 2022
Billie Holcombe Henry, 93, of Columbia died Oct. 25, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory. Ravid D. Smith, 52, of Columbia died Oct. 23, 2022. Arrangements are pending.
Missouri's Schrader to receive 'lion's share' of carries
When running back Cody Schrader showed up on campus in January, Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz didn’t think he would be a significant acquisition. He was a 5-foot-9, 214-pound running back who spent the past three seasons dominating at Division-II Truman State. It was a nice story: A running back...
How MU's Abrams-Draine became a dominant cornerback
About a week before Missouri’s first game of the 2021 season, then-sophomore cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine was told to take the field with Missouri’s starting defense. Humble by nature, Abrams-Draine was surprised. He’d been putting in the work since permanently switching from receiver to cornerback the previous November. He had been the first one at practice and the last one to leave to get caught up on the fundamentals of playing cornerback, but he felt like his technique wasn’t there yet.
Columbia Values Diversity Award nominations now open
Nominations for the 30th annual Columbia Values Diversity Awards are open now until the end of November. Since beginning in 1998, these awards recognize community members who showcase the values and teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Recipients strive to better social ills in the community through peacemaking and nonviolence, according to a city of Columbia news release.
Mobile pantry brings food from Columbia across the state
An hour before the mobile food pantry was set to begin, Shirley Besche parked her Jeep behind another car, beginning a line that would wind through the sprawling gravel lot behind the Jefferson City Knights of Columbus, all waiting to get a box of food. Besche said she is raising...
City Council leadership needed to prevent homeless shelter disaster
Fred Parry’s “Good Intentions, Poor Planning” commentary in the current issue of Inside Columbia magazine was sure to stir a reaction from homeless activists. Indeed it did. I share the group of advocates' conclusion that rather than fear those needing services, Columbia should aspire to earn a reputation for helping those less fortunate. Accountable and effective local governance can ensure that happens.
Treasurer hopefuls focus on steadying county
The candidates competing for Boone County treasurer have a common goal in mind for a seat that has seen seven officers in 11 years: stability. Dustin Stanton, 30, the most recent arrival to the seat, was appointed to the position in April after previous Treasurer Tom Darrough took an opportunity to work with a nonprofit. Stanton has emphasized his standing as current treasurer in reference to Boone County departments’ frequent changes in leadership.
Transfer toughness: Norwood, Coleman find success with Tigers
Recruited heavily by Missouri out of high school, Dreyden Norwood opted for a different Southeastern Conference program: Texas A&M. But after one season with the Aggies, the cornerback entered the transfer portal Dec. 13. Norwood played in just two games, against Prairie View A&M and LSU, holding true to a...
Spooky events abound in mid-Missouri
Halloween is just a few days away. Here are some events happening over the weekend and on Monday in Boone County.
Families visit with dead astronomers at Haunted Observatory
Children and parents talked to famous dead astronomers Wednesday night at the annual Haunted Observatory event at Laws Observatory, located at the top floor of the MU Physics Building. Graduate students, dressed as well-known astronomers, shared fun facts and candy with children, who were invited to wear their Halloween costumes.
William "Billy" Jesse Baker Jan. 20, 1959 — Oct. 24, 2022
William “Billy” Jesse Baker, 63 of Hallsville, passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022 at his home. A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at The Fraternal Order of Eagles in Boonville.
The value of diversity
Take hair. If you want to understand the immense value of diversity in higher education, that’s not a bad place to start. For many years, I’ve taught a class in feature writing at George Washington University, and some of the best stories I’ve received focused on the role of women’s hair in the Black community. One student wrote about salons, run by female entrepreneurs, where clients could gather and gossip and support each other. Another wrote about generational tensions between older women who favored artificially straightened hair and their daughters, who proudly displayed their natural curl patterns.
MU soccer enters regular-season finale needing win
After 16 games over three months, Missouri soccer closes its regular season at 6 p.m. Thursday on the road against South Carolina. Missouri (5-7-4, 2-4-3 Southeastern Conference) enters Columbia, South Carolina, on the heels of consecutive 1-1 draws against Kentucky and Texas A&M.
Battle set for rematch with Capital City in win-or-go-home game
On Sept. 2, Capital City paid a visit to Battle for a Central Missouri Activities Conference matchup. The Cavaliers, who had not previously beaten Battle, won the tightly contested matchup 41-32. The Spartans (2-7) get another shot at Capital City on Friday. This time, they will meet up in Jefferson...
Parson discusses plans to help Wooldridge community
Gov. Mike Parson spoke to a crowd in Wooldridge on Wednesday in front of the church, one of the last standing buildings after the wildfire swept through the town Saturday. The church was surrounded by debris leftover from the “massive fire,” Parson said. He was joined by 4th...
