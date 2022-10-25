Read full article on original website
Hobbs Burglary Gets Political - Kari Lake Says She Can't Believe Hobbs Blames HerMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Bob's Burgers Pop-Up Slinging Burgers For Limited TimeGreyson FMesa, AZ
Expect Closures This Weekend Around Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix on Highway I-10Mark HakePhoenix, AZ
Office of Gubernatorial Candidate Burglarized Right Before ElectionsNews Breaking LIVEPhoenix, AZ
New Cuban Themed Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Related
12news.com
Phoenix residents frustrated with delay in bulk trash pickup
PHOENIX — Some Phoenix residents are dealing with some trash trouble -- there have been delays with bulk trash pickup across the city and some are frustrated with the piling trash. From chairs to stacks of branches, you don't have to go far to find heaps of debris in...
Phoenix water sends usage reports to residents
Starting this month, Phoenix Water Services Dept. will begin mailing reports to customers who live in single-family homes.
East Valley Tribune
Council approves land sale for SE Mesa railway
Mesa City Council last week approved the sale of 5 acres of city-owned land for $1.78 million to Union Pacific Railroad to make way for a planned 6-mile spur railway through the Pecos Road manufacturing corridor. The Pecos Industrial Rail Access and Train Extension (PIRATE) project would run east from...
KTAR.com
Look out: 4 metro Phoenix freeways to have closures this weekend
PHOENIX — It’ll be a busy weekend on metro Phoenix freeways with four closures, according to state transportation officials. Near Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, eastbound Interstate 10 will be closed from the State Route 51 “mini-stack” interchange to U.S. 60 from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for Broadway Curve Improvement Project work.
KTAR.com
Tempe intersection gets artistic makeover in effort to increase safety
PHOENIX — A Tempe intersection has a new look that the city hopes increases safety and curb appeal. The intersection at Seventh Street and Forest Avenue was recently outfitted with asphalt art that visually creates a curb extension, narrows the roadway and shortens the crosswalk distance for pedestrians. “This...
Judge hears arguments over conditions in 'The Zone,' Phoenix's largest homeless encampment
PHOENIX — Human waste, trash, increased violence and vandalism. These were the top concerns witnesses testified to in court Thursday as a judge heard arguments in a lawsuit over conditions in Phoenix's largest homeless encampment. As of this week, nearly 1,000 people are sleeping on the streets in an...
AZFamily
Construction worker safe after morning rescue at West Valley construction site
NEAR GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is lucky to be alive after becoming trapped inside a forklift cab at a West Valley construction site Thursday morning. Initial reports came in around 9:30 a.m. a.m. near El Mirage Road and Glendale Avenue. Video from the scene showed firefighters and rescue teams from Rural Metro working on rescuing after a man was digging in a trench when a wall collapsed, filling the forklift cab with dirt. Fire officials say crews moved a large excavator in and started digging to free the worker The man was rescued and was not hurt. It’s not clear what project was being worked on.
AZFamily
Health inspectors find roaches crawling around bags of rice at Phoenix restaurant
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Hazardous trash is causing Gilbert's garbage trucks to catch fire. Here's what you should not be throwing away
GILBERT, Ariz. — It’s stuff that you might not think twice about throwing away that the Town of Gilbert says is leading to garbage truck fires. Four garbage trucks in Gilbert have caught fire so far this year and the town is now asking people to double check what’s getting thrown away in their bins to help keep it from happening again.
KTAR.com
County animal shelter in Mesa to temporarily close over distemper fears
PHOENIX — An animal shelter in the East Valley will shut down this weekend until further notice amid a potential disease outbreak in the facility. The Maricopa County Animal Care and Control shelter located near Rio Salado Parkway and the Loop 101 Pima Freeway in Mesa had nine dogs test positive for distemper in the last week and others display symptoms of illness, Kim Powell, a spokesperson for the shelter, told KTAR News 92.3 FM.
Peoria approves plans to turn aging buildings into new retail corridor
Peoria has approved a new development agreement and is committed to spending up to $1.5 million for public infrastructure improvements for its historic Old Town area in the southern part of the city.
KTAR.com
Crash closes eastbound I-10 at 67th Avenue in Phoenix for second straight morning
PHOENIX – A crash closed eastbound Interstate 10 in Phoenix during Friday’s morning rush, state transportation officials said. The wreck shut down lanes near 67th Avenue around 6 a.m. until 7:40 a.m., the Arizona Department of Transportation said. ABC15 reported the crash was fatal. Drivers were directed off...
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Industrial, apartment complexes proposed here
Separate and unrelated rezoning requests submitted to the Phoenix Planning Department recently would bring three massive light-industrial buildings and a six-building, 417-unit apartment complex on the eastern edge of Ahwatukee. Bordered by S. 50th Street, I-10, Chandler Boulevard and Ray Road, the projects are just beginning with the city approval...
AZFamily
Roaches crawling on bags of rice among health code violations at Phoenix area restaurants
Three former Mesa officers off the job after being accused of sexual misconduct. The Mesa Police Department’s Professional Standards Unit investigated all three cases, determining the officers should be terminated. Popular Mexican restaurant, Hawaiian BBQ places cited for health violations in Phoenix area. Updated: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:33...
KTAR.com
Construction begins for food innovation center at former Phoenix landfill
A massive development is bringing new life to a part of south Phoenix that was a former landfill. It’s called Arizona Fresh: Agri-Food Innovation Center. The 140-acre development will be built at the former Del Rio landfill site just south of the Salt River. It’s along Elmwood Street between 7th and 16th streets.
Arizona's winters expected to get wetter thanks to climate change, research shows
PHOENIX — Monsoon marks when the Sonoran Desert turns from dry and dusty to wet and windy. However, it's not the season that best helps replenish Phoenix's water supply, according to numerous researchers at a recent conference hosted by the Salt River Project (SRP). Phoenix famously doesn't have white...
Deadliest summer of the year for heat in Arizona
There’s never been a summer in Arizona like the one that just passed as the state hit a grim milestone. The state that boasts the Grand Canyon confirmed that 2022 was the deadliest summer ever recorded, with 359 heat-related deaths logged.
Phoenix New Times
Located in Historic Homes, These Phoenix Restaurants Offer a Glimpse of the Past
Before Phoenix was a large metropolitan city, it was filled with dirt roads, farmland, and provincial residences. Ranchers and their families moved to Arizona to start a new life and empty lots sold for minuscule dollar amounts. These early settlers laid the foundation for many local businesses, desert dwellers, and...
KTAR.com
Wreck closes southbound State Route 347 south of Chandler
PHOENIX – Southbound State Route 347 south of Chandler was closed for two hours because of a wreck Friday afternoon, authorities said. The highway was closed because of a crash at Riggs Road, west of Sun Lakes, at about 1 p.m. the Arizona Department of Transportation said. SR 347...
azbigmedia.com
40-acre development site in Surprise sells for $1,840,000
A 40-acre development site, located at the southwest corner of 171st Avenue and Dixileta Drive in Surprise, Arizona, has sold for $1,840,000. Kidder Mathews Senior Vice President Brian Rosella represented both the seller, Dixileta 40, LLC and the buyers, HOH Investments and Dixileta171, LLC. The buyers are both privately held real estate investment firms focused on value-add assets.
