Phoenix, AZ

12news.com

Phoenix residents frustrated with delay in bulk trash pickup

PHOENIX — Some Phoenix residents are dealing with some trash trouble -- there have been delays with bulk trash pickup across the city and some are frustrated with the piling trash. From chairs to stacks of branches, you don't have to go far to find heaps of debris in...
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Council approves land sale for SE Mesa railway

Mesa City Council last week approved the sale of 5 acres of city-owned land for $1.78 million to Union Pacific Railroad to make way for a planned 6-mile spur railway through the Pecos Road manufacturing corridor. The Pecos Industrial Rail Access and Train Extension (PIRATE) project would run east from...
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

Look out: 4 metro Phoenix freeways to have closures this weekend

PHOENIX — It’ll be a busy weekend on metro Phoenix freeways with four closures, according to state transportation officials. Near Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, eastbound Interstate 10 will be closed from the State Route 51 “mini-stack” interchange to U.S. 60 from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for Broadway Curve Improvement Project work.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Tempe intersection gets artistic makeover in effort to increase safety

PHOENIX — A Tempe intersection has a new look that the city hopes increases safety and curb appeal. The intersection at Seventh Street and Forest Avenue was recently outfitted with asphalt art that visually creates a curb extension, narrows the roadway and shortens the crosswalk distance for pedestrians. “This...
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Construction worker safe after morning rescue at West Valley construction site

NEAR GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is lucky to be alive after becoming trapped inside a forklift cab at a West Valley construction site Thursday morning. Initial reports came in around 9:30 a.m. a.m. near El Mirage Road and Glendale Avenue. Video from the scene showed firefighters and rescue teams from Rural Metro working on rescuing after a man was digging in a trench when a wall collapsed, filling the forklift cab with dirt. Fire officials say crews moved a large excavator in and started digging to free the worker The man was rescued and was not hurt. It’s not clear what project was being worked on.
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Health inspectors find roaches crawling around bags of rice at Phoenix restaurant

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

County animal shelter in Mesa to temporarily close over distemper fears

PHOENIX — An animal shelter in the East Valley will shut down this weekend until further notice amid a potential disease outbreak in the facility. The Maricopa County Animal Care and Control shelter located near Rio Salado Parkway and the Loop 101 Pima Freeway in Mesa had nine dogs test positive for distemper in the last week and others display symptoms of illness, Kim Powell, a spokesperson for the shelter, told KTAR News 92.3 FM.
MESA, AZ
Ahwatukee Foothills News

Industrial, apartment complexes proposed here

Separate and unrelated rezoning requests submitted to the Phoenix Planning Department recently would bring three massive light-industrial buildings and a six-building, 417-unit apartment complex on the eastern edge of Ahwatukee. Bordered by S. 50th Street, I-10, Chandler Boulevard and Ray Road, the projects are just beginning with the city approval...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Construction begins for food innovation center at former Phoenix landfill

A massive development is bringing new life to a part of south Phoenix that was a former landfill. It’s called Arizona Fresh: Agri-Food Innovation Center. The 140-acre development will be built at the former Del Rio landfill site just south of the Salt River. It’s along Elmwood Street between 7th and 16th streets.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Wreck closes southbound State Route 347 south of Chandler

PHOENIX – Southbound State Route 347 south of Chandler was closed for two hours because of a wreck Friday afternoon, authorities said. The highway was closed because of a crash at Riggs Road, west of Sun Lakes, at about 1 p.m. the Arizona Department of Transportation said. SR 347...
CHANDLER, AZ
azbigmedia.com

40-acre development site in Surprise sells for $1,840,000

A 40-acre development site, located at the southwest corner of 171st Avenue and Dixileta Drive in Surprise, Arizona, has sold for $1,840,000. Kidder Mathews Senior Vice President Brian Rosella represented both the seller, Dixileta 40, LLC and the buyers, HOH Investments and Dixileta171, LLC. The buyers are both privately held real estate investment firms focused on value-add assets.
SURPRISE, AZ

