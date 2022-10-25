ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Child, 3, rescued after hours-long standoff under I-275 overpass

By Michaela Mulligan
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46VnRb_0ilgtFBu00
St. Petersburg Police and a 32-year-old man were involved in a standoff for about four hours underneath Interstate I-275 and Gandy Boulevard. [ The St. Petersburg Police Department ]

ST. PETERSBURG — A man fled a domestic dispute with a 3-year-old late Monday, leading to an hours-long standoff with the St. Petersburg Police Department under an Interstate 275 overpass.

Matthew Perkins, 32, is facing numerous charges after he crashed underneath the I-275 overpass on Gandy Boulevard and barricaded himself with a 3-year-old child. The standoff ended after four hours with Perkins’ arrest and no injuries, according to a St. Petersburg police news release.

The situation began with a domestic dispute at a home in the 1900 block of Norfolk Street N when Perkins took a 3-year-old boy and fled in a pickup truck, St. Petersburg Police said in the news release. Using a Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office helicopter, police located Perkins on Gandy Boulevard.

Perkins then crashed the truck and became lodged under the Interstate 275 overpass on Gandy, police said. For four hours, Perkins would not negotiate, police said. The SWAT team deployed SPOT, a robotic dog, in an attempt to reach Perkins.

About 4:30 a.m. police grew concerned about the child’s condition and moved in to get the child and Perkins, police said.

Police rescued the child and took Perkins into custody without any injuries, police said.

Perkins faces a number of charges, police said, including false imprisonment, aggravated child abuse and aggravated assault. Perkins did not show up in Pinellas County jail records as of 7 a.m.

Police did not say what relationship the child and Perkins had with one another.

All lanes of Gandy were closed for several hours during the standoff. One lane of traffic remains partially blocked on eastbound Gandy Boulevard, police said around 6 a.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

Man jailed in Pinellas County dies at hospital

LARGO — A 40-year-old man who had been jailed in Pinellas County died early Friday after he was hospitalized, deputies said. Harry Dussaman was taken from the Pinellas County Jail to a local hospital about 7:40 p.m. Thursday for medical reasons and died about 12:23 a.m. after his condition worsened, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa police searching for suspect who opened fire on car with child inside

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is investigating after they say a driver shot at another car with a 5-year-old child inside following an argument Wednesday night. Police say two drivers, one in a Toyota Camry and one in a VW Jetta, got into an altercation around 8 p.m. in the area of N. Oregon Ave. and W. Flora Street.
TAMPA, FL
click orlando

VIDEO: Trooper resuscitates motorcyclist found lying on sidewalk in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida Highway Patrol trooper is being praised by the agency for his lifesaving efforts after finding a motorcyclist lying on a sidewalk. According to a news release, Trooper Joseph Santos was traveling along Country Club Road, near Brassie Lane, on Sept. 30 when he spotted a motorcycle lying next to the curb with the rider lying on the sidewalk.
POLK COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Man fatally shot in Tampa

TAMPA — Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man was fatally shot late Thursday in Tampa’s Lowry Park North neighborhood. Officers dispatched about 11:30 p.m. to a call about shots fired on the 8500 block of N Hamner Ave. found a man suffering from gunshot wounds in his upper body, according to Tampa police. Officers provided first aid until Tampa Fire Rescue crews arrived and pronounced the man dead.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
82K+
Followers
26K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy