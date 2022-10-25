Read full article on original website
Related
WJLA
15-year-old hospitalized after being shot on Metro train at Georgia Ave-Petworth Station
WASHINGTON (7News) — A 15-year-old boy is in the hospital Friday morning after being shot on a Metro train at the Georgia Avenue – Petworth Station, authorities said. At approximately 8:40 a.m., the Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD) received a report of a shooting aboard a Green Line train at Georgia Avenue – Petworth Station. Police said a juvenile male victim was located with a gunshot wound to the leg.
fox5dc.com
Suspect arrested for shooting, killing acquaintance inside car in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON - D.C. Police arrested a suspect accused of shooting and killing a woman inside a car they were both riding in on Thursday, according to police. Metropolitan Police officials say they responded to the shooting in the 1300 block of New Jersey Avenue Northwest around 12:21 p.m. on Thursday and found a woman who was unconscious and not breathing.
fox5dc.com
Video shows possible abduction of a woman in a North Rosslyn neighborhood
ARLINGTON, Va. - Police in Arlington now say no crime was committed after searching for two men who seemingly abducted a woman in a North Rosslyn neighborhood Thursday evening. Around 4:36 p.m., officers from the Arlington County Police Department were called to N. Colonial Court at N. Colonial Terrace for...
popville.com
Update: Arrest Made. Woman Killed in a Shooting 12:20pm this afternoon near Dunbar High School
“Alert: Shooting Investigation in the 1300 block of New Jersey Avenue NW. No look out at this time. DO NOT TAKE ACTION CALL 911 W/ EVENT # I20220542769. Update: An adult female has been pronounced dead on the scene. Preliminary, the incident appears to have been contained to a single vehicle and one person is being interviewed by detectives. A firearm was recovered on the scene and there is no threat to the community.”
fox5dc.com
Woman killed inside car during afternoon shooting in Northwest DC: police
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A woman was killed after a shooting near Dunbar High School in Northwest DC, according to police. DC Police responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of New Jersey Avenue NW around 12:21 p.m. on Thursday. A woman was found unconscious and not breathing.
4-year-old boy seriously injured after running into traffic, getting hit
A 4-year-old boy was seriously injured after police said he ran into traffic and was hit by a pickup truck on Thursday afternoon.
fox5dc.com
Car destroyed in Rockville crash; driver hospitalized
ROCKVILLE, Md. - A car was destroyed after a crash in Rockville Wednesday night. The crash was reported around 9:30 p.m. along the southbound lanes of Wootton Parkway near Seven Locks Road. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. The driver was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Roads in the area...
Wbaltv.com
Police: Man found dead on subway track near Old Court Metro Station
PIKESVILLE, Md. — A man was found dead Wednesday evening on the subway track near the Old Court Metro Station. Maryland Transportation Administration officials said a metro subway train operator reported a body on the track around 5:30 p.m. A cause of death was not released. MTA police are...
WUSA
Police investigating 3 armed carjackings in 90-minute span
WASHINGTON — Police are searching for suspects in three armed carjackings in Northeast D.C. late Thursday night and Friday morning. Metropolitan Police Department investigators said all three incidents happened within about 90 minutes. The first incident was reported at 11:56 p.m. in the 4900 block of Foote Street Northeast...
WUSA
Man dies after shooting in Trinidad neighborhood
DC police said when officers arrived at the Trinidad neighborhood, they found a man who had been shot. According to police, he died at the scene.
Baltimore crash leaves one person dead, another in critical condition
One person is dead and another is in critical condition following a Thursday morning crash in Baltimore City.
fox5dc.com
Man killed after shot in head inside DC apartment
WASHINGTON - Police are investigating after a man was shot in the head and died inside a D.C. apartment complex early Friday morning. The shooting was reported around 3 a.m. in the 900 block of Bellevue Street in the southeast. Investigators have no suspects or motives at this time.
Charles Co. Police: 19-year-old shot and killed while inside car in Waldorf
WALDORF, Md. — Editor's Note: The above video was published on October 25, 2022. It details the latest on D.C. shootings. Detectives are investigating after a 19-year-old man was pronounced dead following a shooting in Charles County on Sunday. On Oct. 23, around 2:17 p.m., the Prince George's County...
Woman critically injured, dog dead when driver hit her while on a walk in Fairfax
FAIRFAX, Va. — A 53-year-old woman is hospitalized and one of her dogs was killed after a hit-and-run driver struck them while walking on a sidewalk Monday night in Fairfax, Virginia, police said. Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department arrived at Gainsborough Drive and Wheatstone Drive to investigate...
Nottingham MD
40-year-old killed in fatal Baltimore County crash
SPARROWS POINT, MD—Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal crash that occurred on Sunday in Sparrows Point. At around 4:00 a.m. on October 23, a 2018 Nissan Pathfinder was traveling northbound on an access road heading toward Wharf Road. The Pathfinder struck the bridge abutment for Wharf Road at a high rate of speed.
fox5dc.com
School bus crash in Charles County leaves several seriously injured
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. - Two Charles County school buses were involved in two separate crashes on Thursday afternoon. According to Charles County Public Schools officials, the first incident happened around 2 p.m. at the intersection of Marshall Corner Road and Crain Highway in White Plains. Seven students were onboard, but...
Baltimore County Police investigate crash that killed 40-year-old man on Sunday
BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore County Police Department's Crash Team is investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Sparrows Point on Sunday, according to authorities.A 2018 Nissan Pathfinder was traveling at a high rate of speed around 4 a.m. when the driver, 40-year-old Kaleb Smith, struck a bridge abutment for Wharf Road, police said.Medical personnel pronounced Smith dead at the scene of the crash, according to authorities.
Pedestrian Killed After Being Struck In Prince George's County Intersection
A man has died after being hit by a vehicle at an intersection in Prince George's County, authorities say. Officers responded to the scene after reports of a pedestrian collision around 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22, at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Sheriff Road, according to Prince George's County police.
popville.com
Update: One Man Shot, Arrest Made. Shots Fired in Navy Yard, Again (near Nats Park)
A reader sends the above of the window smashed at the Buffalo Wild Wings around 7pm:. “It was SO loud. Can’t say anymore, ‘I don’t even know what a gunshot sounds like’.”. Update from MPD:. “Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District announce an arrest...
NBC Washington
18-Year-Old Arrested in Maryland LA Fitness Assaults; Police Say More Victims Possible
A Maryland 18-year-old is under arrest and facing rape charges for sexually assaulting two women in a Montgomery County gym, and authorities say more victims may be out there. Silver Spring resident Samba Dieng, 18, faces several charges, including second-degree rape, after allegedly sexually assaulting two women at the LA Fitness in North Bethesda.
Comments / 0