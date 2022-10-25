ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

Comments / 0

WJLA

15-year-old hospitalized after being shot on Metro train at Georgia Ave-Petworth Station

WASHINGTON (7News) — A 15-year-old boy is in the hospital Friday morning after being shot on a Metro train at the Georgia Avenue – Petworth Station, authorities said. At approximately 8:40 a.m., the Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD) received a report of a shooting aboard a Green Line train at Georgia Avenue – Petworth Station. Police said a juvenile male victim was located with a gunshot wound to the leg.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Suspect arrested for shooting, killing acquaintance inside car in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON - D.C. Police arrested a suspect accused of shooting and killing a woman inside a car they were both riding in on Thursday, according to police. Metropolitan Police officials say they responded to the shooting in the 1300 block of New Jersey Avenue Northwest around 12:21 p.m. on Thursday and found a woman who was unconscious and not breathing.
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

Update: Arrest Made. Woman Killed in a Shooting 12:20pm this afternoon near Dunbar High School

“Alert: Shooting Investigation in the 1300 block of New Jersey Avenue NW. No look out at this time. DO NOT TAKE ACTION CALL 911 W/ EVENT # I20220542769. Update: An adult female has been pronounced dead on the scene. Preliminary, the incident appears to have been contained to a single vehicle and one person is being interviewed by detectives. A firearm was recovered on the scene and there is no threat to the community.”
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Car destroyed in Rockville crash; driver hospitalized

ROCKVILLE, Md. - A car was destroyed after a crash in Rockville Wednesday night. The crash was reported around 9:30 p.m. along the southbound lanes of Wootton Parkway near Seven Locks Road. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. The driver was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Roads in the area...
ROCKVILLE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Police: Man found dead on subway track near Old Court Metro Station

PIKESVILLE, Md. — A man was found dead Wednesday evening on the subway track near the Old Court Metro Station. Maryland Transportation Administration officials said a metro subway train operator reported a body on the track around 5:30 p.m. A cause of death was not released. MTA police are...
PIKESVILLE, MD
WUSA

Police investigating 3 armed carjackings in 90-minute span

WASHINGTON — Police are searching for suspects in three armed carjackings in Northeast D.C. late Thursday night and Friday morning. Metropolitan Police Department investigators said all three incidents happened within about 90 minutes. The first incident was reported at 11:56 p.m. in the 4900 block of Foote Street Northeast...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Man killed after shot in head inside DC apartment

WASHINGTON - Police are investigating after a man was shot in the head and died inside a D.C. apartment complex early Friday morning. The shooting was reported around 3 a.m. in the 900 block of Bellevue Street in the southeast. Investigators have no suspects or motives at this time.
WASHINGTON, DC
Nottingham MD

fox5dc.com

School bus crash in Charles County leaves several seriously injured

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. - Two Charles County school buses were involved in two separate crashes on Thursday afternoon. According to Charles County Public Schools officials, the first incident happened around 2 p.m. at the intersection of Marshall Corner Road and Crain Highway in White Plains. Seven students were onboard, but...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Police investigate crash that killed 40-year-old man on Sunday

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore County Police Department's Crash Team is investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Sparrows Point on Sunday, according to authorities.A 2018 Nissan Pathfinder was traveling at a high rate of speed around 4 a.m. when the driver, 40-year-old Kaleb Smith, struck a bridge abutment for Wharf Road, police said.Medical personnel pronounced Smith dead at the scene of the crash, according to authorities.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

