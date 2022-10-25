ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KKTV

Crash closes I-25 on-ramp from Bijou in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash closed a busy on-ramp in the downtown Colorado Springs area on Thursday. Colorado Springs Police are reporting they received the call at about 6:20 p.m. for the incident. As of 7 p.m., the on-ramp from Bijou to northbound I-25 was closed for the investigation.
KKTV

2 juveniles shot in Pueblo, 1 flown by helicopter for treatment

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo are investigating after two juveniles were shot on Thursday. Pueblo Police are reporting officers were called to the 1900 block of W. 12th Street just after 9 p.m. The neighborhood is on the west side of Pueblo. “When officers arrived on scene,...
KRDO

2 juveniles injured in overnight shooting in Pueblo

Pueblo, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of W 12th Street Thursday night. Shots were reported just before 10 p.m. PPD said when officers arrived, they found two juveniles were injured in the shooting that happened at the Bethlehem Square Apartments. Both were rushed to the hospital. One was transported by flight for life.
KKTV

WATCH: Two juveniles injured in shooting in Pueblo

Anchor Katie Pelton talks with AARP Elderwatch Colorado about the latest scams. WATCH: Update on Colorado police officer who was reportedly shot twice by juvenile. WATCH: Update on Colorado police officer who was reportedly shot twice by juvenile. GOOD NEWS FRIDAY: El Paso County Search and Rescue finalist for national...
KXRM

Two boys shot in Pueblo, suspect search ongoing

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating a shooting that happened on Thursday, Oct. 27 near Hyde Park, just east of Pueblo Boulevard that sent two boys to the hospital. According to PPD, they were called to the 1900 block of West 12th Street at around 9:17 p.m. in reference to a […]
KKTV

WATCH: Colorado police officer reportedly shot twice by juvenile

Anchor Katie Pelton talks with AARP Elderwatch Colorado about the latest scams. WATCH: Update on Colorado police officer who was reportedly shot twice by juvenile. WATCH: Update on Colorado police officer who was reportedly shot twice by juvenile. GOOD NEWS FRIDAY: El Paso County Search and Rescue finalist for national...
KXRM

Power restored on east side after outage

UPDATE: THURSDAY 10/27/2022 5:24 p.m. (COLORADO SPRINGS) — According to Colorado Springs Utilities, all power was restored to the previously affected area before 4 p.m. The outage map has been updated to reflect the restoration of power. ORIGINAL STORY: Traffic signals down, 1,800 affected by outage THURSDAY 10/27/2022 3:39 p.m. The Colorado Springs Police Department […]
KKTV

WATCH: Man hit by car in Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs School District 11 held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday for one of several planned preschool classrooms set to open in phases in the coming months. Reward offered in homicide case. 2 suspects killed by Douglas County deputies at RTD train station in Colorado. Updated: 4 hours ago. 2...
KKTV

WARNING, GRAPHIC: 2 suspects from Pueblo dead following shootout with deputies

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) -The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office released an edited video of a shooting that resulted in the deaths of two suspects from Pueblo. The shooting happened Tuesday night just after 11:30 at the RTD Lincoln Light Rail in Lone Tree. A news release from the sheriff’s office details what they believe happened next when they noticed a “suspicious” looking vehicle with no license plates and the locks punched out.
KXRM

First snowfall of the season, did you turn on your heat?

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A dusting of snow made its way throughout Colorado Springs on Thursday, and for many, this meant finding ways to stay warm and turning up the heat. SOCO Heating and Cooling received several calls from people needing assistance. “According to our folks in the office, there’s a whole lot of folks that […]
US News and World Report

The 12 Best Restaurants in Colorado Springs

The Colorado Springs area is famous for its natural beauty, from the red rock formations in the Garden of the Gods to nearby Pikes Peak, a spot so scenic it inspired the lyrics to "America the Beautiful." Whether you're looking for a brunch spot to fuel up before a day of exploring or you've worked up an appetite and are ready for some Colorado cuisine and craft beer in a state that's famous for it, the Colorado Springs food scene boasts all kinds of tasty options.
