This Colorado Springs Eatery Is One of the Ten Best Colorado Restaurants, According to Open Table Reviews
Complaint alleges DougCo Invest in DCSD event violated campaign finance law
3 Great Burger Places in Colorado
10 Halloween Celebrations in Colorado Springs This Weekend (Family-Friendly and Adult Only)
The Strange Tale of Emma Crawford and the Coffin Race
KKTV
State investigating Colorado Springs daycare after toddler ingested bleach
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Hawley family says their 3-year-old son was left unattended at a Kid City USA daycare located at Constitution and Powers, telling 11 News he ingested bleach in a bathroom. The family says they received a call from the daycare saying an emergency had happened...
KKTV
Crash closes I-25 on-ramp from Bijou in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash closed a busy on-ramp in the downtown Colorado Springs area on Thursday. Colorado Springs Police are reporting they received the call at about 6:20 p.m. for the incident. As of 7 p.m., the on-ramp from Bijou to northbound I-25 was closed for the investigation.
KKTV
2 juveniles shot in Pueblo, 1 flown by helicopter for treatment
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo are investigating after two juveniles were shot on Thursday. Pueblo Police are reporting officers were called to the 1900 block of W. 12th Street just after 9 p.m. The neighborhood is on the west side of Pueblo. “When officers arrived on scene,...
KRDO
2 juveniles injured in overnight shooting in Pueblo
Pueblo, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of W 12th Street Thursday night. Shots were reported just before 10 p.m. PPD said when officers arrived, they found two juveniles were injured in the shooting that happened at the Bethlehem Square Apartments. Both were rushed to the hospital. One was transported by flight for life.
KKTV
WATCH: Two juveniles injured in shooting in Pueblo
Anchor Katie Pelton talks with AARP Elderwatch Colorado about the latest scams.
KKTV
Springs firefighters quickly snuff out fire burning near buildings
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters were able to quickly get the upper hand on a grass fire burning near structures Thursday morning. The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded near South Academy and Astrozon around 6 a.m., where a fire was burning close to storage units. The flames scorched a...
A million pounds of trash cleaned from Colorado Springs homeless camps this year
Clean-up crews in Colorado Springs have collected more that a million pounds of trash and debris this year caused by homeless camps.
Two boys shot in Pueblo, suspect search ongoing
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating a shooting that happened on Thursday, Oct. 27 near Hyde Park, just east of Pueblo Boulevard that sent two boys to the hospital. According to PPD, they were called to the 1900 block of West 12th Street at around 9:17 p.m. in reference to a […]
KKTV
WATCH: Colorado police officer reportedly shot twice by juvenile
Anchor Katie Pelton talks with AARP Elderwatch Colorado about the latest scams.
Power restored on east side after outage
UPDATE: THURSDAY 10/27/2022 5:24 p.m. (COLORADO SPRINGS) — According to Colorado Springs Utilities, all power was restored to the previously affected area before 4 p.m. The outage map has been updated to reflect the restoration of power. ORIGINAL STORY: Traffic signals down, 1,800 affected by outage THURSDAY 10/27/2022 3:39 p.m. The Colorado Springs Police Department […]
KKTV
WATCH: Man hit by car in Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs School District 11 held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday for one of several planned preschool classrooms set to open in phases in the coming months.
KKTV
Crash involving a cyclist under investigation in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash involving a cyclist was under investigation in Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon. Colorado Springs Police are reporting that at about 3 p.m. they received a call for the crash along Vindicator Drive near Winter Haven Drive. The area is just east of Ute Valley Park.
KKTV
Grand Jury investigation underway for deadly incident involving deputies in Colorado
Colorado Springs School District 11 held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday for one of several planned preschool classrooms set to open in phases in the coming months.
What is Colorado’s ‘Jewel in the Rockies?’
Many Coloradans might not know that a rare example of a 15th-century castle sits high on a hill in Douglas County, overlooking the entire Front Range. But what's the story behind this massive stone castle?. The Early Years. In the 1890s, the land where the castle sits belonged to two...
Difficult travel late Thursday south of Pueblo
Snow increases over the mountains southwest of Pueblo Thursday afternoon.
KKTV
WARNING, GRAPHIC: 2 suspects from Pueblo dead following shootout with deputies
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) -The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office released an edited video of a shooting that resulted in the deaths of two suspects from Pueblo. The shooting happened Tuesday night just after 11:30 at the RTD Lincoln Light Rail in Lone Tree. A news release from the sheriff’s office details what they believe happened next when they noticed a “suspicious” looking vehicle with no license plates and the locks punched out.
First snowfall of the season, did you turn on your heat?
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A dusting of snow made its way throughout Colorado Springs on Thursday, and for many, this meant finding ways to stay warm and turning up the heat. SOCO Heating and Cooling received several calls from people needing assistance. “According to our folks in the office, there’s a whole lot of folks that […]
Colorado city dubbed a 'top spot to raise a family' in nationwide analysis
When it comes to picking a spot to raise a family, factors like school ratings, public safety, recreation opportunities, and socio-economic aspects tend to be very important. According to Storage Cafe, there's a city in Colorado that parents should consider when picking a new place to live. In a data...
US News and World Report
The 12 Best Restaurants in Colorado Springs
The Colorado Springs area is famous for its natural beauty, from the red rock formations in the Garden of the Gods to nearby Pikes Peak, a spot so scenic it inspired the lyrics to "America the Beautiful." Whether you're looking for a brunch spot to fuel up before a day of exploring or you've worked up an appetite and are ready for some Colorado cuisine and craft beer in a state that's famous for it, the Colorado Springs food scene boasts all kinds of tasty options.
KKTV
Homeless camp fire under investigation in eastern Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A fire in a field containing homeless camps is now out. Multiple crews responded to the area of Pikes Peak and North Academy around 8 p.m. Monday. The fire was 20 feet wide and 20 feet long and was burning 500 feet from the road, making access difficult for firefighters.
