Kennesaw, GA

Jake Wells

Social Security payment increases are officially announced

man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) If you or a loved one is on Social Security, you know that a payment increase is required to help keep up with the rising cost of living in Ohio. Thankfully, here is some good news for you. Tens of millions of older Americans are going to be bringing in larger checks from Social Security starting in January of 2023.
OHIO STATE
11Alive

Second woman comes forward with abortion allegations against Herschel Walker

ATLANTA — A woman identified as Jane Doe, came out Wednesday with another abortion allegation against U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker from Georgia. Her attorney, Gloria Allred, held a press conference from her Los Angeles office introducing multiple allegations, along with alleged evidence including photographs and copies of hotel receipts. The client spoke via Zoom, though she did not appear on camera.
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Judge orders Meadows to testify in Georgia election probe

ATLANTA — A judge on Wednesday ordered former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to testify before a special grand jury that's investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies illegally tried to influence the state's 2020 election. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis opened the investigation early...
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Thomas temporarily blocks Graham testimony in Georgia

ATLANTA — Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on Monday temporarily blocked Sen. Lindsey Graham's testimony to a special grand jury investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in the state. Thomas' order is intended to prevent Fani Willis, Fulton County district attorney,...
GEORGIA STATE
WJTV 12

Paul Pelosi attack highlights era of heightened political violence

Friday’s brutal attack on the husband of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) shocked Congress and the country, pulling the nation’s gaze away from the looming midterm elections — if only briefly — and placing it squarely on the plague of political violence that’s risen dramatically in recent years. Paul Pelosi, a wealthy San Francisco investor, is […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Nearly three-fifths of likely voters support gun rights amendment, poll finds

More than half of likely voters said they planned to support the gun rights constitutional amendment on the ballot in the Nov. 8 election, according to the most recent Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll. The majority, 58%, of likely Iowa voters said they plan to vote in favor of the proposed amendment, which would subject […] The post Nearly three-fifths of likely voters support gun rights amendment, poll finds appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
11Alive

Obama visiting Atlanta to campaign for Georgia candidates

ATLANTA — Barack Obama is trying to do something he couldn’t during two terms as president: help Democrats succeed in national midterm elections when they already hold the White House. Of course, he’s more popular than he was back then, and now it’s President Joe Biden, Obama’s former...
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Emory college students plan march to the polls on 'Vote Early Day'

ATLANTA — "Vote Early Day" is Friday, October 28, and events are happening across metro Atlanta to rally college students to get out and cast their ballots. Emory University students can gather for a "Walk/March to the Polls" event starting at 2 p.m. Students will walk to Dekalb County's new voting site on the university campus. The addition Clifton Road polling site is welcome for students with the Emory Votes Initiative.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

11Alive

