Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boy Found in a Vegas-Themed Suitcase in April Has Been Identified - Mother Wanted on Charges of MurderA.W. NavesAtlanta, GA
The Rich and Brothy Vietnamese Soups at Kennesaw's 575 Bistro Are Simply Pho-TasticDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Halloween Events In To Attend In Atlanta, 2022Jodian MarieAtlanta, GA
3 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
Sen. Jon Ossoff says more work must be done to Atlanta penitentiary following improvement
ATLANTA — Atlanta's embattled federal penitentiary has made improvements, but the facility is far from meeting the standards Sen. Jon Ossoff has laid out for the Federal Bureau of Prisons, he said Wednesday. Following a 10-month investigation into corruption, abuse, and misconduct at the U.S. penitentiary, Georgia's U.S. Senator...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Flees Interview After Callers Grill Her—'She's Gone'
The congresswoman took part in a call-in show in Georgia, although she did not stay till the end of the program.
Urgent warning to check Powerball lottery tickets after six people are made millionaires
LOTTERY officials have warned players to check their Powerball tickets after six people won $1million prizes but nobody hit the jackpot. Now at an estimated $715.1million, the fifth-largest Powerball lottery jackpot in history, has still not been after no one matched all the numbers in Wednesday night's drawing. With no...
Social Security payment increases are officially announced
man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) If you or a loved one is on Social Security, you know that a payment increase is required to help keep up with the rising cost of living in Ohio. Thankfully, here is some good news for you. Tens of millions of older Americans are going to be bringing in larger checks from Social Security starting in January of 2023.
Georgia Supreme Court clears up battle over Confederate monuments
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's note: The story above is from another report. A Newton County woman has grounds to sue over the planned removal of a Covington Confederate monument, Georgia's highest court ruled Tuesday. But that won't be the case for everyone who files a complaint in court.
Second woman comes forward with abortion allegations against Herschel Walker
ATLANTA — A woman identified as Jane Doe, came out Wednesday with another abortion allegation against U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker from Georgia. Her attorney, Gloria Allred, held a press conference from her Los Angeles office introducing multiple allegations, along with alleged evidence including photographs and copies of hotel receipts. The client spoke via Zoom, though she did not appear on camera.
Judge orders Meadows to testify in Georgia election probe
ATLANTA — A judge on Wednesday ordered former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to testify before a special grand jury that's investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies illegally tried to influence the state's 2020 election. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis opened the investigation early...
Thomas temporarily blocks Graham testimony in Georgia
ATLANTA — Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on Monday temporarily blocked Sen. Lindsey Graham's testimony to a special grand jury investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in the state. Thomas' order is intended to prevent Fani Willis, Fulton County district attorney,...
Paul Pelosi attack highlights era of heightened political violence
Friday’s brutal attack on the husband of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) shocked Congress and the country, pulling the nation’s gaze away from the looming midterm elections — if only briefly — and placing it squarely on the plague of political violence that’s risen dramatically in recent years. Paul Pelosi, a wealthy San Francisco investor, is […]
Amazon governor revokes forest protection in re-election bid
In a last-minute effort to win reelection on Sunday, the governor of Rondonia, in the Brazilian Amazon, revoked the protected designation of a large swath of forest about twice the size of New York City
U.S. Revises Disability Waiver For Naturalization, Reversing Trump-Era Changes
The disability waiver provides an exception to the English and civics requirements for naturalization applicants who cannot meet the requirements because of their disability.
Nearly three-fifths of likely voters support gun rights amendment, poll finds
More than half of likely voters said they planned to support the gun rights constitutional amendment on the ballot in the Nov. 8 election, according to the most recent Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll. The majority, 58%, of likely Iowa voters said they plan to vote in favor of the proposed amendment, which would subject […] The post Nearly three-fifths of likely voters support gun rights amendment, poll finds appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Obama visiting Atlanta to campaign for Georgia candidates
ATLANTA — Barack Obama is trying to do something he couldn’t during two terms as president: help Democrats succeed in national midterm elections when they already hold the White House. Of course, he’s more popular than he was back then, and now it’s President Joe Biden, Obama’s former...
Emory college students plan march to the polls on 'Vote Early Day'
ATLANTA — "Vote Early Day" is Friday, October 28, and events are happening across metro Atlanta to rally college students to get out and cast their ballots. Emory University students can gather for a "Walk/March to the Polls" event starting at 2 p.m. Students will walk to Dekalb County's new voting site on the university campus. The addition Clifton Road polling site is welcome for students with the Emory Votes Initiative.
Fulton DA files response to pause on Lindsey Graham's testimony, says it will not cause 'irreparable harm'
ATLANTA — Days after a Supreme Court justice blocked Sen. Lindsey Graham's testimony to a Fulton County special purpose grand jury investigating possible interference in the 2020 election, the district attorney overseeing the potentially criminal case has filed a response urging him to reconsider. Justice Clarence Thomas' order on...
11Alive
Atlanta, GA
58K+
Followers
12K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Atlanta local newshttps://www.11alive.com/
Comments / 0