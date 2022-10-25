ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leon County, FL

wtvy.com

Viewer submitted video of Tallahassee Shooting

Two others received significant injuries in the crash. Recording of WCTV's weekend morning show. Police say racial slur led to murder of Dothan businessman. Robert Blount reportedly used the slur during a phone conversation with his girlfriend and because her speaker was on, others overheard. Marianna man apprehended for 2018...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

One dead, eight injured in Tallahassee shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting on West Pensacola Street, that ended with one man dead and eight others injured. It happened outside of the Half-Time Liquor store near the intersection of Pensacola Street and Ausley Drive just before midnight. TPD confirmed at a...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
KRMG

Tallahassee shooting: 1 dead, 8 wounded in Florida’s capital city

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — One person was killed and eight were wounded after a mass shooting Saturday night near the Florida State University campus in Tallahassee, authorities said. In a news release, the Tallahassee Police Department confirmed that one man was killed in the shooting, which occurred outside the Half-Time...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

West Pensacola Street Shooting

The First Credit Union near the Intersectin of West Tharpe and Capital Circle NW in Tallahassee was the scene of two alleged armed robberies Tuesday night. Perry Man arrested for setting school on fire days before new school year. Updated: Aug. 5, 2022 at 12:00 AM EDT. A man in...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

TPD makes arrest in deadly Southwood apartment complex shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One person is in custody following a deadly shooting in the Savoy at Southwood Apartments, according to police. The Tallahassee Police Department arrested 18-year old Jibril Griffin for his involvement in the shooting that killed a 17-year old girl and injured an 18-year old woman. The shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 24, when neighbors told WCTV they heard what sounded like a machine gun going off.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Former mayoral candidate convicted of resisting arrest

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Former Tallahassee mayoral candidate Whitfield Leland was convicted Thursday of resisting arrest and taken to jail to await sentencing. Prosecutors charged Leland with a felony count of resisting arrest with violence, but the jury deliberated for three hours before returning a guilty verdict on a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest without violence instead.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Morning Pep Rally visits FAMU DRS

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The ninth Morning Pep Rally of 2022 on The Good Morning Show featured the Baby Rattlers of FAMU DRS. Morning Pep Rally is a chance for local schools and the community to show their support for the hometown team ahead of that night’s football game. If...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Donalsonville police officer arrested

MILLER COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) – A Donalsonville police officer is suspended from her job and facing charges of witness influencing in neighboring Miller County. Records show Rain’a Butler was arrested Monday in the city of Colquitt. She was booked at the Miller County jail and released on her own recognizance.
DONALSONVILLE, GA
WCTV

New details released in body found on Wiley Road in Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Three days after a body was found on the side of a rural Leon County road, the sheriff’s office has released new details. According to a release sent around 9:30 Wednesday night, the victim was a 37-year-old white woman from Georgia. Investigators believe she knew the suspect, it added.
LEON COUNTY, FL
Post-Searchlight

Local murder still under investigation

The body of a 20-year-old man was found last Monday morning at a property on Fifth Avenue in Bainbridge, Ga. Bainbridge Police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are working on learning if the death was a homicide. Police have not publicly identified the man yet. Investigator Marc Esquivel says...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
valdostatoday.com

Valdosta police warn of phone scam

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department is warning citizens about scam calls impersonating a VPD officer collecting fines. According to the City of Valdosta’s Facebook page, the Valdosta Police Department is warning citizens of scam calls that are impersonating an officer collecting fines. For more infomation on this...
VALDOSTA, GA

