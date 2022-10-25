Read full article on original website
13-year-old Boy Dead, Sister Hurt in Coram Hit-and-runTimothy BolgerCoram, NY
Ronkonkoma Catalytic Converter Crooks Caught on CameraTimothy BolgerRonkonkoma, NY
Hot off the Press: Branford Land Trust Fall NewsletterJen PayneBranford, CT
(NOT FORGOTTEN) Julieanna Miller Cold Case 1982Ryan LincolnOld Saybrook, CT
Norwich man gets sentenced to 60 years — again — for fatally stabbing woman and stuffing her body in closet
NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A Norwich man will spend 60 years in prison after being sentenced for the second time for stabbing a woman to death in 2015 and hiding her body in a closet. Jean Jacques, 48, was sentenced Wednesday, according to New London States Attorney Paul Narducci. Jacques was found guilty in June […]
News 12
Prosecution rests in Thomas Valva trial, judge denies motion to drop second-degree murder charge
The prosecution rested its case Thursday in the murder trial of Michael Valva. Not long after the people rested their case, the defense made a motion to drop the second-degree murder charge against the father. The judge denied that motion. The defense has argued that Michael Valva did not want...
Drug-Impaired Driver Pleads Guilty In Crash That Killed Married Brentwood Couple
A 28-year-old man who was impaired by drugs and alcohol when he caused a car crash that killed a married Long Island couple has admitted fault in the tragedy. Christian Lopez, of Brentwood, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide in Suffolk County Court Thursday, Oct. 27. Prosecutors said he admitted...
longisland.com
Massapequa Man Sentenced to Up to 15 Years in Prison for Fatal Drunk Driving Crash
Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly announced a Massapequa man was sentenced to up to fifteen years in prison for a fatal drunk driving collision on Stewart Avenue in September 2020. John Cappello, 31, pleaded guilty on April 27, 2022, before Judge Robert Schwartz to Aggravated Vehicular Homicide (a...
DA: Medford man sentenced to 3.5 years for 'cruel and inhumane violence' against day laborers
Suffolk District Attorney Ray Tierney says Christopher Cella, 20, picked up three separate workers over a two-day span in both Farmingville and Medford.
Accused killer arraigned in Bridgeport shooting; arrest warrant details investigation
Joseph Dejesus, 38, whose previous legal name was Joseph Reyes, went before a judge on several charges including murder in the death of Dominique Jones, 29.
longisland.com
Nassau DA: Uniondale Man Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison for Brutal 2021 Stabbing
Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly announced that a Uniondale man was sentenced today to 25 years in prison for brutally stabbing his 27-year-old housemate with a knife and dumping his body in garbage bags in front of a neighbor’s house in January 2021. Oscar Rios-Perez, a/k/a/ Alexis...
newcanaanite.com
Assault, Breach of Peace Charges for New Canaan Woman, 53, After Fight Downtown
Police on Wednesday night arrested a 53-year-old New Canaan woman and charged her with second-degree breach of peace and third-degree assault. At about 4:58 p.m., officers were dispatched to Forest Street near the New Canaan Diner on a report of a fight in progress between two people, officials said. Arriving...
Long Island chiropractor arrested for assaulting teen girl during exam
A Long Island chiropractor was arrested Tuesday for sexually abusing a teenage girl during an exam, authorities said.
Police: Torrington man arrested for driving into 5 federal officers
A man from Torrington is facing charges after allegedly driving into five federal officers.
Jury deliberating in deadly LI strip mall fight case
MINEOLA, N.Y. -- Three years after a deadly teen brawl at a Long Island strip mall, the jury is now deliberating the fate of Tyler Flach.Flach fatally injured 16-year-old Khaseen Morris, and he doesn't deny that, but as CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports, he argues that he didn't intend to kill.Tuesday was an emotional day for Khaseen's family after a two-week trial. There were tears in court listening to summations, the defense arguing Khaseen's 2019 death was not murder but an unintentional reckless act."Reckless because when you have a knife in your hand and...
Bristol Press
Bristol woman who police say punched Bristol Hospital nurse no longer faces charges
BRISTOL - A city woman no longer faces charges after police said she assaulted a nurse and another hospital employee in 2019. Noella Morin, 69, of Sheila Court, received a dismissal on two pending cases during a hearing this week in New Britain Superior Court. This comes after she was...
longisland.com
Hempstead Man Sentenced to 12 Years in Prison for 2020 Attempted Murder
Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly announced that a Hempstead man was sentenced yesterday to 12 years in prison for a 2020 ambush shooting at an apartment building on Terrace Avenue in Hempstead that left his victim with serious physical injuries. Arem Rodgers, 51, pleaded guilty before Judge Terence...
Doctor who performed Thomas Valva autopsy believes cause of death was hypothermia
Dr. Michael Caplan referred to photos shown in the courtroom as fresh injuries on the child's face, head, torso, elbow and knees. The doctor said they could not be sustained from one fall.
Know Them? Trio Accused Of Stealing Nearly $1.5K Worth Of Goods From Selden Store
Police on Long Island are asking the public for help identifying and locating three people who stole tools from a store. The thefts took place in Selden on Thursday, Sept. 15 at the Home Depot located in the Independence Plaza. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad...
New Haven Independent
Report: Derby Police Officer's Shooting Of Irrational Man With Gun Was Justified
DERBY — An investigation by the state’s Office of Inspector General released on Wednesday concludes that the November 2021 shooting of a 29-year-old man by a Derby police officer on Division Street was justified. “Briefly stated, the investigation established that at the time Officer (Patrick) Foley discharged his...
23-Year-Old Mamaroneck Man Who Died Of Overdose Had Been Shot Days Earlier, Police Say
A Westchester County man who died of a drug overdose was also previously involved in a shooting before his death, according to police. On Tuesday, Oct. 25 around 5 p.m., Mamaroneck Village Police responded to an apartment at 604 Tompkins Ave. where they found a 23-year-old man who had died of a drug overdose, police said.
Mineola man gets 1 year in jail, barred from owning animals for 50 years after killing 2 puppies
Prosecutors say Ellie Knoller, 32, beat two dogs so badly their internal organs were damaged.
Hartford police: Man killed after shooter rear-ended him, then fired
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have identified a person who was shot in the head while driving Thursday night in Hartford. The homicide happened in the 500 block of Hillside Avenue, according to police. Officers were called to the area at about 5:30 p.m. after ShotSpotter recorded that multiple rounds were fired. When they arrived, […]
Man Busted With Crystal Meth, Hundreds In Cash At Massapequa Home, Police Say
A Long Island man is facing charges after police allegedly found illegal drugs and hundreds of dollars in cash inside his home. Charles Whittlesey, age 61, of Massapequa, was arrested Monday, Oct. 24, following an investigation by the Nassau County Police Department’s Narcotics/Vice bureau. Detectives executed a search warrant...
