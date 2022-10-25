ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverhead, NY

CBS New York

Jury deliberating in deadly LI strip mall fight case

MINEOLA, N.Y. -- Three years after a deadly teen brawl at a Long Island strip mall, the jury is now deliberating the fate of Tyler Flach.Flach fatally injured 16-year-old Khaseen Morris, and he doesn't deny that, but as CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports, he argues that he didn't intend to kill.Tuesday was an emotional day for Khaseen's family after a two-week trial. There were tears in court listening to summations, the defense arguing Khaseen's 2019 death was not murder but an unintentional reckless act."Reckless because when you have a knife in your hand and...
OCEANSIDE, NY
longisland.com

Hempstead Man Sentenced to 12 Years in Prison for 2020 Attempted Murder

Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly announced that a Hempstead man was sentenced yesterday to 12 years in prison for a 2020 ambush shooting at an apartment building on Terrace Avenue in Hempstead that left his victim with serious physical injuries. Arem Rodgers, 51, pleaded guilty before Judge Terence...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
New Haven Independent

Report: Derby Police Officer's Shooting Of Irrational Man With Gun Was Justified

DERBY — An investigation by the state’s Office of Inspector General released on Wednesday concludes that the November 2021 shooting of a 29-year-old man by a Derby police officer on Division Street was justified. ​“Briefly stated, the investigation established that at the time Officer (Patrick) Foley discharged his...
DERBY, CT
WTNH

Hartford police: Man killed after shooter rear-ended him, then fired

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have identified a person who was shot in the head while driving Thursday night in Hartford. The homicide happened in the 500 block of Hillside Avenue, according to police. Officers were called to the area at about 5:30 p.m. after ShotSpotter recorded that multiple rounds were fired. When they arrived, […]
HARTFORD, CT
Riverhead, NY
Providing live coverage of breaking news, crime, schools, sports and community events in Riverhead, the East End and Suffolk County.

 https://riverheadlocal.com

