'Chief Fluff Officer' wanted: Your dog could earn $10,000 a year as a pet influencer

By Sara Walker
 3 days ago
(Image credit: Yappy/YouTube)

Is your pooch paw-fection itself? If your canine is cute and camera-ready, then he could be earning up to $10,000 a year as ‘Chief Fluff Officer’ for doggy gift company Yappy.com.

Dogs have always been popular on social media, with the hashtag #dogsofinstagram featuring on 290 million posts. The most famous dogs such as Pomeranian @jiffpom (opens in new tab) and Pug @itsdougthepug (opens in new tab) have literally millions of followers, and make a living from merchandise and advertising. For the rest of us it can be a hard world to break into, but now your furry friend has the chance to help the family finances by getting a job – as a dog influencer.

The brand is looking for the new face of Yappy.com to help advertise their personalized gift range. They say:

"The successful pup will be a natural behind the camera, always happy to strike a pose and genuinely enjoy having their photo taken and being filmed as they try out our latest personalized gifts. This really is the perfect job for dogs who love the spotlight.”

  • Watch: Picky rescue dog refuses to eat food without "special toppings"

Duties’ will include testing out new products and creating content for social media. And don’t worry – your aspiring canine candidate doesn’t have to be a big star already. Yappy.com are looking for puppers who have what it takes, whether they’re already famous on social media or just starting out, as long as they’re lively, happy and ready to have some adventures.

It’s not all fun, though – this executive-level pooch position will requires being camera-ready, groomed and ready to go at a moment’s notice! There may also be some travelling required. The ability to pull a perfect pose, wag that tail, hit up those tricks and strut some serious stuff is a necessity.

To land this dream job, your pooch must have an established social media presence and at least two active social accounts (to include Instagram and TikTok). You’ll need to create a photo, reel or video and tag @yappy_com, explaining why your pooch is the dog for the job and adding the hashtag #ChiefFluffOfficer. Then you’ll need to email the link and some contact details to Yappy via an online application (opens in new tab) to complete the process.

Don’t let your woofer wait too long, though – applications close on November 18, so get your application in now and remember to keep all paws and fingers crossed!

PetsRadar

PetsRadar

