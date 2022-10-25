Read full article on original website
Dem candidate for Florida Lt. Gov. says opponent's 'Latina card' should be 'revoked'
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (TND) — Florida lieutenant governor hopeful Karla Hernández, who is running on Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist’s ticket, remarked that her opponent’s “Latina card” should be “revoked” for supporting Governor Ron DeSantis’s move to transport migrants to sanctuary cities.
Fetterman claims errors in closed captioning system during debate
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman is claiming the closed captioning system at his debate with Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz was slow and filled with errors. The host, Nextstar is refuting the allegations, according to a press release. As Fetterman is recovering from his stroke in May,...
With under two weeks until election, Pennsylvania outlines what's being done differently
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The Acting Secretary of the Commonwealth outlined on Wednesday what's being done differently this time with the election less than two weeks away. In Pennsylvania, the counties certify all election races and then they send those results to the Secretary of the Commonwealth. The...
DEBATE RECAP: How Oz and Fetterman spoke about the issues
HARRISBURG, Pa. — All eyes were on John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz for their one and only debate Tuesday night. From abortion to the economy, Fetterman and Oz were asked about the big issues of this election season that voters have proved they care about. Abortion. Oz: “There should...
PA makes changes to eligibility requirements for birth certificate requests
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is changing eligibility requirements for birth certificate requests. Each year, tens of thousands of requests are processed by the Department. As a result, it has decided to lower the age of eligibility for birth certificate requests from age 18 to 16.
DA: Police stopped a potentially major incident at Wilkes-Barre Area High School
WILKES-BARRE, LUZURNE CO. (WOLF) — The Luzerne County District Attorney says police stopped a potentially major incident at Wilkes-Barre Area High School Wednesday, by arresting five armed men with a car full of weapons including a loaded gun. Officials believe the men were involved with the Trinitario street gang.
Pennsylvania couple reunited with lost dog after Florence County crash
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A family who got into a car crash in Florence while on a family road trip was able to reunite with their runaway dog. They were driving from Pennsylvania to Charleston and as they were getting on the I-95 exit in Florence County they got into a really bad car crash.
Five armed men arrested for bringing car full of weapons to Wilkes-Barre Area High School
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — Five men are behind bars tonight for allegedly bringing a car full of weapons onto Wilkes-Barre Area High School property. This comes just two weeks after officials say they seized a firearm from a student at the school. “We located a handgun, numerous...
Human remains identified as man last seen in 2015, coroner says
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — On October 26, around 12 p.m., the East Pennsboro Police Department called the Cumberland County Coroner's Office to report human remains found between the Susquehanna River and Enola Railroad Yards in West Fairview. The coroner confirmed what was found was human remains when they arrived...
More human skeletal remains found in Lake Mead during dive team search
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A dive team recovered skeletal remains from Lake Mead last week, the latest set of remains recovered from the human-made reservoir in recent months. A concession dive operator found what appeared to be a human bone in the Callville Bay area while diving on Oct. 17, a National Park Service spokesperson said via email.
Vehicle hits student trying to get on school bus
Newberry township, PA — Around 7:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, a student was hit by a car on the 500 block of York Haven Road. Newberry Township Police and emergency responders found a high school student seriously injured after being hit by a car while attempting to board a school bus.
