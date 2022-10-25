ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

local21news.com

Fetterman claims errors in closed captioning system during debate

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman is claiming the closed captioning system at his debate with Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz was slow and filled with errors. The host, Nextstar is refuting the allegations, according to a press release. As Fetterman is recovering from his stroke in May,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
local21news.com

DEBATE RECAP: How Oz and Fetterman spoke about the issues

HARRISBURG, Pa. — All eyes were on John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz for their one and only debate Tuesday night. From abortion to the economy, Fetterman and Oz were asked about the big issues of this election season that voters have proved they care about. Abortion. Oz: “There should...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
local21news.com

Human remains identified as man last seen in 2015, coroner says

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — On October 26, around 12 p.m., the East Pennsboro Police Department called the Cumberland County Coroner's Office to report human remains found between the Susquehanna River and Enola Railroad Yards in West Fairview. The coroner confirmed what was found was human remains when they arrived...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

More human skeletal remains found in Lake Mead during dive team search

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A dive team recovered skeletal remains from Lake Mead last week, the latest set of remains recovered from the human-made reservoir in recent months. A concession dive operator found what appeared to be a human bone in the Callville Bay area while diving on Oct. 17, a National Park Service spokesperson said via email.
LAS VEGAS, NV
local21news.com

Vehicle hits student trying to get on school bus

Newberry township, PA — Around 7:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, a student was hit by a car on the 500 block of York Haven Road. Newberry Township Police and emergency responders found a high school student seriously injured after being hit by a car while attempting to board a school bus.
NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA

