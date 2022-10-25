ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KTSA

San Antonio police want to identify west side armed robbery suspect

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department wants to identify a suspect connected to an armed robbery at a Family Dollar store on the west side. Investigators say the man captured in surveillance video walked into the store in the 6100 block of West Commerce Street and pulled out a handgun. He then pointed it at the clerk and demanded money from the registers.
KTSA

San Antonio police: Driver in fatal west side crash was intoxicated

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department now says the driver in a high-speed crash that killed one person after midnight on Wednesday morning was intoxicated. Police are not identifying the 27-year-old suspect, but investigators say he was behind the wheel and lost control of the...
CBS Austin

U.S. Marshals Searching For Woman Wanted on Drug Charges

AUSTIN, Texas — Rose Baker, 43, was arrested in Del Rio, TX in 2020 on a charge of dangerous drugs. Shortly after her release - she tested positive for meth and hasn't been seen since. U.S. Marshals have every reason to believe she's now in the Central Texas area.
KIXS FM 108

Terrified Worker Jumps Into a Strangers Car During a Shooting

A panhandler in San Antonio wound up dead after becoming seriously violent and aggressive in a parking lot. According to family members, 26-year-old Alfredo Gonzalez struggled with mental health and drug addiction. Early this week, Gonzalez went over to a family member's house and became aggressive after demanding they let him inside.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

