FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
City of San Antonio spent over $700,000 to transport migrants in the last 3 monthsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Popular San Antonio restaurant cops criticism for hosting Greg AbbottAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Department of Public Safety Arrests a Human Smuggler With 84 Migrants in TexasTom HandyCotulla, TX
Award Winning Digestive and Colon Health Expert Karin Nahmani Comes to San AntonioSomething Something MediaSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio Express-News recommends readers vote for BetoAsh JurbergTexas State
KSAT 12
2 adults, 2 children found stabbed at apartment just east of downtown, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after four members of a family, including two children, were found with stab wounds just east of downtown early Friday morning. Officers were called just before 3 a.m. to the 500 block of Burleson Street, not far from North Hackberry Street...
KTSA
KSAT TV: City of San Antonio trying to block release of more information in officer-involved shooting
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — KSAT TV is requesting more information on the shooting of 17-year-old Erik Cantu in early October, but the television station reports the City of San Antonio is trying to block its release. The additional information requested pertains to body cam video from then-San Antonio...
KTSA
House destroyed, several pets die in fire on the Northwest side of San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two people are homeless and lost several of their pets in a fire Thursday night. The call came in at around 9:30 P.M. from a home in the 4800 block of Bucknell Street. It took just a few minutes to put the fire out but the flames had a pretty good head start and caused significant damage to the home.
Two children, two adults stabbed in east San Antonio; one child in critical condition
SAN ANTONIO — Two children and two adults were stabbed on the east side, and one of the kids is in critical but stable condition, the San Antonio Police Department said. The stabbing happened just before 3 a.m. on Friday at an apartment complex in the Dignowity Hill area.
KSAT 12
Suspect arrested for shooting man multiple times over $10 on Northwest Side, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A suspect has been arrested for shooting a man several times because he owed him $10, according to court documents. Bexar County Jail records show Jemie Kamanzi, 29, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon stemming from an incident on Aug. 17 in the 4100 block of Gardendale on the Northwest Side.
KSAT 12
Mother, teenage son shot in front of home north of downtown, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 34-year-old mother and her 16-year-old son are hospitalized in critical condition, and a possible suspect is in custody after a shooting at a home north of downtown, according to San Antonio police. The shooting was reported Tuesday evening in the 800 block of Alametos, west...
KTSA
Mother and son in critical condition following drive-by shooting near downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 34 year old woman and her 16 year old son are in the hospital after they were shot in a drive-by Tuesday evening. KSAT-12 reports that the shooting took place in the 800 block of Alametos, just North of downtown San Antonio. The...
KTSA
San Antonio police want to identify west side armed robbery suspect
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department wants to identify a suspect connected to an armed robbery at a Family Dollar store on the west side. Investigators say the man captured in surveillance video walked into the store in the 6100 block of West Commerce Street and pulled out a handgun. He then pointed it at the clerk and demanded money from the registers.
KTSA
Man arrested, accused of stabbing wife and two children near downtown
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is investigating the stabbing of a woman and her two children at an apartment complex near downtown early Friday morning. Officers were called to the Olive Park apartments around 3 a.m., and upon arrival they say they found a...
KSAT 12
2 wounded in shooting during altercation at East Side home, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say a domestic disturbance led to a shooting at a home on the city’s East Side late Monday night. Officers were called around 11 p.m. to a home in the 800 block of Richland Drive, not far from Gembler Road and AT&T Center Parkway after receiving word of shots fired.
KTSA
San Antonio police: Driver in fatal west side crash was intoxicated
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department now says the driver in a high-speed crash that killed one person after midnight on Wednesday morning was intoxicated. Police are not identifying the 27-year-old suspect, but investigators say he was behind the wheel and lost control of the...
KTSA
Girl rescued from roof of burning home on San Antonio’s Southwest side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio firefighters rescued a girl from the roof of her Southwest side home as fire burned through the structure. It happened at around 7 P.M. Wednesday on Comet Manor. The girl, who was the only one home at the time, woke up to...
CBS Austin
U.S. Marshals Searching For Woman Wanted on Drug Charges
AUSTIN, Texas — Rose Baker, 43, was arrested in Del Rio, TX in 2020 on a charge of dangerous drugs. Shortly after her release - she tested positive for meth and hasn't been seen since. U.S. Marshals have every reason to believe she's now in the Central Texas area.
Mysterious noises heard in Stone Oak at night
SAN ANTONIO — For the last several days, neighbors in and around Stone Oak have been trying to solve a mystery. What is the mysterious noise they're hearing late at night? Residents report the weird sounds happening between 10 p.m. and as early as 4:30 a.m. Unable to track...
KTSA
Electrical fire forces dozens of residents out of San Antonio apartment building
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An electrical fire at a North side apartment complex has displaced several residents. Firefighters responded to the 8000 bock of Broadway at around 7 P.M. Thursday. They were able to put the fire out quickly but it did about $30,000 in damages. It’s going...
KSAT 12
Family expresses frustration with billboard over delayed justice for man killed in drunk driving crash
San Antonio – For Rachel Gallegos, it’s been 887 days of grief, waiting, sadness, anger and every emotion that comes with losing a son. Gabriel Gallegos, 44, was killed in May 2020 in a wrong-way driver crash along Loop 410. “It’s been really difficult to really accept the...
Man dies after suspected drunk driver wraps car around utility pole, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A man was detained by police early Wednesday on intoxication manslaughter charges after wrapping his car around a utility pole, killing his passenger, police say. It happened on the west side of town around 12:10 a.m. on West Commerce at SW 36th Street. According to police,...
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in San Antonio on Sunday. The crash happened on Blanco road at Wilderness Oak at midnight.
Terrified Worker Jumps Into a Strangers Car During a Shooting
A panhandler in San Antonio wound up dead after becoming seriously violent and aggressive in a parking lot. According to family members, 26-year-old Alfredo Gonzalez struggled with mental health and drug addiction. Early this week, Gonzalez went over to a family member's house and became aggressive after demanding they let him inside.
KSAT 12
Woman in critical condition after being struck by pickup truck in Seguin, police say
SEGUIN, Texas – A woman is in critical condition after she was struck by a Ford Ranger on Thursday morning in Seguin. Crystal Miller, 45, was walking in the 2900 block of State Highway 46, near the intersection of FM 467, when she was struck, according to the Seguin Police Department.
