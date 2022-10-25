ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grayslake, IL

Grayslake police release photos of suspect after Gurnee Mills Portillo's robbed

By Jessica D'Onofrio via
ABC 7 Chicago
 2 days ago

North suburban police have released photos of the suspect involved in "multiple incidents" in northern Lake and Cook counties, including a reported robbery at a Portillo's.

Eric Gatlin, 43, of Grayslake, was involved in the incidents Monday afternoon, Grayslake police said.

Police say Eric Gatlin is a person of interest in "multiple incidents" and has several active warrants.

An employee working at a north suburban Portillo's was robbed on Monday, according to police reports and a manager at the restaurant.

An armed person robbed the Gurnee Mills employee of his fanny pack, which contained an undisclosed amount of money, the manager said. Police later confirmed the victim said he was robbed at gunpoint.

SEE ALSO | 'They have families at home': Mail carrier's Bucktown robbery caught on camera

Police said Gatlin is a person of interest. Gatlin has active warrants out of Lake County and is considered armed and dangerous.

Gatlin, described as 5-foot-11 and 230 pounds, bald and having brown eyes, was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue Chicago Bears sweatshirt, police said.

He was driving a white Ford Transit Van, which was stolen from the Round Lake Beach Goodwill about 12:30 p.m., police said. He may be currently driving that car or a gold sedan, police said.

Gatlin was spotted in the Grayslake/Round Lake Beach area about noon, and was believed to have been spotted in the Gurnee area as late as 1:30 p.m.

Business has returned to normal at the restaurant, and people were seen speaking with a security officer.

The restaurant manager told ABC7 that employee was not hurt and was sent home immediately after it happened.

The police activity there forced a soft lockdown earlier Monday at Grayslake North High School and Meadowview Elementary School.

Grayslake police asked anyone with information to call them at 847-223-2341.

"As always, the Grayslake Police Department would like to remind its citizens to lock their doors and windows and report any suspicious activity. The Grayslake Police Department also asks that no one confront any individual, but to dial 9-1-1 immediately," the department said in a statement.

