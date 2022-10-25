Read full article on original website
Related
Harris County voters must decide on 3 bond propositions in November
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The last time Harris County voters approved a billion-dollar bond was in 2018, a year after Hurricane Harvey devastated the region. Now another $1.2 billion bond referendum is on the ballot for Harris County voters and it's broken down into three separate propositions. Here is...
One-on-one with Alex Mealer as she wraps up campaign against Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo
HOUSTON, Texas — Out-of-control crime has been the hallmark of Alex Mealer's campaign against incumbent Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo. The Republican challenger contends that Hidalgo has clearly not done enough. "Lawlessness, public safety, that is the number one priority,” said Mealer. Mealer has played up out-of-control crime...
KHOU
How to report any problems at Harris County polls
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — As early voting is underway in Harris County, the Elections Security Task Force is also working to help ensure the safety of all voters and elections operations. There’s a hotline available for voters to report any issues with the election. County leaders say voting...
Texas Attorney General, Secretary of State send inspectors to Harris County polls
HOUSTON — With early voting underway, election inspectors with the Texas Secretary of State's Office are already on the ground in Harris County and more will be arriving for Election Day. In addition to the secretary of state inspectors, the Texas Attorney General's Office announced last week it will...
fox26houston.com
Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo COVID outreach campaign allegedly never returned money
HOUSTON - Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo claimed last August that she was not involved in the selection of a little-known, one-woman firm for an $11 million COVID communication contract. "I didn't know this person was being selected or even applying for it. Good luck showing any connection between me...
TX Commissioner Who Blocked Tax Vote Speaks Out, Defends Choice
Harris County, Texas Commissioner Tom Ramsey has spoken out to defend his decision to block a property tax vote that could have resulted in millions of dollars of new revenue. Credit: Art Wager (Getty Images)
KHOU
One-on-one interview with Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo ahead of November election
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is in a heated battle to stay in office. She faces criticism over crime, corruption and what some call a bloated administration.
KVUE
What Gov. Abbott says about calls for DPS director's resignation
KATY, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott made a campaign stop in Katy Thursday afternoon. His speech came hours after some Uvalde families called for Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw to resign. Hundreds of people filled the parking lot outside Fuzzy’s Pizza, where Abbott spoke and took...
Click2Houston.com
Decision 2022: Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner race
HOUSTON – Incumbent Republican commissioner Jack Cagle, who has been at the center of recent political drama on the Harris County Commissioners Court, is hoping voters give him another term in office to focus on what he calls the basics of good county government service. “How do we help...
Harris County commissioner defends decision to block vote to bring in millions in tax revenue
A vote to bring $250 million to Harris County for flood mitigation projects and new cadet hires wasn't passed because two commissioners were absent in court for two weeks.
defendernetwork.com
Local leaders call Sec of State ‘inspectors’ voter suppression
Houston and Harris County leaders have collaboratively called a recent move by Texas Secretary of State John B. Scott an attempt to suppress votes. The Texas Secretary of State’s Office, in a letter submitted days before the start of early voting for the 2022 midterm election, informed Harris County it will send a team of inspectors and election security trainers to observe and help administer the Nov. 8 election in the state’s largest metropolitan area.
Here's why a lot of mail-in ballots were rejected in Harris County during the March primary
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Did a change to the vote-by-mail process last year result in more ballots being rejected in the primary election?. Under Senate Bill 1, Texans who vote by mail now need to provide either their driver’s license number or the last four digits of their social security number — twice. Once on their absentee application forms and again on the ballot return envelope.
thekatynews.com
NHCRWA Challenger Candidates Call for an Immediate Condemnation of Continued Vandalism to Candidate Campaign Signs
The Fort Bend Infrastructure Challenge with Commissioner Grady Prestage Join the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce’s Infrastructure Planning Division as we host Commissioner Prestage of Precinct 2 for an informative discussion. Commissioner Prestage will layout how to provide improvements to the Fort Bend area while living in the era of revenue caps. Attendees will be informed on policies benefiting:
wufe967.com
Texas constable says he will fight blue county’s 'defunding' of his office
Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said Sunday he would be filing a new complaint with the governor and state comptroller’s office for defunding his office of nearly $989,000. Herman said he was recently informed by the Harris County Auditor’s office that his office had retained $988,804.18 of...
Here’s why the Texas Secretary of State is sending inspectors to some counties during November 2022 election
Inspectors overseeing election procedures isn't voter intimidation, it's a standard practice that's been happening for decades. Some would argue otherwise though.
Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman to file complaint regarding $988,000 unspent funds allegedly retained
In a statement, Herman explained he received a letter from the county auditor's office saying that it was retaining more than $988,000 of unspent funds from the short fiscal year.
fox26houston.com
6 criminal court judges up for re-election that have been featured the most in Breaking Bond reports
HOUSTON - On Tuesday afternoon, relatives of people killed allegedly at the hands of repeat violent offenders, free from jail on multiple felony bonds, denounced current democratic criminal district court judges. "You can't hold them accountable the only thing you can do is vote them out of office," said Chuck...
Man convicted of murdering Harris County Deputy Dhaliwal gets death sentence
The jury only deliberated for 35 minutes on Robert Solis' punishment. One juror added, "We didn't have to go through two weeks, two and a half weeks of trial."
Harris County voters wade through longest ballot in the state on first day of early voting
HOUSTON — Tens of thousands of Texas voters aren't waiting until Election Day on Nov. 8 to cast their ballots. Early voting began Monday and continues through Nov. 4. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. except on Sunday, Oct. 30 when they're open from noon to 7 p.m. Voters can go to any of the 99 polling locations in the county where they're registered.
Houston Press
What to Expect for Voters at Fort Bend County's Early Voting Polling Locations
Voters flocked to Fort Bend County polling locations between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. on Monday and Tuesday to cast their ballots in early voting. The county saw an average of 700 voters showing up per hour until 3 p.m., then had a sudden rush at 5 p.m. before closing.
