“Mistakes Were Made” By Liz Truss Government, Says New British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Who Promises To Unite The Country “Not With Words But With Actions”

By Max Goldbart
 3 days ago
Incoming British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has promised to unite the country “not with words but with actions” and said “mistakes were made” during the disastrous 44-day reign of his now-predecessor Liz Truss .

In the past hour, the former Chancellor-now-PM has headed to Buckingham Palace where he was officially sworn in by King Charles III, following an incredibly dramatic chain of events after he initially lost the Conservative Party leadership vote to Truss over the summer. Truss resigned in disgrace last week following a failed economic plan that completely spooked the markets.

Speaking outside his new 10 Downing Street home today, Sunak said he will unite the country “not with words but with actions,” adding that he “has work to do to restore trust after all that has happened.” Truss’ resignation came just three months after Boris Johnson was also forced to resign over Partygate and a series of scandals.

“Mistakes were made”

Sunak said “mistakes were made” by Truss.

“These were not born of ill will or bad intentions, quite the opposite in fact, but they were mistakes nonetheless,” he added.

Sunak also praised Johnson, for whom he served as Chancellor for two years before his resignation was seen by many as the beginning of the end for the embattled former PM. Johnson had considered running against Sunak to replace Truss over the weekend but pulled out, in part due to the fact he wasn’t able to strike a deal with Sunak or the other contender, Penny Mordaunt.

“I will always be grateful to Boris Johnson for his incredible achievements as Prime Minister,” said Sunak. “I will treasure his warmth and generosity of spirit and I know he agrees my party’s mandate is not the sole property of any one individual.”

Having virtually disappeared from public life since losing to Truss, bar a brief appearance at the Matilda premiere, Sunak said he is “not daunted” by the current catastrophic financial situation.

“I stand here to put [the public’s] needs above politics and build a government that represents the very best traditions of my party together so we can achieve incredible things,” he added. “We will create a future worthy of the sacrifices so many have made and fill tomorrow and every day thereafter with hope.”

He harked back to his early days as Chancellor at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, when he was in charge of the country’s furlough scheme.

“During Covid, you saw me doing everything I could to protect people and businesses and I will bring the same compassion to the challenges we face today,” he said.

Sunak is the first Person of Colour to serve as British PM. He will likely unveil his cabinet later today, with all TV sector eyes trained on his pick for Culture Secretary.

